45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"Noah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
On Christmas Day, a dog was saved from the bitter cold and is now recovering in Ecorse.Westland DailyEcorse, MI
MLive.com
Former WNBA champion would ‘love’ to see Shock return to Detroit
DETROIT -- An hour before the Detroit Pistons-New Orleans Pelicans game on Jan. 13, two important basketball figures could be seen conversing on the Little Caesars Arena court. One of them was John Beilein, Pistons’ senior adviser of player development. The other was Pelicans’ vice president of basketball operations and team development, Swin Cash.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Discussing development of Downtown Detroit and the inclusivity of these plans
DETROIT – So strange last week to celebrate a final game in Green Bay that didn’t mean anything except keeping the Packers out of the playoffs. But then again, after the second half that the Lions put together, we head into what will feel like the longest Lions’ off-season in ages. And the teams that *are* in the playoffs right now are —can you believe I’m saying this? — pretty glad they don’t have to face the Detroit Lions.
Detroit Pistons: The wild and tragic story of Reggie Harding
*Content warning: sexual assault, violence* Basketball is played in the parks and playgrounds of the inner-city, changing the fate of players who manage to overcome the obstacles of these communities. Often this provides inspiring stories, but I’ll warn you, this is not that story. Fans may not be familiar with former Detroit Pistons player Reggie Harding, a guy that makes Dennis Rodman look like a saint.
Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023
One ex-player won’t be returning to Detroit Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit next season. Per a report from the Detroit News, Jack Morris is out of the booth in 2023. A reason for the 67-year old’s departure was not cited, though the Detroit News mentioned ongoing budget cuts and Morris’ desire to spend more Read more... The post Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023 appeared first on Awful Announcing.
SBLive's Michigan high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 16)
Michigan high school sports scores Muskegon boys basketball wins battle with Warren Lincoln to remain undefeated Best rivalries in high school girls basketball: 20 can't-miss matchups across the nation 1. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (9-1) Last week’s ranking: 2 Next game: Jan. 17 vs. Orchard Lake ...
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"
Grand Rapids and Detroit are two cities located in the state of Michigan in the United States. Both cities have a rich history and culture and offer a unique experience to residents and visitors alike. However, there are also some notable differences between the two cities.
Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years
Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit rapper Boldy James suffers broken vertebrae in car crash
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit rapper Boldy James is recovering after a car crash that broke vertebrae in his neck last week. The rapper, whose birth name is James Jones III, was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Metro Detroit on Jan. 9. According to a representative for Boldy, he...
michiganradio.org
Michigan Radio announces new “All Things Considered” host
After conducting an extensive search, Michigan Radio is pleased to announce that Rebecca Kruth has been named as the station's new All Things Considered host. Rebecca replaces Christina Shockley, who left Michigan Radio in June to help coach public radio hosts and reporters across the country. Rebecca will be a...
Major Publication Names Their Choice For Best Pizza In Michigan
I don't know about you, but I could eat pizza every day for the rest of my life. Michigan has a lot of options for pizza, but who serves up the best pie in the Mitten State?. Little Caesars is probably the most well-known pizza place in Michigan. They recently became the official pizza of the NFL. For $5-6 it's hard to beat a Hot N Ready.
MI Sixth-Grade Field Trip Starts at Symphony, Ends at Nightclub
This field trip ended at a nightclub with stripper poles. A Rochester Hills school is now catching some heat after a November field trip ended with pizza at a Detroit nightclub. Apparently, this sixth-grade field trip started with a trip to see a performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and ended somewhere that has parents fired up.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores
DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed
You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
MetroTimes
18 new Detroit places to take visitors — or even yourself
Sometimes it feels that time has stood still the last three years, but that couldn’t be further from the truth as new places and things to do in Detroit have managed to open and thrive despite the challenges. While we love our essential hangouts and shopping places, these newer Detroit spaces deserve a chance.
Carscoops
The Legendary “Black Ghost” That Dominated Detroit Street Racing In The ’70s Could Now Be Yours
Mecum Auctions announced today that it has been consigned to sell a legend of the muscle car mythos. This 1970 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T SE is better known by the name it earned while street racing in Detroit in the ’70s: The Black Ghost. Although its ownership had long...
michiganradio.org
Stateside Podcast: One of the last video rentals in MI
Remember Friday night at the video rental store? Reaching family consensus over weekend viewing, or maybe relishing your own pick and snack for a night to yourself; rows-and-rows of viewing possibilities. And then, it was all gone. Blockbuster Video – once the leading video rental chain – closed all of...
fox2detroit.com
MLK Jr. Day events • 5 charged in Ulta Beauty robbery • Opioid settlement in Michigan
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Sixty years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. gave one of the most famous speeches in U.S. history, declaring "I have a dream" to a massive crowd in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. The content of that speech and the significance it carried in...
Michigan Restaurants On The Food Network That Have Since Closed
There's just something about food that just brings everyone together. Young, old, or even middle-aged. It's something to literally sit down about and enjoy. If you're a major foodie, chances are you have the TV set on the Food Network in your home. Michigan Restaurants That Were On The Food...
Detroit News
Livengood: Duggan wants to clean up Detroit freeways. Have at it, MDOT says
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan may be soon donning an orange vest with a set of trash pickers in his hand along the litter-strewn steep banks of the Lodge Freeway. With the National Football League Draft in Detroit 15 months away, Duggan is on the hunt for litter in the city, of which the city's freeways and service drives have plenty. He also wants the medians along Detroit's freeways to get mowed more than twice a summer.
seenthemagazine.com
Where to Shop for Houseplants in Metro Detroit
It’s the middle of winter in Michigan, which means we have several months before we get into warmer weather and a chance to care for and enjoy our outdoor gardens. One way to help bridge the gap — and keep your green thumb in shape — is by adding houseplants to your interior decor.
