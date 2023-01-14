Read full article on original website
Sources: Commanders sale coming ‘soon’ as top candidates take shape
Sources: Commanders sale coming 'soon' as top candidates take shape originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The sale of the Commanders “will be over soon” according to multiple sources speaking with NBC Sports Washington. How soon?. That’s unclear, and while the NFL might not want any major news...
Wilson and Ohio host Toledo
Ohio Bobcats (9-8, 1-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (11-6, 2-2 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits the Toledo Rockets after Dwight Wilson scored 27 points in Ohio’s 70-65 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes. The Rockets are 6-1 on their home court. Toledo scores 84.5 points and has outscored...
Venters, Eastern Washington Eagles to host Bannan and the Montana Grizzlies
Montana Grizzlies (9-9, 3-3 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (11-7, 5-0 Big Sky) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Washington -4.5; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Steele Venters and the Eastern Washington Eagles host Josh Bannan and the Montana Grizzlies. The Eagles are 6-0 in home games. Eastern Washington has a...
NFL Playoff Glance
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Super Bowl. Sunday, Feb. 12. At Glendale, Ariz. Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) <. Copyright © 2023 The...
Former All-Star Korver named Hawks assistant general manager
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks promoted Kyle Korver to assistant general manager on Monday as they continue to remodel their front office. The move comes less than one month after Travis Schlenk stepped down as team president on Dec. 21 and general manager Landry Fields assumed control of daily operations. Schlenk was named to an advisory position.
Hubbard’s fumble return gives Bengals 24-17 win over Ravens
CINCINNATI (AP) — Sam Hubbard returned Tyler Huntley’s fumble 98 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown in the fourth quarter, helping Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday night. Facing third-and-goal at the 1 with about 12 minutes...
