Chronicle
Tigers Lose in Clark County
Centralia: Wilkerson 25, Baumel 4, Sprague, Scofield 3, Babka 2, Erickson 2. Mountain View: Peterson 22, Henderson 13, Brown 11, Wright 2, Pitre 2, Kuffner 2. The Centralia girls basketball team fell behind early and never quite recovered Monday, falling to 3A Mountain View 52-40 at Fort Vancouver. Emily Wilkerson...
Chronicle
Tigers Win Battle Atop League Standings, Unseat Pirates at LCC
LONGVIEW — This season, at least so far, has been a long time coming for the 2B No. 5 Napavine girls basketball team. After a few down years battling through the middle of the standings — and typically losing to the top league contenders — the Tigers followed up a signature season victory over No. 4 Rainier last week with their biggest win in years, defeating No. 3 Adna 53-42 at the MLK Classic at Lower Columbia College Monday.
Chronicle
Bobcats Keep Warriors Quiet
The Rochester girls basketball team never got up to full speed offensively Monday, falling 45-31 in a 2A EvCo matchup against Aberdeen. The Warriors stayed in the single digits in three of the four quarters, and scored 10 exactly in the third. Roisin Stull led the hosts with 11 points — and added 12 rebounds for a double-double — while Mandy Andree-Cordell pitched in 10 points, seven rebounds, and six steals.
Chronicle
Acorns Put Together Strong Performance Against Bulldogs
In another strong offensive showing, the Oakville boys basketball team thumped North Mason at home Saturday night, 83-60 in non-league action. The Acorns scored 28 points in each of the first two frames, and limited the Bulldogs to just 24 points in the first half total in a complete performance.
Chronicle
Wrestling Roundup: Tournaments in Kelso, Olympia, and Rainier
In a busy weekend for high school grapplers, several Chronicle area teams sent numerous wrestlers to various tournaments across Southwest Washington as teams gear up for the postseason right around the corner. For highlights of each invite at Kelso, Black Hills, and Rainier, read below. Dave Holter Kelso Invite. In...
Chronicle
T-Birds Storm Back — Twice — to Take Down Skyview
LONGVIEW — Stacking the schedule with big-time opponents can be great experience in the long run, but it also helps to win, and the 2A No. 7 Tumwater boys basketball team did just that, coming from behind multiple times to beat 4A Skyview 63-61. It was the Thunderbirds’ fourth crack at a 4A team this season; they lost to three ranked teams at the Hardwood Invite in Seattle in December, and also fell to 3A Timberline in a true road test. This time around, Tumwater didn’t just punch above its weight; it proved it could win a 12-round fight.
Chronicle
Black Hills Beats Heritage With Strong Second Half
At Black Hills (Tumwater) Heritage: Onick 20, Gill 10, Brown 9, Zacarius 6, Cunningham 4, Houston 2, Osburn 2. Black Hills: Nysted 27, Rongen 17, Pilon 5, Stallings 4, Shepler 4, Ellison 4, Beck 3, Johnson 2. The Black Hills boys basketball team found itself tied at halftime of its...
Chronicle
Tigers Drop First League Game to Ducks
Napavine: Grose 27, Denault 1, Kelly 4, Stanley 8, Prather 21, Nelson 3, Bullock 8. Toutle Lake: Lundquist 19, Nicholson 12, Cox 8, Swanson 37, Kimball 2. Taking the trek south to Toutle for a big Central 2B League matchup, the Napavine boys basketball team dropped its first league contest of the season to Toutle Lake Saturday night, 78-72.
Chronicle
Blazers Drop First Conference Game to Clips
South Puget Sound: Simmons 8, Wakefield 21, Montes 12, Cybak 11, Hicks 14, Milentijevic 5, Alexander 3, Moore 6. Centralia: Kelly 2, Guillory 13, Mendoza 14, Keperling 7, Frazier 4, Brown 31. Unable to keep its momentum going after a NWAC West conference-opening win earlier this week, the Centralia College...
Teammates, coaches reflect on life of fallen Olympia baseball player
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The baseball community in Olympia is mourning the death of a baseball stand-out. The family of 16-year-old Solomon Gardner tells KING 5 the teen attempted suicide, was hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury and then died three weeks later after contracting pneumonia. Gardner’s death is the...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Jan. 17, 2023
• PEDRO SANCHEZ-CHAVEZ, 64, Lakewood, died Jan. 8 at his residence. Viewing will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Chehalis Eagles with a service to follow at 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Grand Mound Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
Chronicle
Pedestrian Taken to Harborview After Being Hit by Two Cars in Thurston County
A 27-year-old Shelton pedestrian was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Saturday after two cars in Thurston County struck him, according to Washington State Patrol. About 6:50 p.m., the man allegedly stepped out from the median and was hit by a car headed west on state Route 510 near Marvin Road Southeast. Then he was hit by a second car in the same area, according to State Patrol.
Chronicle
Toledo School District Answers Questions About Levy Proposal to Fund Stadium Upgrades
In 2018, a supermajority of Toledo voters agreed to pay a $7 million bond to fund construction of a new high school. Now, in 2023, some of those voters are confused as to why the district is asking voters for more money, this time to complete the high school’s stadium.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Crash Leaves Passengers Trapped on Greyhound Bus in Chehalis During January 1963 Cold Snap
Icy weekend weather trapped 19 passengers and a driver on a Greyhound bus for an hour in Chehalis during the early morning of Monday, Jan. 14, 1963, after the bus skidded on ice into a utility pole, The Chronicle reported. The live power lines had to be removed before the 20 individuals on the bus could leave. The bus crashed into the utility pole at the corner of 13th Street and McFadden Avenue at 2:52 a.m.
Backyard Salmon Spotting Surprises Winlock Landowners: ‘Oh Crap, They Are Here’
The mighty salmon fights its way home only to ensure the next generation’s prosperity. It’s no wonder the fish have such cultural significance. When, in November, Winlock resident Darren Soares spotted a dozen coho salmon swimming through his backyard in Olequa Creek, he was awestruck. He’d been made aware of the fish’s presence in that creek through his volunteer involvement with the Lewis County Stream Team.
ghscanner.com
DUI Driver Driving Wrong Way On State Route 12 Crashes Causes 3 Vehicle Collision Friday Night.
What seems to be an common occurrence now days, another DUI driver caused an incident on State Route 12 just outside of Montesano going the wrong way in the wrong lanes. A second that we have heard of in this location in 2 weeks. The Washington State Patrol says that...
Chronicle
Sirens: DUI Arrest; Business Damaged; Window Shattered in Car Prowl; Hulu Theft
• At 9:05 a.m. on Jan. 13, a caller in the 2800 block of Russell Road reported someone had been unlawfully using her bank information to pay for their Hulu account for the past several years. The case is under investigation. • At 9:55 p.m. on Jan. 14, there was...
Chronicle
Two Accused of Jumping Man in Centralia Park, Stealing His Cellphone Face Felony Charges
Two people were charged with felony theft and assault on Friday after they were allegedly involved in a fight in George Washington Park in Centralia on Wednesday. The two defendants, Adryan M. Loney, 19, of Chehalis, and Catelynn Martin, 18, of Centralia, were arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail on Thursday after they allegedly fled the scene of the incident on Wednesday.
thereflector.com
Polling results show voter pessimism in SW Washington as state is divided on issues
In a presentation at the state Capitol on Jan. 5, Stuart Elway, a well known Seattle-based pollster, reviewed the results of a poll of registered voters in Washington he recently conducted. The poll, in its 31st year and conducted with the news organization Crosscut, interviewed 403 registered voters through a...
Chronicle
‘Words for Thirds’: We Love Rainier Donates Dictionaries to Elementary Students
Third graders from Rainier Elementary and Eagle View Christian schools received new dictionaries donated by community group We Love Rainier last Tuesday morning as part of the return of its “Words for Thirds” program. We Love Rainier is composed of citizens and business owners from Rainier who share...
