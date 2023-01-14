Read full article on original website
ClutchPoints
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 3-word reaction to bonkers Jaguars comeback vs. Chargers
Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe the insane swing that happened in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card showdown. When the Chargers took a 27-7 lead in the first half, it looked like the game was over. Trevor Lawrence’s playoff jitters raised more concerns as well, with the young QB throwing four interceptions in the opening half–including three in the first quarter.
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction, Winner
The NFL Playoffs are finally here and before we know it, the Super Bowl will be kicking off. Michael Irvin has his two teams picked out. Irvin can be very opinionated at times. However, his picks aren’t that controversial. One may say predictable. Now, Irvin has a job to...
NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert's Announcement
Will Justin Herbert be playing for a new head coach next season? Not if he has anything to say about it. Despite widespread calls for the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley, Herbert appears to have trust in his head coach moving forward. Herbert announced on Sunday that he believes in Staley. He ...
ClutchPoints
Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor
Lamar Jackson is one of the best players in the NFL. The former unanimous MVP of the 2019 NFL season has been impressive again this season, leading the Baltimore Ravens to an 8-4 record when he played. Unfortunately, he was then injured and will miss their wild card game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens will miss their best player, of course, but Jackson should be back by the divisional game if the Ravens beat the Bengals and advance in the playoffs. Jackson’s talent is undeniable, but there are more factors that contribute to a player playing this well on an NFL field other than talent. It is also about having a supportive person next to you; Jackson has exactly that. Let’s look at Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
ClutchPoints
Ravens news: John Harbaugh drops truth behind Tyler Huntley’s botched QB sneak in loss to Bengals
The dreams for a Super Bowl win this season for John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens came to a crashing end Sunday night, as they fell prey to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in a 24-17 road loss. Making that loss even harder to swallow for the Ravens was the competitive nature of the contest.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend
Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
thecomeback.com
Justin Herbert sends coach clear message after horrible loss
The Los Angeles Chargers suffered one of the most humiliating defeats in NFL playoff history on Saturday, surrendering a 27-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars before ultimately losing 31-30. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley has been the focal point of fans’ ire, and rightfully so. But Staley—and longtime Chargers general...
NFL World Shocked By Dolphins' Inexcusable Mistake
Mike McDaniel's inexperience as an NFL head coach was, unfortunately, on full display on Sunday. The Dolphins made way too many costly, and frankly inexcusable, mistakes in a playoff loss to the Bills on Sunday. The worst by far came late in the fourth quarter when the Dolphins trailed ...
Kirk Cousins vocal on why he ignored Justin Jefferson on play that ended Vikings’ season
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins opted not to target the team’s — and arguably the NFL’s — best receiver in Justin Jefferson with Minnesota’s season on the line. With the Vikings down a touchdown in the waning moments of their Wild Card matchup against the New York Giants, Cousins hit tight end T. J. Hockenson with […] The post Kirk Cousins vocal on why he ignored Justin Jefferson on play that ended Vikings’ season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
ClutchPoints
Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants
The Minnesota Vikings were one-and-done in the 2023 NFL postseason. Despite a 13-4 record, they allowed the New York Giants — whom they beat just weeks ago — to come into their home and take the win in Wild Card Weekend by a score of 31-24. Kirk Cousins didn’t sugarcoat the sadness of the defeat. […] The post Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
NBC Sports
What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card round schedule for Saturday
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend has finally arrived and the stage is set for an exciting and thrilling journey, where one team will be crowned Super Bowl champions and raise the coveted Lombardi Trophy. The first day of the wild card round kicks off on Saturday with two playoff games:...
Doug Pederson made masterful moves during Jaguars’ epic comeback
Doug Pederson has received praise for turning around the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. On Saturday night, he proved in a huge way just how valuable he is as a head coach as his team came back from down 27-0 in the playoffs to win 31-30. The Jaguars fell behind 27-0 in their AFC Wild Card... The post Doug Pederson made masterful moves during Jaguars’ epic comeback appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ClutchPoints
Bettor loses $1.4 million on dumb bet thanks to epic choke vs. Jaguars
It was not a great time to be a Los Angeles Chargers fan on Saturday. In the case of one hapless bettor, multiply that misery 1.4 million times. One poor sap reportedly placed $1.4 million on the Chargers to come away as victors during their Wild Card match against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unless you’re a football fan living under a rock without an internet connection, you know how that one turned out.
ClutchPoints
What’s going on with Ohio State football’s CJ Stroud?
CJ Stroud, Ohio State football star and two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, has yet to declare for the NFL Draft, leading to this huge question: Is he coming back? Stroud, a surefire first-round pick and likely top-10 selection in the NFL Draft, was seen as one of the more obvious players who would declare, given his […] The post What’s going on with Ohio State football’s CJ Stroud? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pete Carroll’s heartbreaking reaction to Seahawks’ painful loss to Brock Purdy, 49ers
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll didn’t hide his frustration after the team got blown out by the San Francisco 49ers in their Wild Card showdown on Saturday. Carroll shared that the Seahawks had a really good shot at winning the game, especially after a strong second quarter that saw them take the lead against […] The post Pete Carroll’s heartbreaking reaction to Seahawks’ painful loss to Brock Purdy, 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
