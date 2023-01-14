ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlingame, CA

Related
KCRA.com

2 Mega Millions tickets each worth roughly $1 million sold in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not the jackpot, but two people in California have roughly a million reasons to be happy after winning big Friday night in the Mega Millions. The two people in California each won one of two winning tickets that matched five of the numbers, just shy of matching the Meg Millions number. Each ticket goes for $982, 260.
CALIFORNIA STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Rialto, CA

Rialto is a California city belonging to San Bernardino County, 56 miles east of Los Angeles. The city lies in South California, where civilization began as early as the 1500s when the Serrano Indians lived there. Today, the city is a bustling economic hub in California. It’s not particularly known...
RIALTO, CA
AFP

Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up

Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
FELTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

‘This Is the Worst': Belmont Neighborhood on Edge Following Landslide

A landslide that forced two families out of their homes over the weekend continued to cause problems Monday on the Peninsula. The area of Belmont's San Juan Boulevard is shut down after part of a hillside under and between the two homes gave way on Saturday. No injuries were reported in the landslide.
BELMONT, CA
foxla.com

Woman airlifted from tree in Laguna Hills

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. - A woman was rescued from a creek in Laguna Hills Saturday as rains have caused water levels to rise and creeks to move rapidly. Orange County rescue crews were called to Aliso Creek Saturday around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person was trapped in the creek. Multiple crews responded to the scene.
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside to hold State of City

Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson will deliver the annual State of the City address on Jan. 26 at the Riverside Convention Center. The event, produced by the Greater Riverside Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city, will be held in person this year for the first time since 2020, according to a statement on the city’s website.
RIVERSIDE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton

A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.
PLEASANTON, CA
matadornetwork.com

This SoCal Restaurant Is Like an Outdoor Art Gallery But With Tacos

Usually, when you see an alleyway displaying eclectic art that’s tented by a blanket of large fake butterflies, you can be pretty sure you’ve stumbled upon an Instagram-bait pop-up museum, like Umbrella Alley in San Francisco. But if you’re in Riverside, California, about an hour east of Los Angeles, you probably stumbled upon Tio’s Tacos, a Mexican restaurant with so much bright, funky, life-sized artworks decorating the patio that it doubles as an open-air art gallery.
RIVERSIDE, CA

