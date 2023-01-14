Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
2 Mega Millions tickets each worth roughly $1 million sold in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not the jackpot, but two people in California have roughly a million reasons to be happy after winning big Friday night in the Mega Millions. The two people in California each won one of two winning tickets that matched five of the numbers, just shy of matching the Meg Millions number. Each ticket goes for $982, 260.
YAHOO!
Winning ticket for $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot sold in Maine, but 2 Calif. tickets come close
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine matched Friday night's winning numbers to score the lottery game's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. But two people who bought tickets in California — one in Riverside and the other in Burlingame — matched 5 numbers for prizes of more than $900,000 each.
4 “Big Winner” Mega Millions Tickets Sold In New York
There was a grand prize winner for last night's Mega Millions drawing. Someone in the state of Maine matched all five white balls along with the mega ball to claim the Mega Millions' 2nd largest jackpot ever. The jackpot was worth $1.35 Billion dollars. "Big Winners" are tickets that matched...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Rialto, CA
Rialto is a California city belonging to San Bernardino County, 56 miles east of Los Angeles. The city lies in South California, where civilization began as early as the 1500s when the Serrano Indians lived there. Today, the city is a bustling economic hub in California. It’s not particularly known...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds
Researchers also found that moving to California might actually make your life longer.
vvng.com
Sprouts grocery store to open in Victorville in Former Toy “R” Us Building
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Sprouts Farmers Market is preparing to open its first location in Victorville. The store posted the notification of its type 20 Off-Sale Beer & Wine Liquor license filing last month, which will authorize the sale of beer and wine for consumption off the premises. The...
Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up
Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped object
A California witness at Menifee reported watching a hovering blue-colored, disc-shaped object that moved away very fast at 2:36 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NBC Bay Area
‘This Is the Worst': Belmont Neighborhood on Edge Following Landslide
A landslide that forced two families out of their homes over the weekend continued to cause problems Monday on the Peninsula. The area of Belmont's San Juan Boulevard is shut down after part of a hillside under and between the two homes gave way on Saturday. No injuries were reported in the landslide.
California has had record rainfall and snowfall, but the "parade of storms" may soon be over.
More precipitation dropped over the weekend in already flooded California, making driving hazardous and leading to fresh evacuation orders along a swollen river near Sacramento. Additional precipitation was forecast for the already saturated state on Sunday night and Monday.
Central Texas resident $1 million richer after lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — The NFL Playoffs are underway and while all eyes are on the weekend games, Texas awaits Monday night for the Dallas Cowboys to attempt to take down Tampa Bay led by legendary quarterback Tom Brady, but someone in the Lone Star State got in the winning mood before the big game.
California reservoirs rise after weeks of storms drench the state: See how much
After weeks of atmospheric rivers, bomb cyclones and Pineapple Express moisture, California reservoir levels have seen a steep rise.
NBC Connecticut
Lucky Lottery Wins: $50,000 Powerball Ticket in CT; $20,000 and $10,000 Mega Millions Wins
There was a $50,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut Saturday night and one Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $20,000 Friday while another won $10,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 24-26-39-47-57 and the Powerball was 23. The $50,000 winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. The Powerball jackpot for tonight...
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California store
Luck was on one California lottery player’s side during the recent Mega Millions drawing. According to the California Lottery, one California winning ticket matched five numbers in the January 10, 2023 drawing. That ticket is worth $3,970,609.
foxla.com
Woman airlifted from tree in Laguna Hills
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. - A woman was rescued from a creek in Laguna Hills Saturday as rains have caused water levels to rise and creeks to move rapidly. Orange County rescue crews were called to Aliso Creek Saturday around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person was trapped in the creek. Multiple crews responded to the scene.
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside to hold State of City
Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson will deliver the annual State of the City address on Jan. 26 at the Riverside Convention Center. The event, produced by the Greater Riverside Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city, will be held in person this year for the first time since 2020, according to a statement on the city’s website.
NBC Bay Area
Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton
A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Steals Ambulance in San Francisco, Abandons it in Oakland
Police are searching for a suspect who stole an ambulance in San Francisco Monday night. This all happened when paramedics were in the process of brining a patient to the ambulance in the area of 47th Avenue and Irving Street at 6:42 p.m. The California Highway Patrol was able to...
matadornetwork.com
This SoCal Restaurant Is Like an Outdoor Art Gallery But With Tacos
Usually, when you see an alleyway displaying eclectic art that’s tented by a blanket of large fake butterflies, you can be pretty sure you’ve stumbled upon an Instagram-bait pop-up museum, like Umbrella Alley in San Francisco. But if you’re in Riverside, California, about an hour east of Los Angeles, you probably stumbled upon Tio’s Tacos, a Mexican restaurant with so much bright, funky, life-sized artworks decorating the patio that it doubles as an open-air art gallery.
