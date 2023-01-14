Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Ukraine's Newest Weapon Should Worry Russia's Navy, Air Force: Ex-General
"Life is about to start getting very uncomfortable" for Putin's military due to a small, precise bomb, Retired Lt. General Ben Hodges said.
Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'
Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
Russia, China to hold naval drills off South Africa
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Russia and China will conduct naval drills off the coast of South Africa next month in another indication of their strengthening relationships with Africa’s most developed country amid the war in Ukraine and global financial uncertainty. The South African armed forces say they, Russia and China will engage in “a multinational maritime exercise” from Feb. 17-27 in the Indian Ocean off South Africa’s east coast. The drills will happen around the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. South Africa is a leading voice on its continent and the drills will bring more focus on its refusal to side with Western partners and condemn Russia over Ukraine.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
On his last day as governor, Larry Hogan said Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential run could be stifled by his 'terrible job' of reaching out to swing voters
Governor Larry Hogan also said he was still considering whether or not he would run for president in 2024.
Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president
Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney
Donald Trump may have severely damaged his case in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by a woman who accused him of rape by expressing "repeated lies" during his deposition, according to an attorney. Katie Phang, legal analyst and MSNBC host, was reacting to the unsealed transcripts of the testimony...
NATO allies US, Turkey try to mend fences but rifts persist
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Turkey are looking to brush aside differences that have strained relations for years, but have yet to report progress in resolving disagreements over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and NATO expansion that have soured ties between the allies. At a meeting in Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu lauded the partnership between their countries. But in brief remarks before their meeting, neither specifically mentioned their differences over the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, which the Turks have so far blocked despite strong support from the U.S. and other allies.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv opens investigation into helicopter crash; as British, Polish and baltic defence ministers to meet over tanks
Ben Wallace makes statement at meeting of defence ministers in Estonia
EU border chief pledges transparency, no illegal pushbacks
BRUSSELS (AP) — The new executive director of European Union border agency Frontex says he will work at ensuring illegal pushbacks of migrants trying to reach Europe don’t take place under his watch. Hans Leijtens’ promise came on Thursday. He was appointed as a replacement for Fabrice Leggeri who resigned last year following media allegations that the agency was involved in pushbacks. A report by the EU’s anti-fraud watchdog into Frontex later concluded that employees from the agency were involved in covering up pushbacks of migrants from Greece to Turkey. Leijtens’ nomination comes as the 27 EU member countries struggle to make progress in discussions over a long-delayed overhaul of the bloc’s asylum system proposed by the EU’s executive arm more than two years ago.
US has moved munitions stored in Israel for use by Ukraine
The United States has transferred American munitions stored in Israel for use in Ukraine and plans to send more soon, US and Israeli officials told CNN Wednesday. A US official told CNN they have moved “some” of the 300,000 155-millimeter shells that the US and Israel agreed would be transferred, and that there are plans to move the remaining amount in the coming weeks.
Israel and Palestinians clash at UN meeting as tensions rise
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Israel’s U.N. ambassador is accusing the Palestinians of stabbing a knife into any chance for reconciliation by seeking an advisory opinion from the U.N.’s highest court on Israel’s decades-old occupation. The Palestinian U.N. envoy is accusing Israel’s new government of seeking to crush its people. The always contentious monthly U.N. Security Council meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was even more vitriolic and threatening on Wednesday. U.N. Mideast envoy Tor Wennesland warned that “Israelis and Palestinians remain on a collision course amid escalating political and inflammatory rhetoric as well as heightened violence in the West Bank — both with potentially grave consequences.”
Australia ‘deeply troubled’ by Chinese espionage case
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong says her government is “deeply troubled” by the delays in China resolving espionage allegations against Chinese-Australian writer and blogger Yang Hengjun. Wong raised the issue Thursday on the anniversary of Yang’s detention in 2019 when he arrived in southern China’s Guangzhou from New York. Yang faced a closed trial on an espionage charge in Beijing in May 2021 and is still waiting for a verdict. Wong said in a statement: “The Australian government is deeply troubled by the ongoing delays in his case.” Yang’s Sydney-based supporter, Feng Chongyi, said the case will not be resolved before April because the court was recently granted a seventh three-month extension. China’s Foreign Ministry offered no new information on Yang.
Cyprus so far strips 222 people of ‘golden passports’
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A government spokesperson says Cyprus has stripped 222 wealthy investors and their family members of citizenship. The revocations are part of efforts to mend a reputation sullied by an investment-for-passports program that an inquiry found had unlawfully granted citizenships in hundreds of instances. The government spokesperson said Wednesday that the 222 includes 63 investors and 159 of their relatives. Over its 13-year run, the once lucrative and now-defunct program repeatedly broke its own rules and granted Cypriot passports to ineligible investors. An undercover TV report in 2020 allegedly showed the parliamentary speaker and a powerful lawmaker claiming they could skirt the rules to grant citizenship to a fictitious Chinese investor supposedly convicted of fraud.
Guatemala ups persecution of those who pursued the corrupt
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The Guatemalan government’s effort to undo more than a decade of United Nations-backed anti-corruption work has moved beyond its borders, in what experts say is an election year attempt to assure conservative voters its like won’t be seen again. Guatemalan prosecutors announced their intention to pursue legal action against Colombian Iván Velásquez who led the U.N.’s anticorruption mission in Guatemala. Velásquez is now Colombia’s defense minister and under his guidance, prosecutors that the U.N. helped train dealt blow after blow to Guatemalan corruption over 12 years until the government refused to renew their mandate in 2019.
Two-year sentence for Hawaii woman’s Trump lobbying scheme
HONOLULU (AP) — An American consultant has been sentenced to two years in prison for an illicit effort to lobby the former Trump administration. Prosecutors say Nickie Mali Lum Davis and other tried to use back channels to influence U.S. government officials to drop an investigation into the multibillion-dollar looting of a Malaysian state investment fund — and to attempt to arrange for the return of a Chinese dissident living in the U.S. In 2020, Davis pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. The federal judge ordered Davis to report to the Bureau of Prisons on April 14.
