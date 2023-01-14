Read full article on original website
KEYT
4 members of the same family among those killed in Alabama during tornado, officials say
Four members of the same family were among the seven people killed in Autauga County, Alabama, last week, the sheriff’s office said, as a powerful tornado swept the area. The four related victims lived in two homes on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, about 27 miles northwest of Montgomery, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Saturday: Robert Gardner Jr., 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, lived in one home while Christopher Allen Cobrin Jr., 46, and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, lived in the other, the release said. It did not specify how the victims were related.
KEYT
US Rep. Bonamici recovering after being hit by car in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon says she and her husband are recovering at home after being hit by a car. A Portland police report says the Democratic congresswoman and her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon, were struck by a car while crossing the street Friday evening. Police say the driver turned into them at low speed, knocking them down, and remained at the scene to cooperate. Bonamici’s communications director said the congresswoman was treated for a concussion and a cut to her head. She is expected to make a full recovery. Bonamici has represented Oregon’s 1st Congressional District since 2012.
KEYT
Former Texas trooper found guilty of assaulting 2 women
HOUSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say that a former Texas trooper has been found guilty of assaulting two women while he was on duty in the Houston area in 2020. Prosecutors said Friday that a jury found that 33-year-old Lee Ray Boykin Jr. deprived two separate victims of their right to bodily integrity while acting in his capacity as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper by committing aggravated sexual abuse in one case and kidnapping in the other. U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said in a news release that Boykin “used his authority to stalk and prey on his victims for his own sexual gratification.” Boykin faces up to life in federal prison when he’s sentenced in April.
KEYT
Missouri Democrats say House dress code debate a distraction
Women who serve in the Missouri House will face a tougher dress code when they return to the floor this week after a debate that Democrats panned as a pointless distraction from the issues facing the state. The new rules require female legislators and staff members to wear a jacket...
KEYT
Puerto Rico to privatize power generation amid outages
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s government says it plans to privatize electricity generation, a first for a U.S. territory facing chronic power outages as it struggles to rebuild a crumbling electric grid. The move announced Sunday marks the beginning of the end for Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority, a behemoth long accused of corruption, mismanagement and inefficiency that holds $9 billion in public debt — the largest of any government agency. Many Puerto Ricans are wary of the announcement, given that serious complaints about the length of power outages, costly power bills and other issues arose after the island’s government privatized the transmission and distribution of power in June 2021.
KEYT
2 killed in shootout with federal agents near Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico say two suspected drug traffickers have been killed in a shootout with federal agents off the U.S. territory’s northeast coast. U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Jeffrey Quiñones tells The Associated Press that the incident occurred early Sunday when authorities detected a suspicious boat at sea and a chase ensued. He says two of the six suspects aboard were killed and the remaining four were arrested. No federal agent was injured. Quiñones says drugs were found aboard the boat and in the water. No further details have been released.
KEYT
Man’s death after arrest draws protest near police station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — People protested outside a Memphis police station over a man’s death after a confrontation with police officers during a traffic stop. Family, friends and supporters of Tyre D. Nichols released balloons Saturday to honor the life of the 29-year-old Memphis man and protested outside a police station near the site of the Jan. 7 traffic stop. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is conducting a use-of-force investigation. Memphis police say Nichols complained of shortness of breath and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He died on Tuesday. Police say officers stopped Nichols, who was Black, due to reckless driving.
