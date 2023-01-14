Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Two officers injured in crash in southeast Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two Bakersfield Police Officers were hospitalized in a deadly crash that killed another man. BPD said they tried to conduct a vehicle stop on a reported stolen car in the 3300 block of California Avenue on January 19, 2023, just after 2 a.m. The driver...
Bakersfield Now
1 dead after car crashes into a tree in central Bakersfield: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (11:03 p.m.) One person was killed in the crash on California Avenue at Oleander Avenue around 10 p.m., according to a BPD official. The cause of the crash is under investigation. The person killed will be identified at a later time by the Kern...
Bakersfield Now
Dramatic video shows moments before shots fly during southwest Bakersfield standoff
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — New video from witnesses shows a woman running out of the home, moments before alleged suspect, 59-year-old Richard Firo, shoots at Bakersfield police officers. Eyewitness News reporter Leslie Valle talks to several witnesses. “Shots are being fired back and forth everyone in my family is...
KCSO announces arrest of suspect in Lake Isabella homicide, 1 suspect on the run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a suspect in a homicide in Lake Isabella from October. A second man is wanted and is on the run, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella for a report of an assault […]
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Man shoots at officers, surrenders after nearly 7-hour standoff on Cibola Dr.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE: 1/18/23 (4:30 a.m.):. The Bakersfield Police Department said the man surrendered and was taken into custody around 3:45 a.m. The man has been identified as 59-year-old Richard Firo of Bakersfield. He was placed under arrested for false imprisonment and criminal threats regarding the initial...
Domestic Violence Response Involves Officer-Involved Shooting, Standoff with Suspect
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: An officer-involved shooting incident occurred with a suspect upon the arrival of Bakersfield Police officers responding to a domestic violence call at approximately… Read more "Domestic Violence Response Involves Officer-Involved Shooting, Standoff with Suspect"
Teenage boy attacked, stabbed in Central Bakersfield
A teenager is recovering after being stabbed in Central Bakersfield. According to the BPD, the 13-year-old boy suffered multiple stab wounds after being attacked by several men.
Boy, 13, stabbed during assault: police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy was stabbed Monday evening during an assault by multiple people, police said. The teen was taken to a hospital with “moderate injury stab wounds” and was in stable condition, police said. No suspect information had been released. The stabbing occurred at about 5:25 p.m. on 34th Street between […]
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Man arrested accused of DUI, guns found in car and home
Wasco, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — KCSO said a Shafter man was arrested accused of being under the influence during a traffic stop in Wasco. Officials said guns were found inside the car and his home. KCSO said on Monday January 16, 2023, at around 8:44 p.m., a deputy from the...
Girl, 13, left with minor injuries after struck by vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday. According to the California Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling on North Chester Avenue near Belle Avenue when a girl walked onto North Chester Avenue in front of the vehicle. The vehicle […]
KMPH.com
5 teens arrested in connection to murder last month in Corcoran
CORCORAN, Calif. (FOX26) — Three 18-year-old men and two 15-year-old boys have been arrested in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old boy last month in Corcoran. Corcoran police responded to the 1100 block of Village Driver on Sunday, Dec. 18th for a report of a shooting. When officers...
Attorneys to receive Ridgecrest murder suspect’s medical records
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over a defense attorney’s objection, a Kern County judge ruled Wednesday prosecutors can receive the medical records of Ridgecrest murder suspect Daniel Gunnarsson. Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe, Gunnarsson’s attorney, argued her client’s records at Kern Medical should not be released because she doesn’t know their scope and what privileged information […]
Video shows person getting rescued out of chimney
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department and other agencies rescued a person who was stuck in a chimney in east Bakersfield Tuesday night. A video shared with 17 News shows what appears to be the person stuck in the chimney getting rescued and escorted out of a home on Camino Primavera. The […]
Neighbors fearful as they mourn Goshen family killed
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux continues to stay confident that investigators will find out who shot and killed 6 people in Goshen. Harvest Avenue is still blocked off to the public, three days since the Monday morning massacre that killed the family of six. A small vigil already starting next […]
Man rescued from fireplace chimney in East Bakersfield
A man was rescued from a fireplace chimney by the Kern County Fire Department (KCFD) on Tues, Jan 18.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield family find man in their chimney; rescue caught on video
BAKERSFIELD, California — A family was woken up Tuesday night by an unusual sound coming from their fireplace. Their dog and nephew immediately alerted them about the strange noise. They went to take a closer look and to their surprise they heard a man's voice asking for help. Vincent...
Man sentenced to more than 14 years for fatal crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Andrew Olin Fenderson was sentenced to more than 14 years Wednesday after causing a crash on Ming Avenue that killed two passengers. Fenderson was found guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after police found he was impaired by cocaine and marijuana during the crash. Though it has been nearly two […]
Police search for 76-year-old man last heard from on Jan. 11
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a 76-year-old man who has not been heard from for nearly a week. The Bakersfield Police Department said they are searching for Ronald Perry, 76. According to police he has not been heard from since Jan. 11 and was believed to be in […]
Bakersfield Now
Man identified in October 2022 Lake Isabella shooting
Lake Isabella, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in Lake Isabella in October 2022. The man was identified as 40-year-old Daniel Robert Gregory of Lake Isabella. KCSO said on October 13, 2022, at around 7:15 a.m., deputies responded to...
Bakersfield Californian
Man arrested in connection to having meth, 'ghost gun'
A man was arrested Monday in connection to carrying a “ghost gun” and suspected methamphetamine in Wasco, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Jose Guitron, 42, of Lost Hills was arrested by Kern County Sheriff’s deputies in the 600 block of D Street. Guitron had a loaded un-serialized handgun — commonly referred to as a “ghost gun” — a high-capacity magazine, ammunition and suspected meth, the KCSO wrote in a news release.
