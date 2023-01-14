Read full article on original website
Norman Breaks WY 300M Record As Track N Field Compete At Potts Invitational
The University of Wyoming Track & Field Teams hit the track for a day of competition at the 2023 Potts Invitational hosted by the University of Colorado on Saturday. Mason Norman headlines the day of races as he took down the school’s 3000M record and finished in first place with a converted time of 8:03.83. Norman passes Chris Henry for first on the list and bested all of his competition in the distance runners first race of the season. Norman had previously been on the 3000M list at the No. 10 spot.
Cowgirl BBall Wins Over SJSU
The Wyoming Cowgirls pulled out a tough, defensive battle Saturday afternoon on the road, defeating San Jose State 64-48. Emily Mellema was the only Cowgirl in double figures with 12, but five others scored eight or more in the victory. The first quarter was disjointed offensively as both teams played...
Cowboys Wrestling Falls To MO In Season Home Opener
The Cowboys hosted their first home dual of the season on Saturday night welcoming No. 7 Missouri to the UniWyo for a Big 12 matchup. Wyoming won three matches on the night and True Freshman Jore Volk picked up a top 15 win, but Missouri took the dual 28-10. “That...
“MoneyWorks$” To Premiere In Laramie Jan 20th
Join the cast and crew of “MoneyWork$” for the premiere screening on January 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Ballroom in the Laramie Plains Civic Center. This family-friendly video project is designed to teach teens and tweens about financial literacy. “MoneyWork$” features two videos,...
