Notre Dame hosted its first Junior Day of 2023 and two of the biggest visitors of the day were the Smith twins as the Irish look to bolster the defensive line. 2024 Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defensive end Jacob Smith‍ and defensive lineman Jerod Smith‍ got their first look at Notre Dame over the summer and entered Saturday’s visit having a good feel for the Irish program. The goal for the twins was to spend time with Al Washington and the rest of the defensive staff to get a true feel of the day-to-day life.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO