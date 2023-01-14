Read full article on original website
If Your Credit Score Is Under 800, Make These 8 Moves Now
Getting an 800 credit score requires time and good payment history. But there are other things you can do. Here are eight steps you can take to help.
Tips to pay off credit card debt
When stimulus checks were being sent out during the pandemic, the personal savings rate in the U.S. hit a record. But there's been a total reversal since then, and credit card debt is on the rise. A new survey from Bankrate finds 46% of credit card holders carry debt right...
Student Loan Pause Ends December 31, 2022, but Public Service Loan Forgiveness is Still Available
Counting CoinsPhoto byPhoto by Towfiqu barbhuiyaonUnsplash. If you have student loan debt like me, you should know two important dates:. Student loan pause ends — repayment begins January 1, 2023.
10 Best Instant Payday Loans No Credit Check for Bad Credit with Guaranteed Approval in 2023
This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WTKR. Every now and then, it is not uncommon to find yourself lacking enough money to deal with an urgent expense or bill, and in such situations, your first instinct will often be to borrow the money from a bank or credit facility. However, the problem with traditional lenders is that many of them are less inclined to provide funding to borrowers with a poor credit history.
Federal direct payments of $1,200 going out to millions under $14.8billion pot – see if you qualify
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out checks worth $1,232 on average to millions of taxpayers. A key provision under the American Rescue Act Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, allowed eligible taxpayers to claim up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-free. But the...
Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?
Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
Here's When Social Security Recipients Start Getting Bigger Checks
After inflation pushed prices higher and higher in 2022, there was a silver lining for more than 70 million Social Security recipients: Their monthly benefits checks would get the biggest increase in four decades in 2023. The first batch of the larger Social Security payments is being sent this week....
Social Security news: Will Social Security recipients get a bonus payment this December?
Some Social Security recipients will receive two payments in December — one on Dec. 1 and the other on Dec. 30, according to AARP. But the Dec. 30 payment is not a bonus payment. It is a workaround to get Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients their benefits on days when banks are not closed.
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Will Credit Card Companies Actually Close Your Account if You Don't Use Your Card?
You're surely aware of the dangers of spending too much on a credit card, but what you may not know is that there can be dangers of spending too little, too. Credit card companies have the power to close inactive accounts whenever they want, and when customers' accounts are closed, it usually hurts their credit scores.
Wells Fargo could be shut down by federal regulators after costly $3.7 billion scandal
SAN FRANCISCO- Facing its fifth lawsuit in six years, Wells Fargo could be shut down for good after the bank's latest scandal. After federal investigations revealed "widespread mismanagement" that grieved 16 million consumer accounts, Wells Fargo was charged with the largest financial penalty ever.
Social Security update: Second check in rare double monthly payment worth $1,755 will arrive 8 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two December payments in three weeks, closing out the 2022 calendar and beginning the next year's payment schedule.
Former CVS Worker Said She Was Fired for Letting Customers User Her Rewards Card
We've probably all been at the checkout aisle of a supermarket or any retailer with a rewards/points system and asked the cashier to scan a "communal" membership card for us so we can get that extra 20 cents off the can of corn, or to enable that buy one get one free offer that's extended to members only.
My husband and I rent our second home to our son and his wife. Now we want him to own this house, but keep our 2.5% mortgage rate. How can we do that?
My husband and I bought a second home two years ago, for $160,000, with a 30-year mortgage at 2.5%. We bought it with the sole purpose of renting it out to our son and his new wife. They were recent college graduates, and just starting their careers. They’ve made this...
New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2023, meaning your paycheck could be bigger
Higher tax brackets announced by the IRS in October are set to take effect this year, potentially allowing more Americans to shield their income from the government.
Dollar General stores introduce new sticker that all shoppers should make note of to save cash
DOLLAR General Stores have reportedly been overcharging customers - and now shoppers have a new way to confirm they're paying the right amount. Officials have ordered stickers to be placed on registers at affected stores, telling customers to double check their receipts. At least 28 Dollar General stores have been...
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks
The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023
Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: How To Get Free Gift Cards...
