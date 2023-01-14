ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

CC hockey overcomes three in-game injuries to beat No. 3 St. Cloud State

By Tyler Bouldin
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BUYf3_0kEXLTfE00

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KXRM) — The odds for Colorado College to end its nine-game losing streak to one of the best teams in the country became even more lopsided just 10 minutes after puck drop.

Tigers senior co-captain and minutes-eating defenseman Brian Yoon, and senior forward Ray Christy, both left the game in the first period with injuries.

Colorado College then lost standout freshman goaltender Kaidan Mbereko, who after stopping 20 of 21 shots in the first period, exited in the second after making six more saves.

“Down to five defensemen on a big sheet against a team that’s old, strong and skates really well, we had some absolutely incredible efforts,” Colorado College head coach Kris Mayotte said. “You can name everybody on the back end. It really was incredible.”

Despite being shorthanded, and entering Friday averaging just two goals per game in conference play, Colorado College doubled that output in the final two periods in a 4-2 upset victory over No. 4 St. Cloud State to also end an 11-game winless skid against the Huskies.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Mayotte said. “Obviously, Berky was our starting goalie, Yoon is our captain and he’s led our team in minutes almost every single game. Christy is our energy guy that plays with a lot of pace that we thought was going to be really valuable in a game like this.

“To lose those three guys the way that we did as early as we did, and have guys step up and thrive, it was really, really impressive.”

Following a sluggish first period from the skaters, Mbereko’s solid goaltending kept Colorado College (10-10-1, 6-4-1 NCHC) afloat before Matt Vernon entered in relief, stopping 14 of 15 shots.

The Tigers took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play, scoring two goals on the man-advantage in the middle frame. Tyler Coffey blasted a one-time shot past St. Cloud State goaltender Jaxon Castor to tie the game about a minute prior to Hunter McKown’s team-leading 14th goal and 19th point from the high slot.

The newfound offense was a much-needed confidence boost for Colorado College after being swept by St. Cloud State in November, when the Huskies outscored the Tigers 8-1 in the two games at Ed Robson Arena.

“I didn’t even look at the net to be completely honest with you,” Coffey said. “I knew where the net was. I was probably at the outer, lower arc of the circle and just kind of hit it.”

The Tigers tallied a couple insurance goals in the third period — one from Coffey and another from Noak Prokop — to move into a tie for second place with St. Cloud State (15-6-0, 7-4-0) in the NCHC standings.

“We’re growing, and I think we’re doing all the right things and we’re just going to keep building,” Coffey said. “We’re just going to keep going. I can tell you that. It just feels different this year than any other year.”

“In my heart, I want to go through every single guy on our roster and talk about it, but I’m not going to do it for the sake of time,” Mayotte said. “It was Ryan Beck’s best game. Noah Laba in the first period was getting his feet under him in terms of game speed, and then he took off.”

Mayotte also praised all of his defensemen’s ability to negate St. Cloud State’s forechecking pressure, as well as being able to keep sticks in shooting lanes, a big reason why CC blocked 15 shots — their highest total since getting in front of 23 shots in a 1-0 win over Omaha last month.

While the Tigers’ second-year head coach had a tough time handing out an individual game MVP, perhaps the most impressive performance came from junior forward Matthew Gleason, who missed Friday’s morning skate due to the passing of his grandmother.

“He stepped in and you couldn’t even tell,” Mayotte said. “He played inspired. To see those guys rise to the occasion when they had a lot of reasons to say, ‘Hey, it’s not our night,’ that’s what I’m most proud about. This is the most resilient win we’ve had.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com

Class of 2023 WR Jalen Pope Flips Commitment from Air Force to OSU

Class of 2023 receiver prospect Jalen Pope committed to Air Force just weeks ago right before Christmas, but on Sunday, he flipped his decision to Oklahoma State in a surprising twist that followed a weekend official visit to Stillwater. Pope announced the news himself on Twitter and tagged head coach Mike Gundy and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn along with his high school coach.
STILLWATER, OK
KXRM

CC student, tennis player dies in his sleep at home

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A student at Colorado College (CC) and member of the Tigers’ tennis team has died, according to an email sent out on Jan. 3 to the CC community. In the email, CC said sophomore Jack Madison died in his sleep on Monday, Jan. 2 while at home in Ohio. “As a community, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Southeast Colorado high school boys basketball scores – January 10-14, 2023

Stratton @ Cheyenne Wells (Non-League) Granada @ Wiley (Non-League) Burlington @ Wray (Non-League) Stanton County KS @ Walsh (Non-League) Rocky Ford @ John Mall (League) Crowley County @ Cheraw (Non-League) Crowley County 71. Cheraw 38. Limon @ Calhan (Non-League) Limon 86. Calhan 28. Banning Lewis Academy @ La Junta (League)
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Switchbacks FC head coach Brendan Burke to join MLS’ Houston Dynamo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Following two seasons in which Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC made two playoff appearances, head coach Brendan Burke will return to Major League Soccer as an assistant coach with Houston Dynamo FC. The USL Championship and Switchbacks FC made the announcement Friday, mentioning an undisclosed transfer fee. “At first, the idea […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
K99

One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors

All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
DENVER, CO
liveforlivemusic.com

Colorado Springs Amphitheater The Sunset Gets Final Approval [Photos]

A new outdoor amphitheater is coming to Colorado Springs following the city council’s final approval of The Sunset. The 8,000-capacity venue from entertainment company Notes Live is expected to open for the 2024 touring season. First announced back in April 2022, Notes Live last week said it “plans to...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Elite Equine Rescue giving horses a second chance

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Elite Equine Rescue (EER) provides rehabilitation, re-homing, and aftercare to horses that have suffered an injury that places them in jeopardy of being discarded, neglected, or even euthanized. EER works to meet the rehabilitation needs of their rescues, and determine long-term care needs for each horse. One such thing is the work […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

‘There is no such thing as an average day’: What it takes to forecast an avalanche in Colorado’s backcountry

When considering some of the most intense and high pressure careers, it can be easy to gravitate toward nurses, doctors, surgeons or some other health worker profession. Perhaps one of the most stressful — and often overlooked — jobs in Colorado and other mountain communities is avalanche forecasting. Not only do forecasters have to accurately forecast the avalanche risk for the Colorado’s backcountry, but forecasters are also faced with the weight of keeping the public safe.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

A break from stormy weather Monday with a significant snow maker Wednesday

DENVER(CBS)-  We have a series of storms pushing across the nation from now thru next weekend. The first still has a little snow to drop overnight in the mountains with a little rain snow mix for the Denver metro area and northeastern Colorado.There are still Warnings and Advisories for additional snow in the mountains Sunday night thru early Monday.The amounts will be very light for the Denver metro with the chance of around a half inch to an inch over some of the southern suburbs that could make things a little slick for Monday morning. The storm system will move out...
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Get a Rare Look Inside Colorado’s Cherokee Ranch and Castle

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high atop a hill in Sedalia, overlooking the entire Front Range. The medieval-inspired structure was built with locally sourced rhyolite and petrified wood. Cornish stonemasons were brought in to help with the construction project, which took two and a half years to complete. The finished product resulted in a detailed exterior with gargoyles, bold wooden doors, stunning stonework, arches, plus amazing towers and turrets. The interior boasts elegant light fixtures, eight intricate fireplaces, and luxurious living quarters that are still present to this day. The architecture combines aspects of the Western United States as well as 1450s Scottish-style castles.
SEDALIA, CO
KJCT8

Second winter storm on the horizon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our first winter storm has mostly passed through the Western Slope, but some snow showers continue to impact our mountains. The first storm continues to push eastward, so areas in the high country and the foothills will have snowfall overnight. Our valleys have stayed primarily dry today, but in Grand Junction, a light sprinkle occurred throughout the day. Most of the snowfall and rain did move over the Grand Valley, but drier air choked it from reaching the surface through a process known as evaporation. As a result, dry air will continue for our valleys throughout the day and overnight hours. Snowfall will continue and become scattered in our mountains and the high country. Temperatures across the Western Slope tonight will sit in the twenty-degree range.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two medical marijuana dispensaries in Colorado Springs are closed after the state suspended their business licenses. Plastered on the door of Canna Meds Wellness Centers’ two locations at 506 N. Chelton Road and 2218 N. Academy Place is a sign with “Notice of Suspension” in red bold letters. It states The post State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy