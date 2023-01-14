ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

BPD: Two officers injured in crash in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two Bakersfield Police Officers were hospitalized in a deadly crash that killed another man. BPD said they tried to conduct a vehicle stop on a reported stolen car in the 3300 block of California Avenue on January 19, 2023, just after 2 a.m. The driver...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

1 dead after car crashes into a tree in central Bakersfield: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (11:03 p.m.) One person was killed in the crash on California Avenue at Oleander Avenue around 10 p.m., according to a BPD official. The cause of the crash is under investigation. The person killed will be identified at a later time by the Kern...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Boy, 13, stabbed during assault: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy was stabbed Monday evening during an assault by multiple people, police said. The teen was taken to a hospital with “moderate injury stab wounds” and was in stable condition, police said. No suspect information had been released. The stabbing occurred at about 5:25 p.m. on 34th Street between […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO: Man arrested accused of DUI, guns found in car and home

Wasco, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — KCSO said a Shafter man was arrested accused of being under the influence during a traffic stop in Wasco. Officials said guns were found inside the car and his home. KCSO said on Monday January 16, 2023, at around 8:44 p.m., a deputy from the...
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Girl, 13, left with minor injuries after struck by vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday. According to the California Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling on North Chester Avenue near Belle Avenue when a girl walked onto North Chester Avenue in front of the vehicle. The vehicle […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

5 teens arrested in connection to murder last month in Corcoran

CORCORAN, Calif. (FOX26) — Three 18-year-old men and two 15-year-old boys have been arrested in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old boy last month in Corcoran. Corcoran police responded to the 1100 block of Village Driver on Sunday, Dec. 18th for a report of a shooting. When officers...
CORCORAN, CA
KGET

Attorneys to receive Ridgecrest murder suspect’s medical records

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over a defense attorney’s objection, a Kern County judge ruled Wednesday prosecutors can receive the medical records of Ridgecrest murder suspect Daniel Gunnarsson. Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe, Gunnarsson’s attorney, argued her client’s records at Kern Medical should not be released because she doesn’t know their scope and what privileged information […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Video shows person getting rescued out of chimney

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department and other agencies rescued a person who was stuck in a chimney in east Bakersfield Tuesday night. A video shared with 17 News shows what appears to be the person stuck in the chimney getting rescued and escorted out of a home on Camino Primavera. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Neighbors fearful as they mourn Goshen family killed

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux continues to stay confident that investigators will find out who shot and killed 6 people in Goshen. Harvest Avenue is still blocked off to the public, three days since the Monday morning massacre that killed the family of six. A small vigil already starting next […]
GOSHEN, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield family find man in their chimney; rescue caught on video

BAKERSFIELD, California — A family was woken up Tuesday night by an unusual sound coming from their fireplace. Their dog and nephew immediately alerted them about the strange noise. They went to take a closer look and to their surprise they heard a man's voice asking for help. Vincent...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man sentenced to more than 14 years for fatal crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Andrew Olin Fenderson was sentenced to more than 14 years Wednesday after causing a crash on Ming Avenue that killed two passengers. Fenderson was found guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after police found he was impaired by cocaine and marijuana during the crash. Though it has been nearly two […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police search for 76-year-old man last heard from on Jan. 11

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a 76-year-old man who has not been heard from for nearly a week. The Bakersfield Police Department said they are searching for Ronald Perry, 76. According to police he has not been heard from since Jan. 11 and was believed to be in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man identified in October 2022 Lake Isabella shooting

Lake Isabella, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in Lake Isabella in October 2022. The man was identified as 40-year-old Daniel Robert Gregory of Lake Isabella. KCSO said on October 13, 2022, at around 7:15 a.m., deputies responded to...
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Man arrested in connection to having meth, 'ghost gun'

A man was arrested Monday in connection to carrying a “ghost gun” and suspected methamphetamine in Wasco, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Jose Guitron, 42, of Lost Hills was arrested by Kern County Sheriff’s deputies in the 600 block of D Street. Guitron had a loaded un-serialized handgun — commonly referred to as a “ghost gun” — a high-capacity magazine, ammunition and suspected meth, the KCSO wrote in a news release.
WASCO, CA

