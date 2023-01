OXFORD, Miss. – The Alabama women's basketball team outlasted the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday, taking a 63-58 road win in SJB Pavilion. The Crimson Tide was playing without its two leading point scorers, Brittany Davis and Megan Abrams, who both suffered injuries against Auburn on Jan. 8. After trailing by eight points at the end of the first quarter (17-9), Alabama battled back to make it a one-possession game heading into halftime (27-25). UA would outscore the Rebels 38-31 in the second half to take a five-point victory on the road.

