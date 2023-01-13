ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

blufashion.com

Tips for Home Maintenance

Maintaining your home is an important part of keeping it in good condition and avoiding costly repairs down the line. Taking the time to perform regular home maintenance can help you identify problems early on and prevent them from becoming more expensive issues in the future. Examples of areas you...
Tracey Folly

Family of 6 lives in house with no walls: 'We had cold running water and went into the woods when we needed to go potty'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my family moved from the Azores to the United States, my mother, her three siblings, and their parents lived in a house with no walls. The house had exterior walls, of course. Otherwise, no one could rightfully call it a house at all. However, the house was missing interior walls, and without interior walls, the house was also missing any semblance of privacy.
TechRadar

How to keep your bedroom warm (without putting the heating on)

Want to ensure a cosy bedroom when the temperature drops outside? It can be tempting to just pop the heating on, but there are some simple things you should do first. These tips will help trap the warm air in and keep draughts out, keeping your room at a comfortable temperature even when it's wintry outside. Here's your guide to what to do…
SPY

This Ridiculous Hack Will Stop Guests From Bringing Dirt Into Your Home — & It Costs Just 12 Cents

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. One thing every homeowner can agree on is that nobody wants a dirty floor. One thing every homeowner can also agree on? How awkward it feels to tell your guests to take off their shoes before entering. I am the type of person that hosts a lot, but I’m also the type of person that tells his friends to ditch their shoes prior to entering my living space. It makes me uncomfortable, it makes them uncomfortable, but it keeps my floors clean. A lot...
tinyhousetalk.com

30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale

Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
TEXAS STATE
Boot Camp Mom

Decluttering the bathroom

The bathroom is easily one of the most used rooms in anyone's house. The bathroom is regularly used and can quickly get cluttered, whether it's the morning routine, afternoon freshen-up, or evening clean-up. Having so much traffic through the room can often lead to a cluttered bathroom, but it doesn't have to! Follow these tips for decluttering the bathroom and add a little clutter-free sanctuary to your home!
Washingtonian.com

Ask a Designer: I Have Zero Closets. Where Can I Store Off-Season Clothes?

Washingtonian’s “Ask a Designer” series takes readers’ home design questions and conundrums directly to the experts—interior designers. Struggling to find the best kid-friendly rug for your mudroom? Looking for a desk to fill an awkward space? Need exterior paint recs? Send your questions to [email protected]washingtonian.com and we’ll get them answered.
intheknow.com

Use these budget friendly tricks to transform your bedroom into a cozy sanctuary

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Your bedroom should feel like a cozy sanctuary...
The Daily South

See How This New-Old Home Blends Modern Touches With Historic Charm

Mary and Troy Ludemann wanted ample space to roam. In 2019, they bought 7 acres in Fort Mill, South Carolina, about an hour south of Charlotte, North Carolina, and broke ground on a Federal-style farmhouse designed to look as if it had always been tucked behind the pines. As soon as the family moved in, delivery drivers began asking, “Was this house always back here?” They also wondered, “Is it super old?” The husband-and-wife duo behind New Old, a custom-home building company, knew then that they had accomplished their vision. “Those were the greatest compliments we could’ve gotten,” says Mary.
FORT MILL, SC
ESPN Quad Cities

What The Hell Is Happening Under Our Bathroom Sink?

Megan was in the bathroom today and popped open the cabinet under the sink, and found some crap you would never expect to see. You know, under the sink you expect to find extra soap, or toilet paper, or some cleaner, some paper towels, and maybe some kind of other hygiene product. That's it.
DAVENPORT, IA

