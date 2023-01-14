Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One-Of-A-Kind Major League Baseball All-Star DiesOnlyHomers
Migrants Rejecting Free New York City Provided MealsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
MetroCard will be phased out soon: Here's everything you need to know about OMNY, its successorVeny WestNew York City, NY
Related
Bresha Webb Looked Stunning In A Custom Bridal Shower Dress That Favored Her Mother’s Wedding Gown
Bresha Webb is fashionably gearing up for her wedding day by slaying her bridal shower.
ELLE DECOR
Calling All Cool-Girl Brides: This Is New York’s Chicest New Wedding Dress Salon
No matter what the bridal magazines, TLC, or, hell, even your besties will try to tell you, finding the wedding dress is not for the faint of heart. Over the course of your search (as this bride-to-be has discovered), you will bravely descend into button-tufted, chandelier-spangled oblivion, spend sleepless nights doomscrolling through seas of charmeuse and chiffon, and willingly strip down to your Spanx in the middle of a bustling sample sale only to come away with some serious back sweat and very cold feet.
Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation
Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
Melania Trump Sparkles in Silver Midi Dress & Shiny Heels for New Year’s Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago
Melania Trump dressed to sparkle for New Year’s Eve while at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. The former first lady appeared with husband Donald Trump at a New Year’s event on Saturday, wearing a silver sequined midi dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Her long-sleeved style featured a slim-fitting bodice with a hemline that hit just below the knee. The metallic piece was coated in silver sequins, creating a burst of allover sparkle. For footwear, Trump donned a pair of shiny pumps. The former model’s sharp style featured a pointed-toe silhouette, complete with triangular toes and closed counters. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least...
Kim Kardashian roasted for ‘ridiculous’ outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party
That’s not hot. Kim Kardashian seemed to miss the sartorial memo at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party over the weekend, showing up wearing a cropped concert T-shirt and studded black leather pants while everyone else in attendance appeared to be sporting festive looks in red and green. The Skims founder, who seemed to have come straight from nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah, stuck out like a sore thumb next to the “Simple Life” star, who wore a red lace Self-Portrait dress and silver crystal-encrusted Miu Miu high heels. Sister Nicky Hilton coordinated in a floral Oscar de la Renta mini in holiday hues, while...
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in March
The location includes dozens of national restaurant and store chain favorites. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, GalleriaatWhitePlains.com, and CBSNews.com.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Miss USA turns heads with 33-pound moon costume
In the buildup to Saturday night's 71st annual Miss Universe pageant, contestants participated in preliminary rounds this week to show off their creativity in costumes, and Miss USA stole the show with her larger-than-life space costume. Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, a 28-year-old Texan vying for the Miss Universe crown, stepped...
Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’
Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
A woman from Texas is served an eviction order to leave her multi-million dollar home in Italy
Rita Jenrette, age 73, from Texas is an American actress, TV journalist, and real-estate executive. Jenrette has dabbled in politics, real estate, and the entertainment industry. Her first marriage was to Democratic whip John Jenrette of South Carolina. The couple divorced in 1981.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
The Year Of The Sheer! Completely See-Through Dresses That Rocked The Red Carpet In 2022
Modesty was not on the sartorial agenda in 2022, as the red carpets were flooded with celebs wearing dresses that left very little to the imagination. Although flashing the flesh is not a new thing due to plunging fronts, non-existent hemlines and thigh-high (sometimes even waist-high) slits, the 2022 way to do it was by opting for sheer and totally see-through fabrics. And some celebs – we’re looking at you, Florence Pugh – were particularly fond of the trend on more than one occasion!
Jennifer Lopez shares never-before-seen pictures of her wedding dress
Jennifer Lopez is looking back at a stylish 2022. The “Marry Me” star, 53, shared an overview of “one of the best years yet” on Instagram New Year’s Eve, and among the never-before-seen pictures and videos in her Reel were some snaps of the Ralph Lauren reception gown she wore during her August wedding to Ben Affleck. In the video, which was labeled by month, the new Mrs. Affleck included some full-length photos of her stunning hooded dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The mermaid-style gown, which was the third custom look she wore for the lavish nuptials, featured a sheer, organza overlay...
Gwen Stefani Rings in the New Year Dress in Checkerboard Sweater Dress and White Leather Cowboy Boots
Gwen Stefani geared up to ring in the new year in a video posted to Instagram today. Set to her song “Crash,” the video saw Stefani dressed in black and white down to her feet, promoting her Las Vegas New Years Eve performance at The Venetian tonight. The former No Doubt lead singer styled a black and white checkerboard sweater dress with a boxy fit. The graphic knitted garment featured a mock neck and long sleeves. Stefani layered on black fishnet tights, offering her extra coverage, and accessorized with a gold chain necklace fitted with a bedazzled pendant. On her feet, Stefani...
What Will You Wear in 2023? Lime Green and Cargo Pants, Actually
Skeptics scoff, but trend forecasting, the delicate process by which professionals determine to the best of their ability what we’ll all be wearing and doing this time next year, might be one of our most stimulating cultural exercises. The people want answers, and the answers have arrived. 2022 was odd. Not as destructively manic as 2021 and nowhere near as lost and desultory as 2020, but the year had a transitional, oddly conservative formality to it, as though laying down a firm but unsteady foundation for us to stand on through our next twelve months. To determine what 2023’s biggest...
ABC News
Golden Globes fashion: Stars return for soggy carpet
NEW YORK -- The stars were back Tuesday for the Golden Globes' return to television, walking a soggy grayish carpet in relatively predictable looks — with a few notable exceptions. A look at fashion from the 80th Golden Globes:. Heidi Klum, not long after her Halloween worm appearance, showed...
Angela Bassett Glitters in Striking Silver Dress & Metallic Platform Heels at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023
Angela Bassett was dressed up to shine on the 2023 Golden Globes Awards red carpet. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress arrived to the red carpet wearing a stunning silver dress. Bassett wore a high-necked Pamella Roland dress that featured silver sequins all over. The sequins were gathered at the neckline and flowed down in vertical trips. The actress styled the shiny ensemble with several equally shiny jewelry pieces from Chopard and a black and silver gem-shaped clutch. For her makeup and hair, Bassett went with rosy pink cheeks, a plum-colored lip, subtle cat-eye makeup, a defined brow, and hair parted to the...
In Style
Margot Robbie Slipped into a Slinky Versace Gown While Walking the 'Babylon' Red Carpet
Margot Robbie continues to raise the bar, and we simply can't get enough. From custom blush pink Chanel gowns to floor-sweeping Valentino dresses, Robbie has effortlessly (and unfailingly) elevated her style one premiere after the other — and apparently, it’s just the beginning. On the latest stop of her fashion tour, she posed in a slinky Versace gown for the Babylon premiere in Sydney, Australia.
TODAY.com
Stylists share the most flattering dress styles for big busts — plus 16 to shop
Whether you're plus-sized or petite, finding the perfect dress that hugs your body in all the right places is difficult for any of us. If you have a large bust and smaller proportions on your bottom half, it can be frustrating to find the right fit in anything, but especially dresses.
Jenna Dewan Blossoms in Floral Lace Prabal Gurung Dress & Strappy Sandals on ‘The Talk’
Jenna Dewan appeared on an episode of “The Talk” which aired yesterday on CBS. Dressed in a floral Prabal Gurung and sandal heels, Dewan spoke briefly about the passing of her good friend Stephen Laurel aka “tWitch.” Dewan’s look consisted of a strappy white to gray and black gradient style with a dainty see-through woven floral overlay. The garment was a maxi style with a sweetheart neckline that was followed by a fitted bodice and flowing skirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski) The “Step Up” star further dressed up her ensemble with what appeared to be chunky...
blufashion.com
Dress For The Season – What To Wear?
Fashion is an art form that allows individuals to express themselves through the clothing and accessories they choose to wear. It can be a way to make a statement, show off one’s sense of style, or simply feel more confident. For example, someone who loves bright bold colors might choose to wear an electric blue blazer with a pair of ripped white jeans and a pair of bright orange sandals, while someone who likes to be more classic might opt for a simple black dress paired with black ankle boots. There are endless possibilities when it comes to fashion and how one chooses to express themselves through clothing and accessories.
Comments / 0