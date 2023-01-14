ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Observances, Closures for King Holiday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Monday is Martin Luther King Jr Day. A number of events honoring Doctor King were held last week, like the 30th annual Mayor’s Breakfast of the Greater Canton Martin Luther King Jr Commission, attended by representatives of the Black College Football Hall of Fame.
Cleveland Clinic highlights Black professionals in honor of MLK’s fight for diversity, inclusion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream Friday by highlighting those who are continuing their selfless work. This MLK’s quote was the theme for the 2023 celebration: “No greater tragedy can befall a people than to rest complacently on some past achievement. Noble yesterdays must always be challenges to more creative tomorrows.”
Teachers, parents and students worry about safety as CMSD struggles to hire more security officers

At the end of a busy December day at Marion C. Seltzer Elementary School, teachers and staff were faced with an eruption of chaos. First, a fight broke out between students at dismissal. At the same time, as students, educators and guardians gathered for the school’s monthly food market at the other end of the building, someone reported threats of gun violence and staff had to race to secure the doors. This all occurred when the school’s only assigned security officer, who works part-time, had already left for the day.
Shop local: Slow Union brings vintage looks to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — You know the saying, “ Take what’s old and make it new again.” And at Slow Union in the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood, that’s the business model. In November of 2022, just in time for the holidays, Olivia Delyamu, Jill Pigman and Rochelle Beres joined forces and opened the vintage collective.
Akron officials working to improve miscommunication during homeless encampment sweeps

Hundreds of people are experiencing homelessness in Akron, many of them staying in tents in wooded areas outside. Akron’s neighborhood assistance department occasionally clears these camps and orders individuals to leave when they receive nuisance or trespassing complaints. But about a month ago, local homeless outreach advocates raised concerns...
Teachers union approves new contract with Akron Public Schools

AKRON, Ohio — The members of the Akron Education Association (AEA) have voted to ratify a new contract with Akron Public Schools (APS). Tuesday's vote by the AEA comes after a tentative deal was reached by the two sides on Sunday just hours before the teachers union was set to go on strike. The Akron Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the agreement during a meeting on Monday evening.
