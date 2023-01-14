ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesaning, MI

abc12.com

Hall of Famer Jack Morris coming to Flint in February

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Former Tiger pitcher and four-time World Series champion Jack Morris will be at Foutch's Strike Zone on February 4th for their "Hot Stove Night." The event is The Greater Flint Area Baseball and Softball Association annual fundraiser to support the Broome and Whaley Park improvements. The...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Power restored in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Power has been restored to the northern part of Midland that was experiencing a power outage Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. According to Consumers Energy, the northern part of Midland experienced a power outage at 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 16. Power was restored to the area before...
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

MLK Event in Saginaw brings out people of all ages

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - In honor of Martin Luther King Junior Day, many events are happening right here in Mid-Michigan encouraging people to reflect on the principles of racial equality and nonviolent social change. "I still think it's a long way to go and until everything is 100 percent equal,...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

HS Boys Hoops - Saginaw vs. Arthur Hill

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the last matchups between Saginaw High and Arthur Hill before the two schools merge was an instant classic. Elijae “EJ” Parker was the hero for Saginaw, hitting a reverse layup to give the Trojans the lead with 3.9 seconds remaining. Saginaw won,...
SAGINAW, MI
statechampsnetwork.com

STATE CHAMPS! Top 25 Hockey Rankings – Week of 1/15/23 – Detroit Catholic Central stays No. 1; Allen Park, Grosse Ile, Heritage and Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard/Greenhills jump into the top 25.

Here are the top 25 teams in Michigan, as of the week of January 15th, 2023:. 1 Detroit Catholic Central (Division 1) The Shamrocks remain unbeaten and the clear favorite in Division 1. Past week: Wins over Port Huron Northern and Clarkston. This week: At #10 Brother Rice, Host #19...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Saginaw hosts Unity March luncheon on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Monday was the 27th annual Unity March and luncheon in Saginaw. Many attendees, including members of Delta College's basketball programs, say America is making strides in the right direction. But they believe there is a long way to go to achieve equity and equality. Delta College...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Birch Run woman hospitalized after U.P. snowmobile crash

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Birch Run woman was hospitalized after police say she took a curve too fast on a snowmobile and crashed in some trees in the Upper Peninsula. The Alger County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Wendy Batterbee was riding east on Trail 8 near Shingleton around 9:30 a.m. Friday when she failed to negotiate a curve.
BIRCH RUN, MI
abc12.com

Free smoke detectors distributed in Flint, and again on MLK Day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The past year has been an especially deadly time for house fires in the city of Flint. To help save lives, free smoke detectors were given out in an effort organized by 2nd Ward Flint City Councilwoman Ladel Lewis partnered with the American Red Cross and Nation Outside.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Early morning fire at vacant building in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Fire Department spent the early morning hours battling a fire on the corner of Franklin and Kentucky Avenue. Just before 3 a.m., firefighters responded to a vacant building fire. Genesee County Neighborhood Watch says the fire spread to several nearby vacant homes. EMS was...
FLINT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
PONTIAC, MI
abc12.com

Michigan State Police clock driver at 113 mph on I-75 near Birch Run

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police pulled over a very fast driver along I-75 Monday morning. A trooper clocked someone at 113 mph along the northbound lanes near Birch Run. That's a 70 mph zone, putting this driver more than 40 mph over the limit. Troopers clocked another...
BIRCH RUN, MI
WNEM

Birch Run woman injured in snowmobile crash

SHINGLETON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Birch Run woman is recovering after sheriff’s deputies said she was injured in a snowmobile crash. Alger County Sheriff’s deputies responded a the 911 call on Friday, Jan. 13 around 9:30 a.m. reporting a crash on a trail near Shingleton. Investigators said that...
BIRCH RUN, MI

