ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

North Hampton, New Hampshire’s Role in One of the Strangest Sports Scandals Ever

When you hear the phrase “steroid scandal,” your mind likely goes two places: Major League Baseball and professional wrestling. In baseball, home run records are forever tainted – fair or not. Such is the case with David Ortiz’s single season Red Sox franchise record. In wrestling, steroids nearly drove one of New England’s biggest companies out of business in the 90s.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
WCVB

Made in New England: New Balance and Rhody Rug are staples in the northeast

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Balance is showing off its latest American manufacturing facility in Methuen. It opened in March 2022, and by November, additional teams had already been added to increase production. The workers at this facility make New Balance’s 990 shoes. The sneakers are sold as part of New Balance’s MADE in USA collection, meaning at least 70% of the shoes and its components are made domestically, but some pieces are imported.
METHUEN, MA
97.5 WOKQ

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
PORTLAND, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Boston Steakhouses

Where are The Must-Try Boston Steakhouses in Boston?. The high-end steakhouse Abe & Louie's is one of Boston's most popular restaurants. This high-end steakhouse is located on Boylston Street and is known for its signature steaks and sides. But it also offers a wide variety of other items. Its menu includes prime-aged Midwestern steaks, fresh seafood, and seasonal produce. Abe & Louie's also features an extensive wine list. Abe & Louie's in Boston is one of the city's oldest and most celebrated steakhouses. Initially opened in 1965, it's a local staple that's been around for decades. Now owned by Tavistock Restaurant Collection, it's part of the group's portfolio of concepts.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

SouthCoast Picks Locations for New Ames Stores

We updated you earlier this week about the potential comeback for discount chain retail store Ames. The former website for the Ames stores is publicly announcing that not only will the store make a comeback in 2023 and 2024, but is actively soliciting for suggestions about where their next stores should be.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?

Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
MERRIMACK, NH
thisweekinworcester.com

Buy One, Get One Free on Bagels at Dunkin' on Sunday

This Sunday, Jan. 15, is National Bagel Day and Dunkin' is celebrating with a special buy one, get one free offer on bagels. Customers can purchase one bagel and get another free bagel with spread. The deal is open to all Dunkin' Rewards Members. To become a rewards member, download...
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say

Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found. The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Q97.9

Coastal $19 Million New Hampshire Farmhouse With an Elevator and 30-Car Barn

Imagine owning a farmhouse on 45 acres with ocean views built by a former governor with an elevator where a Kentucky Derby winner was bred. It's not often that a farmhouse sits near the ocean. Most of us for sure think rural and inland, surround by forest and open land. But in this case, 56-68 Atlantic Drive in North Hampton, New Hampshire, just an hour from Boston, is a 45 acre piece of property with four buildings on the compound including a luxurious main house with views of the Atlantic Ocean.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy