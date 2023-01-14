ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Missing Seaside woman found Saturday morning in Neawanna Creek

SEASIDE, Ore. — Law enforcement from the north Oregon coast has recovered the body of a missing woman from December. Police say 58-year-old LaDawn Rene Bloom went missing on December 4, 2022. On Saturday morning, January 14, a search operation in Neawanna Creek uncovered possible signs a vehicle had...
SEASIDE, OR

