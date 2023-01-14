Read full article on original website
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama
Twitter post goes viral after slamming Alabama bank for sign about Robert E. Lee, MLK Day holiday
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.
Alabama leaders survey storm damage
4 members of the same family among those killed in Alabama during tornado, officials say
Yes, More Severe Weather Could Impact Alabama Later This Week
One thing is for sure, we will remember the start of 2023 being filled with severe weather. Currently, we are monitoring a system that could impact Alabama later this week. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, “a frontal boundary will bring a line of thunderstorms to the state, with the potential for individual thunderstorms embedded in this line to become severe as the line moves from northwest to southeast Thursday.”
EF-3 tornado that killed 7 in Alabama was on the ground for 76 miles, NWS finds
The Weather Authority: NWS identify at least 14 tornadoes across state
Biden Announces Major Disaster Declaration for Alabama
As tornados hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
At Least 9 Dead After Tornadoes Tear Through Alabama, Georgia
State task force addressing human trafficking in Alabama
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital
Innovate Alabama opens second round of grant funding to benefit local entrepreneurs
Alabama tornado map: Where did the tornadoes hit in Alabama?
Prison inmates and dead people receive $6M in Alabama unemployment benefits, report finds
Young Soldier Killed at Alabama Military Base After Altercation with Fellow Soldier, Investigation Launched
Body of man missing since Hurriane Ian found on sunken boat
At least 6 confirmed dead as tornadoes rip across central Alabama
