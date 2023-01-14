Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bobcat Sighted in Denver. Can you keep your pet safe?Kelly E.Denver, CO
Denver Spent $500K to Bus Migrants Out of StateTom HandyDenver, CO
Denver's 'Healer Messiah'Rick ZandDenver, CO
Opinion: Youth homelessness dips in Denver, nationwideDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Egg prices so high in Colorado. Would you consider getting Chickens?Kelly E.Colorado State
Related
Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
LeBron James Reveals His Real Thoughts On Russell Westbrook's Final Play Against Joel Embiid
LeBron James reacted to Russell Westbrook's final play against Joel Embiid in their game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
LeBron James Couldn't Believe Ja Morant's Amazing Poster Dunk
LeBron James took to Instagram to express his disbelief at Ja Morant's epic dunk.
Tyler Herro Welcomes Boy Baby With Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry
The couple have a daughter, Zya Elise Herro, and have named their newborn son Harlem.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Says DeMarcus Cousins & Meyers Leonard Both Looked ‘Great’ In Workout
The Los Angeles Lakers are continually looking for ways to improve their roster and with 10-day contracts now being an option, the team has begun working out free agents. The Lakers have already given an opportunity to wing Sterling Brown, but theyalso recently took a look at a pair of big men in DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard.
Marcus Morris Said The Clippers Would Have Beaten The Nuggets In 2020 If They Weren't In The Bubble, Denver Have An 8-2 Record Against LA Since Then
Marcus Morris claims that the Bubble was the only reason the Los Angeles Clippers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the 2020 Western Conference semifinals.
“Shawn and I were close, but Vin and I are on a whole different level” - Gary Payton differentiated his relationships with Shawn Kemp and Vin Baker
Separating the Payton-Kemp duo signaled the start of the Sonics' unfortunate downfall in the late 90s
Kevin Garnett Explains Why Giannis Antetokounmpo Is The Best Player In The NBA Over Nikola Jokic
Kevin Garnett believes Giannis Antetokounmpo has the edge over Nikola Jokic in the race for being the best player in the NBA.
ClutchPoints
Stephen Curry, Warriors get brutal assessment from Steve Kerr after loss to Bulls
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors were relatively healthy on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls, but that wasn’t enough for Steve Kerr’s men to overcome their road struggles. Once again, the Warriors showcased a disappointing performance on the road as the Bulls obliterated them 132-118. Curry and...
Kawhi Leonard Gets Honest About Clippers' Struggles
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard believes the effort is there, but the execution is not
theScore
Magic Johnson told LeBron he'd sign Kawhi during Lakers pitch
Magic Johnson included Kawhi Leonard in his pitch to LeBron James while trying to lure the latter to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. Johnson, who was the Lakers' president of basketball operations at the time, revealed on the "All the Smoke" podcast that he told James he intended to go after Leonard as part of his efforts to build a championship team.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
NBC Sports
Nikola Jokic drains step-back 3 game-winner, Nuggets top Magic
It’s what Nikola Jokic does. On a night the Nuggets were sloppy in the second half and almost gave a game away a 15-point halftime lead, Nikola Jokic bailed them out with a step-back 3 game-winner on a busted play. It’s good to have Jokic on your team.
Another hot night from Damian Lillard, another Trail Blazers win over the Dallas Mavericks: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers were due for some good fortune and it came Sunday night against the Dallas Mavericks when superstar Luka Doncic was ruled out before tipoff with ankle soreness. That opened the door for the Blazers to face an opponent lacking one of the top players in the...
KENS 5
Nikola Jokic game-winner affirms his status as one of NBA’s best clutch players
DENVER — Nikola Jokic may be more of a setup man for the healthy Nuggets this year than in his back-to-back MVP seasons, but the step-back three-pointer he made to beat Orlando at the buzzer for Denver on Sunday night was just another example of the late-game brilliance he’s flashed all season for his team.
Julius Randle powers Knicks past Pistons
Julius Randle poured in a season-high 42 points and the New York Knicks defeated the host Detroit Pistons for the
ClutchPoints
‘I’m gonna F him (up)’: Nikola Jokic hilariously threatens Bol Bol for dunking on him
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic had the highlight of the day against the Orlando Magic with his game-winner, but he also had the most embarrassing lowlight in the contest after Bol Bol dunked on him in the fourth quarter. With that said, though, Jokic shared that he hilariously threatened...
Comments / 0