Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Seahawks takeaways: What we learned in lopsided playoff loss to 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — It was a stormy day at Levi's Stadium between the Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs. The two division rivals traded blows throughout the day, but it was a second-half strip-sack of Geno Smith and a subsequent 49ers touchdown that flipped the momentum fully in San Francisco's direction.
Seahawks collapse in 2nd half of playoff loss to 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When Charles Omenihu knocked the ball out of Geno Smith's hands, Seattle's chances began to go away as well. The turnover spoiled a scoring chance for the Seahawks and soon the game as San Francisco turned a tight game into a blowout. The Seahawks'...
Kraken hold 8-game win streak heading into matchup with Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (26-13-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (25-12-4, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Seattle Kraken after Brayden Point's two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Lightning's 4-2 win. Seattle is 10-8-2 in home games and...
