This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
$74k Stollen from Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football AssociationMorristown MinuteMount Olive Township, NJ
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Buses Replace Gladstone Branch Trains for Emergency Track Repairs January 7-8, 2023Morristown MinutePeapack And Gladstone, NJ
UNC commit Zayden High keeps skills sharp after growth spurt: ‘Being this tall now, it’s lethal’
SPRINGFIELD — Arizona Compass Prep’s Zayden High sat on the bench at the start of the second half during the Navigators’ game against Oak Hill on Sunday, resting up for a fourth quarter push. When the final period of play started, High showcased why the coaching staff...
Scouting DJ Wagner: Camden guard lives up to hype at Hoophall Classic
DJ Wagner made his return to the Spalding Hoophall Classic on Saturday night, putting up a game-high 27 points in a hard-fought loss by Camden (NJ) to Corona Centennial at Springfield College. Over 30 scouts from 25 NBA teams were in attendance in Springfield to watch top high school prospects from around the country battle it out this weekend including Wagner, ESPN’s No. 1 rated recruit for the Class of 2023.
Pawtucket Times
SUPPORT SYSTEM: For Friar forward Bryce Hopkins, there’s peace of mind knowing parents Clyde and Karen are right around the corner
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Warmups on the court at the Amica Mutual Pavilion are complete, the last period of calm before Bryce Hopkins and the Providence Friars engage in the upcoming 40-minute turf war. Before walking through the tunnel, turning left, and heading to the locker room, Hopkins will look...
wiltonbulletin.com
Former UConn standout, NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen coaching son in high school basketball
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Ray Allen was back home Friday night, so to speak: less than an hour away from where he became a household name playing for UConn and 10 minutes from his crowning achievement in the sport of basketball. Ray Allen was on the sidelines at Springfield College’s...
Radio Ink
Jones Joins WEEI as Afternoon Drive Host
Audacy’s Boston sports station WEEI (93.7 FM, New England Sports Radio) has hired Adam Jones to serve as a co-host during the afternoon drive block with Meghan Ottolini and Christian Arcand. As part of the new talent line-up, Jones & Mego will debut January 30 with the new afternoon team.
The best barbecue restaurant in each New England state, according to Food Network
STURBRIDGE, Mass. — Food Network has crowned the best barbecue restaurant in each New England state. B.T.’s Smokehouse in Sturbridge earned the top honor in Massachusetts on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue.”. In 2007, Chef Brian Treitman first launched B.T.’s as a mobile trailer that...
These Reactions to a Woman Riding a Bicycle on I-93 in Boston are Priceless
There's a term "driving like a Massh**e" for a reason. If you've ever driven through Boston -- never even mind the side streets, but main roads like 93 or Storrow Drive, you know that there are only two real types of commutes -- deadlocked stop and go where you move like an inch or so every 5 mins, or having to drive super aggressive and basically taking your life in your hands.
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
The budding storm AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching since last week began to take shape early Sunday morning in the Atlantic, just a few hundred miles off the East Coast.
spectrumnews1.com
Record Riot brings thousands of records, CDs, and other music to Auburn Elks Lodge
AUBURN, Mass. — Many people get their music online through streaming or other platforms these days, but it was a blast from the past for local music fans in Auburn Sunday. Record Riot was held at the Elks Lodge for the third time. Vendors brought out their vinyl records,...
Then & Now: M. Steinert & Sons, 308 Main St., Worcester
For most of its 137 years as a piano seller in Worcester, M. Steinert & Sons filled a storefront in the Day Building. Steinert's specialty was Steinways, with a showroom of the distinctive pianos first appearing in the building in 1897. The business moved into the stately property commissioned by businessman John E. Day.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Boston Steakhouses
Where are The Must-Try Boston Steakhouses in Boston?. The high-end steakhouse Abe & Louie's is one of Boston's most popular restaurants. This high-end steakhouse is located on Boylston Street and is known for its signature steaks and sides. But it also offers a wide variety of other items. Its menu includes prime-aged Midwestern steaks, fresh seafood, and seasonal produce. Abe & Louie's also features an extensive wine list. Abe & Louie's in Boston is one of the city's oldest and most celebrated steakhouses. Initially opened in 1965, it's a local staple that's been around for decades. Now owned by Tavistock Restaurant Collection, it's part of the group's portfolio of concepts.
WCVB
Snowfall totals: How much snow fell across Massachusetts on Jan. 16, 2023
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Bands of snowfall drifting slowly over Massachusetts during the holiday weekend finally brought Boston its first inch of powder for the season. Other notable reports found by StormTeam 5 include 3.7 inches in East Falmouth and 3.5 inches in North Andover. This content is imported from...
The worst-kept secret in Boston sports radio is out: Adam Jones to host WEEI’s afternoon show
Jones will reunite with Christian Arcand, his former co-host at the Sports Hub, and will join Meghan Ottolini on WEEI's afternoon show, which will be called "Jones and Mego." Adam Jones’s move from 98.5 The Sports Hub to WEEI has been the worst-kept secret in Boston sports radio over the past few weeks. WEEI made it official on Friday morning.
Navy warship to bear name of Medal of Honor recipient, retired Navy Capt. Thomas Gunning Kelley
BOSTON — A U.S. Navy destroyer is going to bear the name of a Medal of Honor recipient from Massachusetts who was severely wounded but continued to direct sailors who repelled an enemy attack in Vietnam. An Arleigh Burke destroyer will be named for retired Navy Capt. Thomas Gunning...
Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police
A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
WCVB
Rock legend Peter Wolf shares stories about his deep roots in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Peter Wolf is a rock and roll legend -- with songs including "Love Stinks," "Freeze Frame," and "Centerfold" in his discography -- and you can trace his influential career back to Boston. Before he was a musician, Wolf moved to Boston to study painting at the...
The best barbeque spot in Massachusetts, according to Food Network
When it comes to barbeque food in Massachusetts, the Food Network has picked a favorite that many local residents may agree with.
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this month
A major discount supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new grocery store location in Massachusetts this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Massachusetts supermarket location in Danvers. However, they will also be offering a "sneak peak" of the new store on January 25th, according to the company's website.
How much snow is expected in Massachusetts Sunday and Monday?
Parts of eastern Massachusetts may get up to 4 inches of snow from Sunday to Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is expected to start Sunday and continue overnight into the morning. Most of the snow will be centered in the southeastern part of the state, with less than an inch of snow is expected in the rest of the area east of Worcester.
NECN
Mayor Wu Performs at Symphony Hall as Part of Boston Children Chorus' MLK Concert
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took part in several events on Monday to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the city, including a special performance with the Boston Children's Chorus at Symphony Hall. Wu played the piano as she performed alongside the BCC for their annual MLK Concert, which started...
