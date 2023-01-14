ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TN

Friday prep report: Arlington downs Bartlett in match-up of state-ranked 4A teams

By John Varlas
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01BsGl_0kEXKSX200

Facing a team with a decided size advantage across the board, Arlington girls basketball coach Ashley Shields had a simple message for her team Friday.

“I tell them, the low man wins,” she said. “The ball’s got to bounce at the end of the day and when they put that ball down, we’ve got to be scrappy. We’ve got to put our hands in it and get it. I teach them to fight every possession.”

Just like their coach, the Tigers are nothing if not battlers. And they battled their way to an important victory, defeating host Bartlett, 74-62, on the first day of the I Have a Dream Classic.

The game was a match-up between two of the state’s best teams in the largest public-school classification; Bartlett entered the contest ranked fifth while Arlington came in at ninth. More importantly, the victory keeps the Tigers (14-3) perfect in district play and on track for the top seed in the tournament.

It wasn’t a fluke either. The score was tied at 36 at halftime but Arlington (14-3) led virtually the entire way after that, thanks to a tremendous effort from Tierney Kelsey, who finished with a game-high 32. Brittani Wells added 20 and those two combined to go 8 for 8 from the line down the stretch to keep the Panthers at arm’s length.

For the game, Wells went 10 of 11 from the line and Kelsey was 9 of 10.

“That’s my duo,” Shields said. “Brittani Wells, that’s my (floor) general and Tierney Kelsey stepped up with big buckets. She played both ends of the floor ... I’m proud. And (against) a big team. One of rivals. I can’t complain; I’m more than proud.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QGVqK_0kEXKSX200

Arlington’s Tierney Kelsey drives against Bartlett on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

Carrington Jones scored 17 points to lead the Panthers, who drop to 17-6. Nevaeh Scott added 16.

There will be no rest for Arlington Saturday as it takes on a strong Webb School team led by 6-5 LSU signee Aalyah Del Rosario at 3:30 p.m. Bartlett will follow at 5 against St. Louis Vashon.

While Friday’s result will likely cause a shake-up in the 4A state rankings, things shouldn’t change in Division 2-AA. Briarcrest was first in the poll this week and the Saints looked strong again, defeating Vashon, 57-53, in overtime.

Unlike Arlington, Briarcrest took advantage of its size in the post as Kayli Clarkson (23) and Mafo Tekobo combined for 43 points. The Saints are now 19-2 and looking very much like a title contender, even if veteran coach Lee Smith is doing his best to avoid the attention.

“Someone told me (Friday morning) and I got nervous,” he laughed after being asked if he had seen the poll which was released on Jan. 9. “I’m kind of superstitious about that stuff. Now something will go wrong.”

Smith can afford to laugh; his Saints haven’t lost to a Tennessee team all year, their two defeats coming in the prestigious Sandra Meadows Classic in Texas over the break. Since then, Smith has had his girls focused on their conditioning and indeed they looked fitter down the stretch against Vashon.

Briarcrest will go for win No. 20 Saturday against Meridian (Miss.) in a Classic game at 12:30 p.m.

“We’ve made a conscious, focused effort on conditioning,” he said. “Getting stronger. ... We’ve conditioned the heck out of these girls the last two weeks. And you notice (against Vashon), Hallie (Turner, the team’s point guard), Kayli and (shooting guard) Ella (Fite) went the whole game.

“The first day were complaining. Some of them were keeping up with the sprints equaled to how many miles they’ve run. But they’ve been just a joy to coach and work with.”

Saturday’s Classic schedule begins at 11 a.m. as Millington takes on MHEA. Jackson Southside plays St. Louis Cardinal Ritter at 2 p.m., Collierville tangles with Ezell-Harding at 6:30 p.m. and Fayette-Ware wraps up against Central at 8.

All games will be played at the Farley Gym at Bartlett, otherwise known as the “old gym.” That will be the Panthers’ home for the remainder of the season due to a flood over the holiday break that caused damage to the floor inside the main gym.

In other games

Briefly: Anna Lee Avery had 14 of her team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter as Houston continued its surprising season with a 51-48 win over Collierville . McKenzie Percoski added 10 for the Mustangs, who won for the 14th time after winning just twice in the 2020-21 season and seven times last year. ... Central defeated White Station , 53-40, behind 21 points from Akira Simpson. Demi Gentry paced the Spartans with 17. ... Camille Sanders’ 17 points propelled Southwind to a 46-38 victory over Cordova .

Craigmont defeated Raleigh-Egypt , 60-48, behind a big performance from Jala Wilson, who finished with 17 points, 22 rebounds and six blocks. The Chiefs also got a strong game from Bre Hopson (13 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and six steals). ... Melrose handled Kirby , 59-28, behind 25 points from Yatria Cooper. ... Takera Bland exploded for a career-high 51 points in Westwood’s 80-20 victory over Memphis School of Excellence . Bland becomes the third local girl to surpass 50 in a game this season, joining Aaliyah Converse of St. George’s and her Westwood teammate, Reneiya Brigance.

Senior Crysti’anna Whitehead had her best game of the season, finishing with 32 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and six steals as Memphis Business Academy defeated Douglass , 65-14. Curnesha Taylor added 26 points and six steals. ... Justice Dunlap scored 31 points and Hillcrest remained unbeaten in district play with a 55-50 win over Fairley. ... Ava Jones had 19 points and eight rebounds and Lauren Burress finished with 15 and nine for Hutchison in a 58-45 victory over St. Benedict .

Nailah Herrera scored 11 and Northpoint rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Lausanne , 33-28. ... Harding outscored St. George’s , 32-4, in the fourth quarter to win, 57-44. Makyah Malone led the Lions with 24 while Erica McGary had 14 points and 22 rebounds. Aaliyah Converse, the city’s leading scorer, had a game-high 33 for the Gryphons. ... Alyx Reed’s 21 points led MHEA to a 58-36 victory over ECS . Natalie Pegel and Lucy Benson finished with 14 and 13 respectively for ECS.

Fayette-Ware downed Millington , 58-30, behind 14 points from Sydnei Marshall. ... Dominque Collins’ 16-point effort sparked Center Hill to a 65-50 victory over Lewisburg . Allie Carroll’s 18 paced the Patriots. ... Rossville Christian Academy improved to 21-1 and won its 19th straight, defeating Lee Academy (Miss.) , 83-20.

In boys games

Briefly: Briarcrest , ranked first in the state in Division 2-AA, improved to 22-1 with a 49-47 victory over third-ranked CBHS in the region opener for each team at CBHS. Jacob Gazzo led the Saints with 16 points and seven rebounds and Cooper Haynes added 15. Michael Pepper led all scorers with 22 but the Brothers will feel like they let this one slip away as they shot just 8 of 21 from the free-throw line. ... MUS got a good all-around game from Brandon Nicholson and defeated St. Benedict , 55-44. The junior finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists and was part of a strong defensive effort that held the Eagles to just 27.9 percent shooting from the floor (12 of 43). Damion Cox had 16 for St. Benedict, shooting 12 of 16 from the free-throw line.

Brock Vice scored 20 points and Mavrick Miller added 18 as Houston defeated arch-rival Collierville on the road, 62-58, in overtime. ... Alijah Curry’s 23 points led four players in double figures as East downed Kingsbury , 86-21. Jamarion Harvey added 13 and L.J. Hackman and Ethan Gatewood finished with 11 and 10 respectively. ... White Station outscored Central by nine points in the fourth quarter to force overtime but the Warriors outscored the Spartans, 11-1, in the extra session to win, 57-47. Alan King paced the Warriors with 21 and Deshaun Payton added 16. White Station was led by Porter Kelly’s 20 points and 16 from Kody Hickerson.

Two players recorded triple-doubles for Hillcrest in a 102-42 victory over Fairley . Jordan Allen finished with 23 points, 13 assists and 12 steals while Jerod Mackey put up 18 points, 13 rebounds and 11 blocks. Olyn Bachus scored 20 and Xavier Herron finished with 18 points and eight boards. ... C.J. Bullard (22) and Jeremiah Ward combined for 41 points in Raleigh-Egypt’s 70-66 win over Craigmont . ... Marquis Tunstall’s 20 points led four players in double digits as Power Center Academy rolled past Oakhaven , 91-58. Nick Wiggins totaled 17 points and nine assists, while Matthew Green and Coradarious Sledge scored 14 each.

A balanced attack sent Douglass to an 82-51 victory over Memphis Business Academy . Taquez Butler led the Red Devils with 18 points, Tyler Johnson and Joshua Thompson added 16, Marjavis Chandler pitched in with 12 and Jarman Brittman had 11. ... KIPP stayed hot with a 76-48 victory over Crosstown . Dion White led the way with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists. Carlos Hurt added 17 points, Dominic Taylor added 14 and Delrico Grady had 11 and nine assists. ... Daily Memphian player of the week Jakeel Truss hit four 3-pointers and finished with 27 points to power Bluff City to an 88-45 victory over City University .

Fred Deere scored 27 points on 12 of 15 shooting from the floor to lead St. George’s to a 66-51 victory over Harding . Tristin Fleming added 18 on 7 of 8 shooting as the Gryphons shot nearly 62 percent for the game (29 of 47). ... Jairus Terry and Eric Jones each scored 20 and Fayette-Ware took control early against a Millington team that was missing three starters before going on to win, 87-48.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

How to watch Temple vs. Memphis: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

The Temple Owls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 24 of 2019. The Owls and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Liacouras Center. Temple should still be feeling good after a victory, while Memphis will be looking to regain their footing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores:, Jan. 10-16, 2023

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Pacific Fusion: 85 on […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

AARP Tennessee Welcomes 1st African American State President

NASHVILLE, TENN. — AARP Tennessee is pleased to announce that Gerre Currie of Memphis has been selected to serve as State President, the organization’s highest volunteer position in the state. Currie becomes the first African American woman to serve in this role in Tennessee. “I am so pleased...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Friends, family and fans say final farewell to Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) -- Hundreds gathered Saturday for the funeral of Memphis rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell. The service, which was also streamed online, was held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi. Speakers included family members, musicians Mitchell collaborated with as well as local and state politicians.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WBBJ

A taste of the islands available in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. —One restaurant is opening their doors to the community with a taste of island cuisine. Island Jamaican Spice is an authentic taste of Jamaican food with a few soul food options as well. The restaurant opened November 23, 2022, Manager Juanetta Dolphin encourages customers to try several...
JACKSON, TN
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto County offices close for King/Lee holiday

Government offices will be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The state of Mississippi and the state of Alabama also officially acknowledge the third Monday in January as Robert E. Lee’s birthday, so it is a state holiday in that regard. The City of...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
hotnewhiphop.com

GloRilla Attends Gangsta Boo’s Funeral, Wants To “Keep Representing” Her

Memphis feels a deep loss right now, but artists like the “F.N.F.” hitmaker are keeping the city’s musical legacy alive. When news broke of Memphis legend Gangsta Boo’s passing, sympathizers and artists like GloRilla attended her funeral with heavy hearts. As the hip-hop world and beyond mourns her loss, the next generation is recognizing the importance of legacy. Furthermore, GloRilla spoke at the proceedings about her commitment to keeping the Three 6 Mafia queen’s spirit alive.
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Clay “Krucial” Perry III Delivers “Switches” With NLE Choppa

Clay “Krucial” Perry III just tapped NLE Choppa for “Switches,” a woozy and relatively low-key cut from two Memphis MCs. While Krucial is still forging his way in the rap game, the support from a Memphis star is surely useful. Moreover, last we heard of Krucial on HNHH was his project If We Must Die, which featured the likes of Trippie Redd and Blocboy JB.
MEMPHIS, TN
Radio Ink

Tracy Bethea Named PD of WDIA Memphis

IHeartMedia has appointed Tracy Bethea as program director of WDIA (1070 AM), its urban oldies and classic soul station in Memphis. Bethea will be responsible for the station’s music content, marketing, promotions, community events and on-air material. She reports to Sue “Bis Sue” Purnell, the senior vice president of programming at iHeart’s mid-South area.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman struck, killed by vehicle in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A female pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Friday night. According to MPD, at 7:19 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian being hit in the area of 3rd Street and East Fairway. The victim was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. She died from her injuries. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Two birthdays celebrated at Brookdale Jackson Oaks

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two special ladies were recognized today at Brookdale Jackson Oaks. A celebration was held for Caribel Herndon and Maxine McNatt to celebrate their birthdays. Herndon turned 103 on January 7, while McNatt will turn 103 on the January 21. The celebration was coordinated to fall between...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Woman found shot to death in Lakeland home identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot to death at a Lakeland home Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened at a home on Breezy Shore Cove just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 54-year-old Erin Last of […]
LAKELAND, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis man working to keep his community safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Keedran Franklin is a Memphis native and community leader, working to keep his friends family and neighbors safe. He says it’s time for the community to start looking out for one another, and he’s using the app, Cell 411, to help spread his message.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Woman dead after hit-and-run near Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman dead on Sunday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle at 5:40 p.m. on West Levi Road and Marsonne Street. Police say the pedestrian was transported to the...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy