Edenton, NC

Tea Party has busy, festive month

Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

In addition to the beautifully decorated homes, churches and businesses that were already resplendent in their holiday finery, there is a phenomenon that has appeared again this year in the Cupola House Gardens. It began as the inspiration of Edenton resident Vonna O’Neill and has continued – and grown over the years.

Originally, in 2017, Vonna O’Neill approached the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce and the Edenton-Chowan County Tourism Development Authority and presented her vision of creating a “Spirit of Christmas” with lighted, decorated trees at the waterfront park next to the Roanoke River Lighthouse. These two groups embraced her idea and she additionally received support from Destination Downtown Edenton, Inc.

In 2017 there were twelve trees — each one having a theme; in 2018 the display grew to eighteen beautifully decorated trees, there were more in 2019, 2020, 2021, and it appears there were even more in 2022, with a final count of 25!

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR again decorated a tree at the Cupola House Gardens. Chapter members Bonnie Henn, Sandy Sperry, Beth Taylor, Anne Rowe, Melanie Bonanza, Melanie Gibbs and Kathleen Towers gathered after a rain delay at 3 p.m. to begin the decorating process.

The tree had been set up by the town of Edenton, but chapter members strung three strands of small white lights and used red, white and blue Christmas balls and American flags to adorn the tree. The red tree topper had American Flags inserted in it, and upon completion, everyone agreed it looked very patriotic and festive.

Subsequent feedback during the holiday season indicated that the tree was indeed appreciated.

Sunday, Dec. 4 saw chapter members enjoying a Christmas Social at Edenton Bay Trading Company. Second Vice Regen Nicole Dalton arranged this fun event and thank you to proprietor, Malcolm, for “hosting” us!

Chapter Librarian Celeste Maus and her committee made adorable tea bag holders that were used as favors at the Social. A good time was had by about 20 members plus their significant others.

The Edenton Tea Party, in partnership with the Edenton American Legion, observed Wreaths Across America on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Chapter chair Pamela Oliveira had announced that this year’s plans were to have two brief identical Remembrance Services — 10 a.m. at the Veterans Monument (in the park adjacent to the Chowan Courthouse) in Edenton, and at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Monument (on the courthouse green on Church Street) in Hertford.

The theme of Wreaths Across America is “remember, honor, teach.” Our event is in partnership with the American Legion; Pamela and her husband, Bob Oliveira, will each speak as representatives of the DAR and the American Legion, respectively. Jonathan Tobiaschas graciously agreed to offer a brief remembrance at both services. This turned out to be a very meaningful service with some local residents joining us.

About NSDAR

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education for children.

Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Any woman 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion or ethnic background — who can prove biological descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.

Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Chapter Membership Chairman Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 for additional information.

She may also go to the chapter website at http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/for additional information.

