The state of Oregon's QB room right now as the 2023 roster remains in flux
It can be hard to keep up with everything given all the roster turnover that now takes place in December and January. Because of that, it feels like an opportune time to provide some insight into how each position group stacks up at the current moment. Over the next week...
Video: Oregon DE Matayo Uiagalelei talks about his first week on campus in Eugene
We had a chance to catch up with former Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete and Oregon edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei at Polynesian Bowl check-in earlier today. Uiagalelei made a Signing Day decision, announcing for the Oregon Ducks in what was one of the most heavily contested races all year.
Look: College Basketball World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset
Two days ago, Oregon's season appeared to be over when the Ducks were thumped by the Sun Devils of Arizona State 90-73 in Eugene. But you can never count out a Dana Altman-coached team. He always tends to get it all figured out by March. Need proof? Look no further than Saturday night's ...
kezi.com
Ducks Dominate No.9 Arizona 87-68
EUGENE, Ore. – Two days after losing by 17 to Arizona State, The Oregon Ducks (10-8) bounced back in a big way beating No.9 Arizona (15-3) 87-68 at Matthew Knight Arena. Jermaine Couisnard led the Ducks in scoring with 27 points thanks in large part to 6-for-9 shooting from behind the 3-point line. N'Faly Dante recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
KGW
Tracking down Oregon truffles with man's best friend
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week we're heading on a hunting trip with “man’s best friend” who has the keenest sense of smell for finding underground treasure just under the forest duff — it’s an Oregon truffle hunt. Kris Jacobsen is a professional dog trainer...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Roseburg, Oregon
Places to visit in Roseburg, OR. If you plan a trip to Roseburg, Oregon, you will be glad to know that there are plenty of things to do in the area. For instance, you can enjoy a visit to a wildlife safari, explore a park, or go to the Douglas County Museum. So, whether you’re interested in fishing, wine tasting, or simply exploring the scenic landscape, Roseburg has it all.
Lebanon-Express
Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park
Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
Emerald Media
University of Oregon suffers growing pains
This school year, the University of Oregon welcomed its largest freshman class ever. 5,338 freshmen reflects a 16% increase to freshman enrollment from the previous year, which also had a record-breaking number of freshmen for UO. The record enrollment rate outsized UO housing and caused a housing shortage early fall...
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
kezi.com
Taking a look inside the 'Nightingale Hosted Shelters' in South Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- As Eugene continues to battle the homelessness crisis, one local shelter is helping work to get people off the streets and back on track. It's called the 'Nightingale Hosted Shelters.' It may be small, sitting at only 20 huts, but it's something camp manager, Nathan Showers, is very proud to be a part of.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Eugene man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize
A Eugene man has stepped forward to claim his $1 million prize from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased the Jackson’s Food Store at 274 Coburg Road in Eugene on Monday. The Oregon Lottery did release the man’s name Thursday because it is public record, but...
kezi.com
Huge crowd turns up for the return of Springfield MLK march
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Hundreds showed up to the 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. March and Celebration Monday afternoon. It's the first time back since the pandemic. "This is what community and our culture is all about, is bringing people together and remembering and honoring our history," Anderson said. The...
wholecommunity.news
Housing regulations usually worth the cost, but ‘nothing in my bank, yo’
DJ Suss D takes a look at how housing regulations have affected him and the people around him, from Eugene and Lane County to L.A. and 29 Palms. My father loaned money to contractors to build tracts of houses for a savings and loan. He told me one day that a contractor couldn’t get a loan—because they kept making the streets bigger for fire trucks, taking up space for several houses. With fewer houses to sell at the current market rate, the contractor couldn’t make a profit and make the payments on the construction loan.
kezi.com
Neighbors react to antisemitic fliers left at Thurston homes
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Several neighbors in the Thurston area upset with antisemitic messages left in the driveway of their homes. "A flier that said abortion starts with Jews and I'm like [expletive] why would anybody do that?” said a woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, “It’s sick. It’s terrible.”
wholecommunity.news
Council asks for session on upstream dam failure
The Eugene City Council wants to learn more about how upstream dams will fare after a 9.0 earthquake. In one of the scenarios, downtown could be under 42 feet of water for several hours. The city council asks: How many feet of water can we expect in downtown Eugene after...
kezi.com
One Year Later: Reflecting on the mass shooting at the WOW Hall
EUGENE, Ore.- It's a time of reflection as we pass the one year anniversary of the mass shooting at the WOW Hall in downtown Eugene. WOW Hall was a very different sight on January 14th, 2022. Six people were seemingly shot at random during a concert at the popular venue.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Former Florence City Manager Sentenced to Two Years of Supervised Probation
The former Florence City Manager at the center of a city hall sexual harassment scandal was sentenced yesterday to two years of supervised probation. The criminal charges are related to his behavior with women he supervised at Florence City Hall. In October, Mike Patterson pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor harassment and another misdemeanor charge of providing alcohol to a minor after striking a deal with prosecutors in the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s office.
Lebanon-Express
Seeing red: Brownsville man facing felony charge for painting curb
In the span of a day, sometime between April 7 and April 8 last year, in one of Brownsville's tonier residential neighborhoods, a stretch of curb changed colors without warning. Now a local man — whose home does not front the aforementioned street — faces a charge of criminal mischief....
kezi.com
Officials seeking public’s help in locating missing Eugene man
EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered man last seen Monday. Police said Paul Bruce Allen, 75, left his home located along Van Buren Street in Eugene on Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:20 p.m. He was last seen wearing the blue striped vest and blue hat pictured above.
