ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Life In The City - Part I...

By Andre' Alfred Sports Writer
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4xDl_0kEXM4tL00

Once again I found myself laying in my bed sleepless, pondering on what to write this time. As I side-tracked from that subject I began to ask myself, “How did I ever become a writer for a newspaper?”

It was then I began reminiscing upon my childhood days growing up in the “Big Apple.”

New York is comprised of five boroughs: Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and the Bronx. I grew up in the latter borough.

Not once did I take a bus to school, nor was I driven. For as long as I can remember I walked to school. My elementary school was just across the street from Mitchell Projects and that’s where I resided.

My Moms would safety pin the house key to my inside pocket (hmmmm I wonder why?) which wasn’t the safest thing being that I was very active in sports and that pin would come undone... ouch!

Junior High School (known in the south as middle school) was a 25-minute walk and that was in whatever weather chose to be in the forecast that day. But I was always well prepared, thanks to my mother.

I noticed here in the south people do not buy big coats. It can be freezing cold at football games and they may have on a hoodie with a blanket. In the city, we wore triple goose ski parkas like they wear at the skiing resort, combined with furry hats or scull cap of some sort.

There weren’t students driving to high school. Heck, unlike here, most people didn’t get their license until later in life. Owning a car in the city is more of a headache than pleasure.

I always get a kick out of how people here in Carolina get just a whiff of snow and they shut down everything and buy up all the bread and milk. I used to walk to school through snow above my knees.

Of course those days during lunch time outside fights would ensue because of snowballs packed with rocks were being tossed about.

Back in the day, you could get anywhere in the city by paying one fare. Then you would get a transfer to connect to another viable means of transport.

For instance, I may take a bus to Harlem and then get a transfer for the train for vice versa.

Living in the projects in the Bronx was full of love, but danger was always lurking.

You had a sense of family but enemies were always in the midst. The drug world was in full affect, but it became the norm, just like the kids that grow up in Iraq sporting an AK-47.

Mitchell Projects were made up of several buildings reaching 20 floors high. People relied on the elevator to move them up and down the building. But that reliability was suspect and at any given time you may have to get your cardio in.

I remembered we lived on the 17th floor and both elevators were out of order. To add to this dilemma, the water went out.

So we had to carry buckets, pots or anything we could and then hump 17 flights of stairs with almost 15-20 steps per flight.

Maybe that’s why I was so fast when I was young LOL.

Well, thank you for stopping by. I hope to do Part 2 of “Life In The City.”

Lord willing I will see you in about three weeks.

Happy New Year’s!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468, Bronx, NY 10468 - $310,000

BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468 in Bronx is listed at $310,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 10. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYC weekend violence leaves 7 wounded, one in possible bias attack: NYPD

A young man was knifed on a Lower Manhattan subway train by an attacker who made an apparent anti-white comment — one of at least seven violent-crime victims in the Big Apple over the weekend, cops say. The 24-year-old victim boarded a southbound N subway with three friends at Chambers Street around 10 p.m. Saturday, cops said.   While on the train, a man in another group said “Oh, white people,” a police spokeswoman said. The men in the group were black and Hispanic, cops said. A fight broke out when one of the victim’s friends asked the man what he meant by the comment, cops said. One of the men displayed a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

71-year-old shot twice in Brooklyn home

NEW YORK - A 71-year-old man was shot Sunday night inside a home in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, and now police are searching for two women. It happened on East 48th Street. In exclusive video, you can hear a muffled gunshot, followed by another, followed by a third. Then two people run to a dark car, and it speeds off. It happened Sunday night just after 5 p.m. A 71-year-old man was shot was shot in the bottom floor of a home. Many elderly residents live on the street. "The neighborhood here is fantastic and it's very shocking that that happened," one person said. "It's really...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for Shirly Nahomy Sambula-Blanco, a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing, last seen leaving her home Saturday afternoon. She left her University Avenue home on Saturday and her family has not heard from her since. She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 115 lbs., with brown eyes and black braided hair. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The post 17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Woman nabbed with loaded gun at Empire State Building: cops

A pistol-packing woman was nabbed with a loaded gun at the Empire State Building on Sunday after setting off a metal detector at the Big Apple tourist hot spot, police said. Justina Shealer, 37, had a valid gun license issued in Pennsylvania but was not authorized to carry the weapon in New York, cops said. “Our laws are pretty strict here in New York City,” an NYPD spokesman told The Post. “She probably neglected to look them up before she came. It dinged in the metal detector.” The arrest took place shortly after 11 a.m., with the woman taken into custody without...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

Puttin' On the Ritz

Talk about White privilege after falling in the crosshairs of the law. Allen Weisselberg is the poster boy. Rikers Island would hardly be considered New York City’s number one vacation spot. But there are certain places, dorms, and units that are more dangerous than others. And Allen Weisselberg has been designated to about the cushiest deal the jail offers. Hardly a surprise. Still, even I, who suffered a similar circumstance, am offended.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Precision policing helped Bronx combat major crimes, BP says

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said precision policing has helped the brought combat major crimes. The NYPD pumped in several resources to help the Bronx, including placing more police officers in troubled areas. The neighborhood safety teams got guns off the streets and cops made significant gun-trafficking arrests, Gibson said on […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

This beloved Midtown institution has become the worst restaurant in NYC

Like many New Yorkers, I’ve long had a soft spot for the red, green and gold czarist fantasy of Midtown’s vintage Russian Tea Room, even if the food only intermittently lived up to the decor. Things hit what I thought was rock-bottom at a mid-December lunch. On that unfortunate occasion, snippy service and leaden dishes at the W. 57th Street tourist magnet, opened by the Russian Imperial Ballet nearly a century ago, felt about as luxurious as a 1970s package tour of the USSR. I doubted things could be as awful at dinner, and had the chance to find out last week....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed

Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Would-be robbers trash Harlem deli, throw knives at workers

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for three suspects who were caught on video attacking bodega workers with knives and merchandise. Surveillance video shows a man throw a rack of chips at two bodega workers, who are cornered behind the cash register. As he knocks over containers, a second suspect turns the corner and chucks a knife at the workers. "So I was panicking, you know," said Jesus Tapya Ramirez, one of the bodega workers. Ramirez said the suspects came into the bodega on Convent Avenue off West 127th Street in Harlem on Jan. 11. He said they demanded he open the register...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD investigating 2 separate subway attacks in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police are on the search for suspects involved in two separate subway attacks Friday.Passengers were in a panic on a northbound F train at the Lexington Avenue and 63rd Street station around 1:30 p.m. after a subway rider was punched repeatedly then slashed in the face. Carlos, from Queens, caught the 43-year-old victim and helped clean up his wounds."He basically told me he don't remember that guy punching him or anything. It just happened so fast and abruptly, and the only people who saw it were the people on the train," he said.Witnesses are saying a verbal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Historic Hell’s Kitchen Church — Home to First Black Catholic Parish in North — Sold for $16 Million

A historic Hell’s Kitchen church which was the first Black Catholic parish north of the Mason-Dixon has been sold for $16 million, putting the future use of the 1869 building into question.  First established as an act of reparation by a priest, the former St. Benedict the Moor building played a part in African-American history […] The post Historic Hell’s Kitchen Church — Home to First Black Catholic Parish in North — Sold for $16 Million appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC doctors and elite Allen-Stevenson School battle over ‘Open Streets’ program

An elite private school has turned an Upper East Side street into a playground — pitting the kids against infuriated residents and doctors who work on the block. The stretch of east 78th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues is home to at least six doctors’ offices, whose physicians claim their patients can’t get to appointments because cars aren’t permitted to drop them off. The area is cordoned off from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays as part of the city’s Open Streets program, allowing students from the all-boys, $57,000-a-year Allen-Stevenson School a place to play while a rooftop recreation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

13 Lovely Things To Do In Little Caribbean, Brooklyn

One of Brooklyn’s most vibrant neighborhoods is along the avenues of Flatbush, Church, and Nostrand, dubbed “Little Caribbean.” It’s home to the largest Caribbean-American-LatinX community outside of the West Indies. The neighborhood got its official name back in 2017 thanks to Shelley Worrell, from caribBEING, a cultural organization amplifying the community and honoring the Caribbean Diaspora in NYC, leading the movement. From mouthwatering bakeries to unforgettable restaurants, there’s so many hidden gems throughout Brookyln’s Little Caribbean neighborhood to explore. And with the help of recommendations @littlecaribbeannyc, we’ve listed them below. Table Of Contents
BROOKLYN, NY
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
761
Followers
1K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

 https://www.reflector.com/enterprise/

Comments / 0

Community Policy