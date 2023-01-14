ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

irishsportsdaily.com

2024 CB Commit Karson Hobbs Enjoys Notre Dame Return

Karson Hobbs‍ has been to Notre Dame multiple times over the past few months and will be back several more in the months to come. The 2024 cornerback commit made the trip out to South Bend on Saturday for the Irish’s Junior Day event. “It was amazing,” Hobbs...
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Notre Dame Impresses the Smith Twins Once Again

Notre Dame hosted its first Junior Day of 2023 and two of the biggest visitors of the day were the Smith twins as the Irish look to bolster the defensive line. 2024 Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defensive end Jacob Smith‍ and defensive lineman Jerod Smith‍ got their first look at Notre Dame over the summer and entered Saturday’s visit having a good feel for the Irish program. The goal for the twins was to spend time with Al Washington and the rest of the defensive staff to get a true feel of the day-to-day life.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

2024 LB Payton Pierce Enjoys "Unbelievable" Notre Dame Return

After two impressive trips to Notre Dame in 2022, Payton Pierce‍ called Saturday’s return to South Bend “unbelievable.”. “It’s definitely one of the best visits I’ve had,” the 2024 Texas linebacker told Irish Sports Daily. After taking a visit and receiving an offer from...
NOTRE DAME, IN
whcuradio.com

Indiana man sentenced for role in Cortland drug trafficking conspiracy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Indiana man with ties to a Cortland drug trafficking conspiracy is sentenced in United States District Court. 57-year-old John Rice was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison Friday. As part of his guilty plea, he admitted to supplying over 50 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun to Cortland based drug dealer Kyle Leeper. Leeper was sentenced to 40 years in November for the murder of a California man during a drug deal in 2019 as part of the conspiracy.
CORTLAND, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man steals 20 wheels and tires from Canandaigua business

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Rochester resident, Tirek White, 21, was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that in the early hours of January 11, twenty wheels and tires (valued at more than $3,000) were stolen from a business in the Town of Canandaigua. White was taken to Ontario...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester woman arrested, accused of running horse and buggy off road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested Thursday, after an incident involving a horse and buggy in Cayuga County. According to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Andreah Dejernett, 24, was driving along Tollgate Hill Road around 3:30 p.m. when she intentionally forced a horse and buggy off the roadway. Police say Dejernett did […]
ROCHESTER, NY

