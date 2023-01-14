Read full article on original website
T-Birds Storm Back — Twice — to Take Down Skyview
LONGVIEW — Stacking the schedule with big-time opponents can be great experience in the long run, but it also helps to win, and the 2A No. 7 Tumwater boys basketball team did just that, coming from behind multiple times to beat 4A Skyview 63-61. It was the Thunderbirds’ fourth crack at a 4A team this season; they lost to three ranked teams at the Hardwood Invite in Seattle in December, and also fell to 3A Timberline in a true road test. This time around, Tumwater didn’t just punch above its weight; it proved it could win a 12-round fight.
Bobcats Keep Warriors Quiet
The Rochester girls basketball team never got up to full speed offensively Monday, falling 45-31 in a 2A EvCo matchup against Aberdeen. The Warriors stayed in the single digits in three of the four quarters, and scored 10 exactly in the third. Roisin Stull led the hosts with 11 points — and added 12 rebounds for a double-double — while Mandy Andree-Cordell pitched in 10 points, seven rebounds, and six steals.
Tigers Win Battle Atop League Standings, Unseat Pirates at LCC
LONGVIEW — This season, at least so far, has been a long time coming for the 2B No. 5 Napavine girls basketball team. After a few down years battling through the middle of the standings — and typically losing to the top league contenders — the Tigers followed up a signature season victory over No. 4 Rainier last week with their biggest win in years, defeating No. 3 Adna 53-42 at the MLK Classic at Lower Columbia College Monday.
Beavers Can’t Come All the Way Back in Menlo
At Willapa Valley (Menlo) Tenino: Schow 24, Gore 6, P. Snider 4, Gonia 4, E. Snider 3, Noonan 2, Whittaker 1. Willapa Valley: Pearson 20, Clements 12, K. Fluke 11, King 2, D. Fluke 2, N. Fluke 2. The hole the Tenino boys basketball team dug itself on the road...
Wrestling Roundup: Tournaments in Kelso, Olympia, and Rainier
In a busy weekend for high school grapplers, several Chronicle area teams sent numerous wrestlers to various tournaments across Southwest Washington as teams gear up for the postseason right around the corner. For highlights of each invite at Kelso, Black Hills, and Rainier, read below. Dave Holter Kelso Invite. In...
Tigers Lose in Clark County
Centralia: Wilkerson 25, Baumel 4, Sprague, Scofield 3, Babka 2, Erickson 2. Mountain View: Peterson 22, Henderson 13, Brown 11, Wright 2, Pitre 2, Kuffner 2. The Centralia girls basketball team fell behind early and never quite recovered Monday, falling to 3A Mountain View 52-40 at Fort Vancouver. Emily Wilkerson...
Acorns Put Together Strong Performance Against Bulldogs
In another strong offensive showing, the Oakville boys basketball team thumped North Mason at home Saturday night, 83-60 in non-league action. The Acorns scored 28 points in each of the first two frames, and limited the Bulldogs to just 24 points in the first half total in a complete performance.
Mountaineers Grit Out Win in Kalama
Rainier: Ji. Meldrum 21, Jo. Meldrum 13, Owen 8, Sprouffske 5, Howell 5, Boesch 3. Kalama: Stariha 12, Lucente 11, Truesdell 8, McBride 8, Brightbill 3, Schlangen 3. The Rainier boys basketball team summited the hill in Kalama and took down the Chinooks on Saturday, winning 55-45 in a game that never got to be that comfortable.
Adna Takes Care of Onalaska
Adna: Salme 18, Meister 13, Smith 11, Guerrero 8, Loose 6, Neilson 3, Fagerness 3, Muller 2. Onalaska: Russon 9, R. McGraw 8, Rushton 6, C. McGraw 6, Underhill 3, Lawrence 3. Two one-way quarters in the middle of the game powered the 2B No. 7 Adna boys basketball team to a 19-point win over Onalaska, beating the Loggers 64-35 on Saturday in C2BL play.
Black Hills Beats Heritage With Strong Second Half
At Black Hills (Tumwater) Heritage: Onick 20, Gill 10, Brown 9, Zacarius 6, Cunningham 4, Houston 2, Osburn 2. Black Hills: Nysted 27, Rongen 17, Pilon 5, Stallings 4, Shepler 4, Ellison 4, Beck 3, Johnson 2. The Black Hills boys basketball team found itself tied at halftime of its...
Tigers Drop First League Game to Ducks
Napavine: Grose 27, Denault 1, Kelly 4, Stanley 8, Prather 21, Nelson 3, Bullock 8. Toutle Lake: Lundquist 19, Nicholson 12, Cox 8, Swanson 37, Kimball 2. Taking the trek south to Toutle for a big Central 2B League matchup, the Napavine boys basketball team dropped its first league contest of the season to Toutle Lake Saturday night, 78-72.
Death Notices: Jan. 17, 2023
• PEDRO SANCHEZ-CHAVEZ, 64, Lakewood, died Jan. 8 at his residence. Viewing will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Chehalis Eagles with a service to follow at 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Grand Mound Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
Drew Timme, Gonzaga return home to host Portland Pilots: Preview
It hasn’t been pretty, but a win is a win, right? That’s the mantra Gonzaga men's basketball fans have grown accustomed to as they watched their team overcome adversity throughout a three-game road stretch that seriously tested the No. 8 ranked team in the country. The Zags (15-3, 4-0) battled back ...
Backyard Salmon Spotting Surprises Winlock Landowners: ‘Oh Crap, They Are Here’
The mighty salmon fights its way home only to ensure the next generation’s prosperity. It’s no wonder the fish have such cultural significance. When, in November, Winlock resident Darren Soares spotted a dozen coho salmon swimming through his backyard in Olequa Creek, he was awestruck. He’d been made aware of the fish’s presence in that creek through his volunteer involvement with the Lewis County Stream Team.
Big waves, surging king tides to swamp Oregon, Washington beaches
The last king tides of the season are forecast to periodically flood the Pacific Northwest’s low-lying shores between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22.
Surface lows push Pacific Ocean moisture into Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of heavy rain takes aim at the western half of the country Sunday. Two surface lows will help push moisture from the Pacific Ocean inland throughout the day. The parade of storms will continue to help increase Portland’s monthly rainfall totals. As of...
Pedestrian Taken to Harborview After Being Hit by Two Cars in Thurston County
A 27-year-old Shelton pedestrian was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Saturday after two cars in Thurston County struck him, according to Washington State Patrol. About 6:50 p.m., the man allegedly stepped out from the median and was hit by a car headed west on state Route 510 near Marvin Road Southeast. Then he was hit by a second car in the same area, according to State Patrol.
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who supports their local community in Washington is Gary and Christine Rood.
thereflector.com
Polling results show voter pessimism in SW Washington as state is divided on issues
In a presentation at the state Capitol on Jan. 5, Stuart Elway, a well known Seattle-based pollster, reviewed the results of a poll of registered voters in Washington he recently conducted. The poll, in its 31st year and conducted with the news organization Crosscut, interviewed 403 registered voters through a...
