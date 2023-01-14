ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyril, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Ceebla Cuud

A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague

A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
newsnationnow.com

Idaho stabbing suspect may not be able to use insanity plea

(NewsNation) — Idaho stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger has not yet entered a plea but prosecutors are already saying he will not be able to use the not guilty by reason of insanity plea. During an appearance on NewsNation’s “Prime,” Former CIA and FBI agent Tracy Walder discussed how the...
IDAHO STATE
newsnationnow.com

Toddler with loaded gun caught on security camera

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WXIN/NewsNation) — A man has been arrested for alleged child neglect after a video of a toddler holding, pointing and playing with a handgun at an Indiana apartment complex was broadcast on “On Patrol: Live,” a show hosted by NewsNation’s Dan Abrams on the Reelz network.
BEECH GROVE, IN
newsnationnow.com

DA will make decision on ‘Rust’ shooting before end of Jan.

(NewsNation) — The district attorney in Santa Fe will determine whether to bring charges in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Hayla Hutchins on the “Rust” movie set “before the end of the month,” a spokesperson with the DA’s office confirmed to NewsNation. So far,...
SANTA FE, NM

