NBC 11 Sports: Kings stun Crims with buzzer-beater to cap off Kofa’s Hall of Fame night, Yuma Catholic hoops still cooking in 3A

Kofa unveils new wall, celebrates 4th annual Athletics Hall of Fame induction weekend
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa High School celebrated a nostalgic weekend by going back in time and flipping through the record books - all part of a special gathering. The weekend was simple. It was a unique opportunity to come together as a community with lots of laughs and memories to honor some of the best faces to walk the campus, and athletic arenas, in the school's storied existence.
Imperial Valley crosses its fingers on the lottery￼￼
IMPERIAL, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - Over in the Imperial Valley, residents are flocking to convenience stores to get in on the Mega Millions action. Family vacations, a brand new home, and early retirement are just some of the few things valley residents hoping for in tonight’s lottery drawing… which now stands as the 2nd largest in The post Imperial Valley crosses its fingers on the lottery￼￼ appeared first on KYMA.
Art in the Park returns to Yuma for MLK Day weekend
Yuma Art Center hosted the yearly Art in the Park event at Gateway Park in Downtown Yuma. The post Art in the Park returns to Yuma for MLK Day weekend appeared first on KYMA.
Serious collision takes place on Somerton Avenue
On Sunday morning just after 2:30 a.m., the Yuma County Sheriff's Office responded to a report on a single-vehicle collision in the area of Somerton Avenue and County 8th Street. The post Serious collision takes place on Somerton Avenue appeared first on KYMA.
The 2023 California Mid-Winter Festival Is Coming To Imperial, CA
The California Mid‑Winter Fair and Fiesta is Imperial County’s largest and most comprehensive annual event. It’s 10 days of displays, entertainment, food and just plain fun. Held March 3-12,2023, the California Mid-winter Festival will attract around 100,000 visitors to Imperial. The annual event will also see the return of weekend racing from the Heritage Racing […] The post The 2023 California Mid-Winter Festival Is Coming To Imperial, CA appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
Locals looking forward to Mega Millions Jackpot
The Mega Millions has reached more than $1 billion just in time for tonight's big drawing! What some locals are saying what they'd do with the money if they won the jackpot. The post Locals looking forward to Mega Millions Jackpot appeared first on KYMA.
Semi-truck catches on fire on 32nd street
A semi-truck caught on fire at a local gas station this afternoon in Yuma. The post Semi-truck catches on fire on 32nd street appeared first on KYMA.
A series of storms arrives for the weekend
An unsettled weather pattern will take over our region bringing in a series of storms coming from the Pacific. The post A series of storms arrives for the weekend appeared first on KYMA.
Arizona egg prices skyrocket
The price of eggs in Arizona continues to rise. The post Arizona egg prices skyrocket appeared first on KYMA.
Sunday morning crash results in one life-threatening injury
A crash during the early Sunday morning hours resulted in one life-threatening injuring. The post Sunday morning crash results in one life-threatening injury appeared first on KYMA.
Wind Advisory issued January 16 at 2:05PM MST until January 17 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN…Until 1 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger. vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured. objects may become airborne. A Wind...
Arizona Man Indicted for Smuggling 173 Pounds of Methamphetamine Across U.S.-Mexico Border
On January 3, 2023, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Isrrael Millan, 19, of San Luis, Arizona, for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Importation of Methamphetamine. The indictment alleges that, on December 9, 2022, Millan applied for entry into the United States from Mexico, at...
City of Yuma asking for residents’ input on illegal fireworks use
The City of Yuma is asking residents to fill out a short survey about the use of illegal fireworks in the communities. The post City of Yuma asking for residents’ input on illegal fireworks use appeared first on KYMA.
Accused Arizona meth smuggler, 19, faces possibility of life in prison
PHOENIX — A young Arizona man faces the possibility of life in prison for allegedly trying to smuggle about 175 pounds of methamphetamine across the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said Friday. On Jan. 3, a federal grand jury indicted 19-year-old Isrrael Millan of San Luis on charges of possession with...
Imperial County Crime Briefs: Jan. 3-10
IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from information provided by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, El Centro and Imperial police departments from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10. TUESDAY, Jan. 3. 2:30 p.m.: A 19-year-old man was arrested by Imperial police for reportedly possessing a loaded firearm near...
Yuma Crypto Fraudster may be on the run
The Yuma man accused of defrauding several people of $750,000 of cash and cryptocurrency through a fraudulent bitcoin startup may be on the run, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. The post Yuma Crypto Fraudster may be on the run appeared first on KYMA.
Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud
EL CENTRO, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - A local restaurant chain in the Imperial Valley is under investigation for allegedly defrauding the government during the pandemic. Samuel Vega, Annmarie Mendibles, Carlos Contreras, and Juan Diego Tom, owners of Las Palmitas Taco Shops in Imperial County are charged in a state indictment for fraudulent use of the Paycheck The post Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud appeared first on KYMA.
Man who shot at two victims appears in court
25-year-old Alejandro Montes-Jimenez faced judge Gregory Stewart in court today. The post Man who shot at two victims appears in court appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County Church Leaders Sentenced for Stealing Benefits from Homeless
The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that stemmed from allegations they forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle for the organization. Victor Gonzalez,...
