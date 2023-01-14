ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lyon, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
statechampsnetwork.com

STATE CHAMPS! Top 25 Hockey Rankings – Week of 1/15/23 – Detroit Catholic Central stays No. 1; Allen Park, Grosse Ile, Heritage and Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard/Greenhills jump into the top 25.

Here are the top 25 teams in Michigan, as of the week of January 15th, 2023:. 1 Detroit Catholic Central (Division 1) The Shamrocks remain unbeaten and the clear favorite in Division 1. Past week: Wins over Port Huron Northern and Clarkston. This week: At #10 Brother Rice, Host #19...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Starting Michigan DL announces return for his senior season

Michigan’s football team is losing two key defensive linemen to the NFL draft this offseason, but it also is returning another. Kris Jenkins, who finished fifth on the team with 54 tackles in 2022, announced in a social media post Monday that he is coming back for his senior season in Ann Arbor. The news comes on deadline day to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball beats sloppy Michigan State at raucous Crisler Center

ANN ARBOR -- In front of a large, enthusiastic crowd mostly wearing maize, Round 1 of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry went to the home team. The Michigan women’s basketball team beat Michigan State 70-55 on Saturday afternoon at Crisler Center. Michigan’s Leigha Brown led all players with 17 points...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Women Dominate at Michigan Invitational

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan women's track and field team won eight field events and commanded the track events, winning seven, as it hosted the Michigan Invitational on Saturday (Jan. 14) at the U-M Indoor Track Building. Aasia Laurencin won the 60-meter hurdles in a time of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Banana 101.5

Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years

Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores

DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed

You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy