FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire Rips Through Building Under Construction in DouglasQuiet Corner AlertsDouglas, MA
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
UNC commit Zayden High keeps skills sharp after growth spurt: ‘Being this tall now, it’s lethal’
SPRINGFIELD — Arizona Compass Prep’s Zayden High sat on the bench at the start of the second half during the Navigators’ game against Oak Hill on Sunday, resting up for a fourth quarter push. When the final period of play started, High showcased why the coaching staff...
North Hampton, New Hampshire’s Role in One of the Strangest Sports Scandals Ever
When you hear the phrase “steroid scandal,” your mind likely goes two places: Major League Baseball and professional wrestling. In baseball, home run records are forever tainted – fair or not. Such is the case with David Ortiz’s single season Red Sox franchise record. In wrestling, steroids nearly drove one of New England’s biggest companies out of business in the 90s.
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
The budding storm AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching since last week began to take shape early Sunday morning in the Atlantic, just a few hundred miles off the East Coast.
WMUR.com
Winning $1.35B Mega Millions ticket sold in town bordering New Hampshire
LEBANON, Maine — Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill...
WCVB
Made in New England: New Balance and Rhody Rug are staples in the northeast
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Balance is showing off its latest American manufacturing facility in Methuen. It opened in March 2022, and by November, additional teams had already been added to increase production. The workers at this facility make New Balance’s 990 shoes. The sneakers are sold as part of New Balance’s MADE in USA collection, meaning at least 70% of the shoes and its components are made domestically, but some pieces are imported.
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
What Boston meteorologists are saying about the chances of snow near the coast Sunday
Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston & NECN: ‘Sunday’s forecast is high-stakes for forecasters, as New England sits on the western edge of a huge ocean storm that should develop an eye-like feature!’
allaccess.com
Adam Jones Joins WEEI/Boston As Afternoon Co-Host As Ken Laird Gets Promotion To Brand Manager
The changes continue at AUDACY Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON with the addition of former crosstown BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB) evening host ADAM JONES to afternoons with incumbent MEGHAN OTTOLINI and CHRISTIAN ARCAND as "JONES & MEGO WITH CHRISTIAN ARCAND," starting JANUARY 30th, and the promotion of OM KEN LAIRD to Brand Manager.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Boston Steakhouses
Where are The Must-Try Boston Steakhouses in Boston?. The high-end steakhouse Abe & Louie's is one of Boston's most popular restaurants. This high-end steakhouse is located on Boylston Street and is known for its signature steaks and sides. But it also offers a wide variety of other items. Its menu includes prime-aged Midwestern steaks, fresh seafood, and seasonal produce. Abe & Louie's also features an extensive wine list. Abe & Louie's in Boston is one of the city's oldest and most celebrated steakhouses. Initially opened in 1965, it's a local staple that's been around for decades. Now owned by Tavistock Restaurant Collection, it's part of the group's portfolio of concepts.
SouthCoast Picks Locations for New Ames Stores
We updated you earlier this week about the potential comeback for discount chain retail store Ames. The former website for the Ames stores is publicly announcing that not only will the store make a comeback in 2023 and 2024, but is actively soliciting for suggestions about where their next stores should be.
WCVB
Rock legend Peter Wolf shares stories about his deep roots in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Peter Wolf is a rock and roll legend -- with songs including "Love Stinks," "Freeze Frame," and "Centerfold" in his discography -- and you can trace his influential career back to Boston. Before he was a musician, Wolf moved to Boston to study painting at the...
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
WCVB
Snow, wintry mix threat along Massachusetts coast continues into Monday
BOSTON — Light snow was falling across parts of Cape Cod and Southeastern Massachusetts, the outer bands of a strong storm system well off the coastline. A winter weather advisory has been posted for coastal Plymouth and Norfolk counties as well as the Cape, for up to 4 inches of snowfall through Monday, meteorologists say.
WGME
Maine's Mega Millions winner would be richer if they got the ticket a mile away
LEBANON (BDN) -- The person who bought the winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket at a Lebanon store already beat 1-in-302.6 million odds, but they would have been luckier if they bought the ticket just a mile or so away. The haul from the life-changing prize is smaller in...
Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?
Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
thisweekinworcester.com
Buy One, Get One Free on Bagels at Dunkin' on Sunday
This Sunday, Jan. 15, is National Bagel Day and Dunkin' is celebrating with a special buy one, get one free offer on bagels. Customers can purchase one bagel and get another free bagel with spread. The deal is open to all Dunkin' Rewards Members. To become a rewards member, download...
NECN
Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say
Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found. The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
TMZ.com
MLK & Coretta Scott Statue, 'The Embrace,' Gets Mixed Reactions Online
A statue honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, was unveiled this week -- depicting a famous hug they gave each other ... but not everyone sees that. The art piece is called "The Embrace," and it was shown off in public for the first time...
Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School student killed in rollover crash in Berkley
TAUNTON, Mass. — Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes announced on Sunday afternoon that a student was killed in a “tragic automobile crash” early Sunday morning in Berkley, Massachusetts. According to law enforcement sources, the fatal rollover crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the area of...
Coastal $19 Million New Hampshire Farmhouse With an Elevator and 30-Car Barn
Imagine owning a farmhouse on 45 acres with ocean views built by a former governor with an elevator where a Kentucky Derby winner was bred. It's not often that a farmhouse sits near the ocean. Most of us for sure think rural and inland, surround by forest and open land. But in this case, 56-68 Atlantic Drive in North Hampton, New Hampshire, just an hour from Boston, is a 45 acre piece of property with four buildings on the compound including a luxurious main house with views of the Atlantic Ocean.
