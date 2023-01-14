Volunteers needed to read to students

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, The Rotary Club of Williamston will provide a personalized book to every kindergartener in Martin County Schools, according to Rotarian Chase Conner.

Conner is asking members of the community to get involved and volunteer to read to students the same day. Volunteers will meet at the Innovation Campus to read together.

“We hope to have lots of volunteers from all around Martin County,” said Conner.

Volunteers need to be approved by Rotary and signed up to attend.

“Volunteers can sign up for the full day, half-day or just one school session,” he said. “We would like to have one-on-one volunteers with each student if possible.”

The schedule is as follows:

8:15 a.m. — 9:15 a.m. (Williamston Primary — three classes) 55 kids (Bland, Clark, Hollis)

9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (Jamesville Elementary — two classes) 35 kids (Conner, Daniels)

10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. (Rodgers Elementary — two classes) 35 kids (Roberson, Harrison)

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. (South Creek Elementary — two classes) 45 kids (Bell, Gorham)

1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. (Williamston Primary again — two classes) 40 kids (Roberson, Bembridge)

Email Chase Conner at cncchase@gmail.com or text 252-217-9230 to sign up to volunteer. Provide your email, phone number, and if applicable, your place of work.