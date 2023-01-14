Webster wins VFW writing contest

COLUMBIA - For some, writing an essay is a chore. For others, it’s an enjoyable exercise.

Columbia Middle School student Samuel Webster found the fruits of his writing were enjoyable recently. The seventh graders’ essay “My Pledge to Our Veterans” took first place honors in the annual VFW Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest.

The contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society. The 300-to-400 word essay expressing their views based on a patriotic theme.

This year’s theme, “My Pledge to Our Veterans” was chosen by the VFW Commander-in-Chief Timothy M. Borland. The winner for Columbia Middle school was chosen by members of the Columbia VFW chapter, Glenn T. Cahoon post 10659.

Webster’s essay will be submitted to the VFW Northeastern North Carolina district competition.

Borland was elected Commander-in-Chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. on July 21, 2022, at the 123 VFW National Convention in Kansas City, Missouri.

Borland served in the United States Army from 1979 to 2007, last serving with the 101st Airborne Division, earning his VFW eligibility serving in Korea and Iraq. In recognition of his service, he received four Meritorious Service Medals, four Army Commendation Medals, eight Army Achievement Medals, among numerous others medals and ribbons.

Every year, nearly 230,000 of our nation’s youth compete in the VFW’s Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen audio essay competitions for their chance to win a portion of more than $3 million in college scholarships and awards.

The competitions culminate with the Parade of Winners event, designed to celebrate and recognize the contests’ top national winners.

This year, the VFW will host its annual Parade of Winners virtually on April 7 at 7 p.m. CDT, live on Facebook.