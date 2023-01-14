Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Las Vegas comes together for annual MLK Parade downtown
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas and the entire nation are celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life on Monday, including with a parade downtown. This year's theme is "Living the dream; it starts with me. Shifting priorities to create the beloved community." Street closures began...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Burglaries On The Rise In Summerlin
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for you help in a series of burglaries. We often think that the area we live in is safe. “It’s gated.” “It’s on a golf course.” “It’s on a lake.” “Security drives by every two hours.”
news3lv.com
Rise in car thefts across Las Vegas leads victims to start support community online
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the valley sees a rise in vehicle thefts, victims of the crime have established a new community to help others. According to Las Vegas Metro Police Department statistics, more than 10,600 car thefts were reported in 2022. That is up big from the little...
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Leonel
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Happy, outgoing, and artistic are all words used to describe 14-yr old Leonel. Leonel has congenital heart disease, has had three open-heart surgeries, and endures ongoing treatments. Leonel has many interests, but traveling to exotic places has always been his greatest wish! His original wish...
Fox5 KVVU
Registration opens for free Driver’s Edge program at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Driver’s Edge, a nonprofit “dedicated to saving lives behind the wheel,” has opened registration for the group’s first event of 2023. According to Driver’s Edge, the free half-day program will be offered on Feb. 10-12 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Those interested in participating must register for one session.
Rooted in African rhythms, Vegas drill team brings tradition, sense of family to MLK parade
Vegas New Edition was started by 40-year drill team veteran Felicia Day-Weathers, 51, a former Hi Stepper and former member of the Las Vegas Westernette Drill Team, and Jason Boyd, 36, a former Hi Stepper who is widely known and held in high regard for performing at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade and other competitions for more than two decades. The post Rooted in African rhythms, Vegas drill team brings tradition, sense of family to MLK parade appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Police: Repeat stowaway arrested at Las Vegas airport after bypassing security
LAS VEGAS — A Colorado woman is accused of bypassing airport security in Las Vegas and flying as a stowaway to Los Angeles, authorities said. Sarah Louise Rice, 39, of Boulder, was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with misdemeanor charges of theft and violating Federal Trade Commission rules, according to Clark County online court records.
Las Vegas student found unresponsive after gym class, school officials say
Jordan Brister, a senior at Amplus Academy in Las Vegas, was found unresponsive after suffering cardiac arrest for unknown reasons, his family and the school said.
fox10phoenix.com
Man devours nearly 18 bagels in eating contest: ‘They were tough to eat’
LAS VEGAS - How many bagels can you eat in one sitting? Probably not as many as Geoffrey Esper. Esper took home the top prize after nearly eating 18 bagels in eight minutes for Siegel’s Bagelmania Eating Contest in Las Vegas. The competition fell on National Bagel Day. He...
Man Facing Murder Charges After Dismembered Body Is Discovered in Barrel in Las Vegas
Ryan Bentley, 43, has reportedly been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder A man is facing murder charges after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a new report detailing how he allegedly carried out the murder of a man whose dismembered body was found in a barrel in November. Ryan Bentley, 43, has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 39-year-old Rene Olmos Enriquez Jr., according to Las Vegas news station KVVU-TV and the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Enriquez's body...
7-year-old boy selected as grand marshal of Las Vegas MLK parade
Boumah may just be 7 years old, but he’s a follower of the civil rights icon’s lessons. A leader who sacrificed his life to end segregation, and 55 years after his assassination, has inspired many around the world, including Boumah.
963kklz.com
Nearly 1,000 Desert Springs Hospital Employees To Be Laid Off
After more than fifty years serving our community, Desert Springs Hospital has announced that they are discontinuing all in-patient services and laying off close to one thousand employees. According to an article written by Brett Forrest on News3LV.com, officials made the announcement on Tuesday, January 10th, which detailed their plans...
8newsnow.com
Family, friends gather to remember man shot, killed at tow yard
Days after a man was killed at a local tow yard, his friends and family gathered to remember him with a candlelight vigil. Family, friends gather to remember man shot, killed …. Days after a man was killed at a local tow yard, his friends and family gathered to remember...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas Police participate in Chandler Tactical Competition
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police officers strapped up and made their way to Arizona to test their skills in a friendly competition. The North Las Vegas Police joined in the 25th Chandler Tactical Competition on Friday. The two-day competition featured more than 20 hands-on events to test one's mission...
news3lv.com
Unsafe discharges on an “uphill trend” according to a Las Vegas attorney
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance reports that there are currently seven admission, discharge and transfer rights allegations against Centennial Hills Hospital. Six have yet to be investigated but five are related to discharging patients, according to the state. The hospital was listed...
8newsnow.com
Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns about safety
Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas roads with kids riding their bikes into oncoming traffic, and many in the Southern Highland Community said they are fed up. Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns …. Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas...
news3lv.com
Local community celebrates 15th annual Martin Luther King Jr. vigil
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Saturday marked the 15th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Vigil candlelight celebration. The event was held at the MLK statue in Downtown Las Vegas. There are only 25 statues in the U.S., and ours is located where Las Vegas and North Las Vegas come together.
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells recaps weekend events in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — There's always something to do when you're in Las Vegas. Joining me now with a recap of this past weekend's events and maybe some other ones you'll want to add to your calendars is editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, Melinda Sheckells.
news3lv.com
Novel ideas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Novel ideas: the brainchild of a local student. Joining me now with more on this is Carter Umphress.
Aurora dentist accused of setting fire to send clean energy message
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Colorado dentist accused of setting a fire that damaged a transformer at a solar power array outside Las Vegas last week told investigators he wanted to send a message supporting clean energy and denied his intention was sabotage, police said in an arrest report obtained Wednesday.
