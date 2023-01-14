Read full article on original website
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague
A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Idaho stabbing suspect may not be able to use insanity plea
(NewsNation) — Idaho stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger has not yet entered a plea but prosecutors are already saying he will not be able to use the not guilty by reason of insanity plea. During an appearance on NewsNation’s “Prime,” Former CIA and FBI agent Tracy Walder discussed how the...
Toddler with loaded gun caught on security camera
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WXIN/NewsNation) — A man has been arrested for alleged child neglect after a video of a toddler holding, pointing and playing with a handgun at an Indiana apartment complex was broadcast on “On Patrol: Live,” a show hosted by NewsNation’s Dan Abrams on the Reelz network.
DA will make decision on ‘Rust’ shooting before end of Jan.
(NewsNation) — The district attorney in Santa Fe will determine whether to bring charges in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Hayla Hutchins on the “Rust” movie set “before the end of the month,” a spokesperson with the DA’s office confirmed to NewsNation. So far,...
