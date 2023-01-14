ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Scouting DJ Wagner: Camden guard lives up to hype at Hoophall Classic

DJ Wagner made his return to the Spalding Hoophall Classic on Saturday night, putting up a game-high 27 points in a hard-fought loss by Camden (NJ) to Corona Centennial at Springfield College. Over 30 scouts from 25 NBA teams were in attendance in Springfield to watch top high school prospects from around the country battle it out this weekend including Wagner, ESPN’s No. 1 rated recruit for the Class of 2023.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Radio Ink

Jones Joins WEEI as Afternoon Drive Host

Audacy’s Boston sports station WEEI (93.7 FM, New England Sports Radio) has hired Adam Jones to serve as a co-host during the afternoon drive block with Meghan Ottolini and Christian Arcand. As part of the new talent line-up, Jones & Mego will debut January 30 with the new afternoon team.
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

These Reactions to a Woman Riding a Bicycle on I-93 in Boston are Priceless

There's a term "driving like a Massh**e" for a reason. If you've ever driven through Boston -- never even mind the side streets, but main roads like 93 or Storrow Drive, you know that there are only two real types of commutes -- deadlocked stop and go where you move like an inch or so every 5 mins, or having to drive super aggressive and basically taking your life in your hands.
BOSTON, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Boston Steakhouses

Where are The Must-Try Boston Steakhouses in Boston?. The high-end steakhouse Abe & Louie's is one of Boston's most popular restaurants. This high-end steakhouse is located on Boylston Street and is known for its signature steaks and sides. But it also offers a wide variety of other items. Its menu includes prime-aged Midwestern steaks, fresh seafood, and seasonal produce. Abe & Louie's also features an extensive wine list. Abe & Louie's in Boston is one of the city's oldest and most celebrated steakhouses. Initially opened in 1965, it's a local staple that's been around for decades. Now owned by Tavistock Restaurant Collection, it's part of the group's portfolio of concepts.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police

A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
BOYLSTON, MA
Kristen Walters

Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this month

A major discount supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new grocery store location in Massachusetts this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Massachusetts supermarket location in Danvers. However, they will also be offering a "sneak peak" of the new store on January 25th, according to the company's website.
DANVERS, MA
MassLive.com

How much snow is expected in Massachusetts Sunday and Monday?

Parts of eastern Massachusetts may get up to 4 inches of snow from Sunday to Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is expected to start Sunday and continue overnight into the morning. Most of the snow will be centered in the southeastern part of the state, with less than an inch of snow is expected in the rest of the area east of Worcester.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

