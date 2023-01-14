Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The state of Oregon's QB room right now as the 2023 roster remains in flux
It can be hard to keep up with everything given all the roster turnover that now takes place in December and January. Because of that, it feels like an opportune time to provide some insight into how each position group stacks up at the current moment. Over the next week...
kezi.com
No.21 Oregon falls to Washigton State in overtime
EUGENE, Ore. – Te-Hina Paopao's shot at the buzzer was just long as the Ducks comeback fell short against Washington State. The Cougars won in overtime 86-85. "A little middle ball screen you know for Endyia, she had been hot I figured she might get something she has a great floater game," said Head coach Kelly Graves. "I thought if nothing else she would draw attention and she did, Grace (Van Slooten) was the secondary option on the roll and the third option was Te-Hina filling behind and I thought we actually got a pretty good look at it."
Look: College Basketball World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset
Two days ago, Oregon's season appeared to be over when the Ducks were thumped by the Sun Devils of Arizona State 90-73 in Eugene. But you can never count out a Dana Altman-coached team. He always tends to get it all figured out by March. Need proof? Look no further than Saturday night's ...
Jerry Henderson, record-setting WSU QB and father of a star Cougar, dies at 75
IN THE DAYS BEFORE Air Raids and West Coast offenses, when the run game ruled college football, Jerry Henderson was an anomaly. He broke nearly a dozen Washington State passing records while quarterbacking the Cougars from 1966-68. While modest by today's standards, his 3,411 career passing yards were, at the...
kezi.com
Ducks Dominate No.9 Arizona 87-68
EUGENE, Ore. – Two days after losing by 17 to Arizona State, The Oregon Ducks (10-8) bounced back in a big way beating No.9 Arizona (15-3) 87-68 at Matthew Knight Arena. Jermaine Couisnard led the Ducks in scoring with 27 points thanks in large part to 6-for-9 shooting from behind the 3-point line. N'Faly Dante recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
kezi.com
2023 Oregon Legislative Session starts on Tuesday
SALEM, Ore. -- Every year, state representatives and senators convene for the purpose of lawmaking. Sessions begin each January. This year it will begin on January 17 and until June 25. It will take place at the State Capitol in Salem. State Sen. Jeff Golden said he plans on focusing...
Washington State University to debut mobile meat processing truck
SPOKANE — Spokane Ag Show attendees will get an up-close look at Washington State University Spokane County Extension’s new meat processing mobile classroom. WSU Extension purchased the custom-built refrigerated truck in December 2021 using about $210,000 from the state Department of Agriculture under the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief, said Paul Kuber, regional livestock extension specialist.
kezi.com
Taking a look inside the 'Nightingale Hosted Shelters' in South Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- As Eugene continues to battle the homelessness crisis, one local shelter is helping work to get people off the streets and back on track. It's called the 'Nightingale Hosted Shelters.' It may be small, sitting at only 20 huts, but it's something camp manager, Nathan Showers, is very proud to be a part of.
kezi.com
Huge crowd turns up for the return of Springfield MLK march
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Hundreds showed up to the 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. March and Celebration Monday afternoon. It's the first time back since the pandemic. "This is what community and our culture is all about, is bringing people together and remembering and honoring our history," Anderson said. The...
kezi.com
One Year Later: Reflecting on the mass shooting at the WOW Hall
EUGENE, Ore.- It's a time of reflection as we pass the one year anniversary of the mass shooting at the WOW Hall in downtown Eugene. WOW Hall was a very different sight on January 14th, 2022. Six people were seemingly shot at random during a concert at the popular venue.
kezi.com
Officials seeking public’s help in locating missing Eugene man
EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered man last seen Monday. Police said Paul Bruce Allen, 75, left his home located along Van Buren Street in Eugene on Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:20 p.m. He was last seen wearing the blue striped vest and blue hat pictured above.
Lebanon-Express
Seeing red: Brownsville man facing felony charge for painting curb
In the span of a day, sometime between April 7 and April 8 last year, in one of Brownsville's tonier residential neighborhoods, a stretch of curb changed colors without warning. Now a local man — whose home does not front the aforementioned street — faces a charge of criminal mischief....
kezi.com
Neighbors react to antisemitic fliers left at Thurston homes
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Several neighbors in the Thurston area upset with antisemitic messages left in the driveway of their homes. "A flier that said abortion starts with Jews and I'm like [expletive] why would anybody do that?” said a woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, “It’s sick. It’s terrible.”
koze.com
Cat in the Highway Causes Semi Crash South of Colfax; Large Fuel Spill
COLFAX, WA – There were no injuries in a semi crash which partially closed State Route 195 near milepost 33, three miles south of Colfax, for several hours beginning at around 8:50 p.m. last night. The Washington State Patrol says 31-year-old Joshua Blas of Reardon was traveling southbound in a 2010 Kenworth near Prune Orchard Road when he swerved to miss a cat on the highway, causing him to lose control of the truck.
UPDATE: Semi driver says he was avoiding cat before crashing near Colfax
COLFAX, Wash. – UPDATE: Authorities have updated the information on the inestigation. They said it appeared there was no second vehicle involved in the semi crash. They said the driver of the semi swerved to avoid a cat in the road, overcorrected and lost control of the semi. When it tipped, it punctured a hole in the side of the...
foxwilmington.com
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Requests Info on Mystery ‘Co-Defendant’ as Next Hearing Is Set for June
Bryan Kohberger briefly appeared in court on Thursday where he waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. This means that the Washington State University PhD student, who is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, will not appear in a courtroom again until June 26.
kezi.com
Eugene police investigating stabbing, release description of suspect
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is releasing the description of a man who is suspected to have stabbed another man on Elmira Road on Saturday evening. According to EPD, at about 6:29 p.m. on January 14, officers responded to Highway 99 near Elmira Road after someone reported a man had been stabbed. Police said they arrived to find a man in his 40s had suffered a stab wound, and he told them he had been attacked on Elmira Road. Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening, and he expected to be treated and shortly released.
kezi.com
Firefighters rescue woman from rollover crash
MOHAWK, Ore. -- Fire crews from around Mohawk and Springfield responded to extricate a woman trapped in a rolled-over car on January 10. According to the Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District, firefighting crews from the MVRFD, McKenzie Fire and Rescue, and Eugene Springfield Fire responded to a rollover crash near Mohawk on the night of January 10. MVRFD said they found a car rolled over in a ditch, and a single person trapped with minor injuries. Fire officials said they freed the person from the car and they were taken by a medic unit on scene.
kezi.com
Lebanon Fire District makes quick work of mobile home fire
LEBANON, Ore. -- Fire officials made quick work of a mobile home fire Sunday night. On Sunday, January 15th, 2023, at about 7:08 p.m., the Lebanon Fire District responded to the 2700 block of south Main Street for a report of a single-wide mobile home with flames showing. When they got there, the Battalion Chief noticed smoke and flames coming from the kitchen window.
Comments / 0