University of Akron volunteers pack meal kits for food-insecure students
Martin Luther King Jr. Day honors the life of a man who fought for racial justice and equality. It's also a National Day of Service, or as many call it, "a day on, not a day off."
Three Black congregations in Northeast Ohio awarded grant money to preserve churches and their place in history
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Today, as the nation pauses to celebrate the life and impact of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., three historically Black congregations in Northeast Ohio received word they are among 35 churches nationwide that will receive grants to help preserve their place in Civil Rights history.
Several historic Black churches in Northeast Ohio get restoration grant
Thirty-five historic Black churches across the country are sharing $4 million in grant money. The goal is to make investments in the buildings and to help the people who fill them.
whbc.com
Observances, Closures for King Holiday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Monday is Martin Luther King Jr Day. A number of events honoring Doctor King were held last week, like the 30th annual Mayor’s Breakfast of the Greater Canton Martin Luther King Jr Commission, attended by representatives of the Black College Football Hall of Fame.
akronohiomoms.com
Free Things to Do on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Akron & Cleveland, Ohio
There are many free things to do on Sunday and Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Akron and Cleveland, Ohio with your family this year. Free Things to Do on Sunday, Jan 15th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Akron. Akron-Summit County Public Library for an MLK...
Pastors across Cleveland hold MLK Jr. Day Celebration
Pastors from across the Cleveland area are holding an annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration Monday.
City of Elyria holds Martin Luther King Jr. Day march
The City of Elyria held a march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday.
‘An aura of sadness’: Community struggles to cope after third student killed near a Cleveland school this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Classes at John Adams College and Career Academy had just ended Tuesday when multiple shots rang out. An 18-year-old student, Pierre McCoy, was killed as he waited for the bus just steps away from the school entrance. Dozens of students saw their classmate murdered, and they...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Clinic highlights Black professionals in honor of MLK’s fight for diversity, inclusion
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream Friday by highlighting those who are continuing their selfless work. This MLK’s quote was the theme for the 2023 celebration: “No greater tragedy can befall a people than to rest complacently on some past achievement. Noble yesterdays must always be challenges to more creative tomorrows.”
Medina County Park District to collaborate with Cathy’s House and the Hope Recovery Program
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County Park District and Cathy’s House, a Medina-based nonprofit that provides housing for men who are recovering from substance abuse disorder, have signed a 10-year lease that will begin a unique collaborative partnership between the two organizations. In May 2022, the park district and...
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, Akron community to remember Jayland Walker with series of events
AKRON, Ohio — As Americans celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend, a series of events will be held in Akron that will also reflect on the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker by police officers last year. Power, Justice and Love MLK Weekend...
signalcleveland.org
Teachers, parents and students worry about safety as CMSD struggles to hire more security officers
At the end of a busy December day at Marion C. Seltzer Elementary School, teachers and staff were faced with an eruption of chaos. First, a fight broke out between students at dismissal. At the same time, as students, educators and guardians gathered for the school’s monthly food market at the other end of the building, someone reported threats of gun violence and staff had to race to secure the doors. This all occurred when the school’s only assigned security officer, who works part-time, had already left for the day.
Summa Health gives preview of new Juve Family Behavioral Health Pavilion in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — There is a huge need for mental health and addiction treatment in Northeast Ohio. Summa Health has responded with its new $84 million Juve Family Behavioral Health Pavilion. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
Cocky’s Bagels aren’t just for breakfast; it’s National Bagel Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Growing up, Keene Cockburn had a distaste for processed sandwich bread, so he asked his mother to make him sandwiches on “everything bagels” to fuel his athletic pursuits – a habit he continued through his college days on the basketball court. Once he...
Exploring Cleveland, the City that Rocks!
Cleveland, situated on Ohio’s “North Coast” is no longer the poster child of the Rust Belt, but instead a city that has reinvented itself, with great museums, sport venues, parks, restaurants, breweries, cultural facilities, and ultra hip neighborhoods.
cleveland.com
Cleveland Clinic damaging neighborhoods as it focuses on glass and marble
I would like to thank you for publishing the article on the Cleveland Clinic on Saturday, December 16, 2022. “Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary.”. I have felt this needed to be brought to light after I returned to Cleveland after...
WKYC
Shop local: Slow Union brings vintage looks to Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — You know the saying, “ Take what’s old and make it new again.” And at Slow Union in the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood, that’s the business model. In November of 2022, just in time for the holidays, Olivia Delyamu, Jill Pigman and Rochelle Beres joined forces and opened the vintage collective.
ideastream.org
Akron officials working to improve miscommunication during homeless encampment sweeps
Hundreds of people are experiencing homelessness in Akron, many of them staying in tents in wooded areas outside. Akron’s neighborhood assistance department occasionally clears these camps and orders individuals to leave when they receive nuisance or trespassing complaints. But about a month ago, local homeless outreach advocates raised concerns...
Teachers union approves new contract with Akron Public Schools
AKRON, Ohio — The members of the Akron Education Association (AEA) have voted to ratify a new contract with Akron Public Schools (APS). Tuesday's vote by the AEA comes after a tentative deal was reached by the two sides on Sunday just hours before the teachers union was set to go on strike. The Akron Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the agreement during a meeting on Monday evening.
Northeast Ohio school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in the snow belt have canceled classes for Friday because heavy snow is creating tough travel conditions.
