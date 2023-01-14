The University of Wyoming Track & Field Teams hit the track for a day of competition at the 2023 Potts Invitational hosted by the University of Colorado on Saturday. Mason Norman headlines the day of races as he took down the school’s 3000M record and finished in first place with a converted time of 8:03.83. Norman passes Chris Henry for first on the list and bested all of his competition in the distance runners first race of the season. Norman had previously been on the 3000M list at the No. 10 spot.

