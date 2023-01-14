CC hockey overcomes three in-game injuries to beat No. 3 St. Cloud State

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KXRM) — The odds for Colorado College to end its nine-game losing streak to one of the best teams in the country became even more lopsided just 10 minutes after puck drop.

Tigers senior co-captain and minutes-eating defenseman Brian Yoon, and senior forward Ray Christy, both left the game in the first period with injuries.

Colorado College then lost standout freshman goaltender Kaidan Mbereko, who after stopping 20 of 21 shots in the first period, exited in the second after making six more saves.

“Down to five defensemen on a big sheet against a team that’s old, strong and skates really well, we had some absolutely incredible efforts,” Colorado College head coach Kris Mayotte said. “You can name everybody on the back end. It really was incredible.”

Despite being shorthanded, and entering Friday averaging just two goals per game in conference play, Colorado College doubled that output in the final two periods in a 4-2 upset victory over No. 4 St. Cloud State to also end an 11-game winless skid against the Huskies.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Mayotte said. “Obviously, Berky was our starting goalie, Yoon is our captain and he’s led our team in minutes almost every single game. Christy is our energy guy that plays with a lot of pace that we thought was going to be really valuable in a game like this.

“To lose those three guys the way that we did as early as we did, and have guys step up and thrive, it was really, really impressive.”

Following a sluggish first period from the skaters, Mbereko’s solid goaltending kept Colorado College (10-10-1, 6-4-1 NCHC) afloat before Matt Vernon entered in relief, stopping 14 of 15 shots.



The Tigers took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play, scoring two goals on the man-advantage in the middle frame. Tyler Coffey blasted a one-time shot past St. Cloud State goaltender Jaxon Castor to tie the game about a minute prior to Hunter McKown’s team-leading 14th goal and 19th point from the high slot.

The newfound offense was a much-needed confidence boost for Colorado College after being swept by St. Cloud State in November, when the Huskies outscored the Tigers 8-1 in the two games at Ed Robson Arena.

“I didn’t even look at the net to be completely honest with you,” Coffey said. “I knew where the net was. I was probably at the outer, lower arc of the circle and just kind of hit it.”

The Tigers tallied a couple insurance goals in the third period — one from Coffey and another from Noak Prokop — to move into a tie for second place with St. Cloud State (15-6-0, 7-4-0) in the NCHC standings.

“We’re growing, and I think we’re doing all the right things and we’re just going to keep building,” Coffey said. “We’re just going to keep going. I can tell you that. It just feels different this year than any other year.”

“In my heart, I want to go through every single guy on our roster and talk about it, but I’m not going to do it for the sake of time,” Mayotte said. “It was Ryan Beck’s best game. Noah Laba in the first period was getting his feet under him in terms of game speed, and then he took off.”

Mayotte also praised all of his defensemen’s ability to negate St. Cloud State’s forechecking pressure, as well as being able to keep sticks in shooting lanes, a big reason why CC blocked 15 shots — their highest total since getting in front of 23 shots in a 1-0 win over Omaha last month.

While the Tigers’ second-year head coach had a tough time handing out an individual game MVP, perhaps the most impressive performance came from junior forward Matthew Gleason, who missed Friday’s morning skate due to the passing of his grandmother.

“He stepped in and you couldn’t even tell,” Mayotte said. “He played inspired. To see those guys rise to the occasion when they had a lot of reasons to say, ‘Hey, it’s not our night,’ that’s what I’m most proud about. This is the most resilient win we’ve had.”

