STATE CHAMPS! Top 25 Hockey Rankings – Week of 1/15/23 – Detroit Catholic Central stays No. 1; Allen Park, Grosse Ile, Heritage and Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard/Greenhills jump into the top 25.
Here are the top 25 teams in Michigan, as of the week of January 15th, 2023:. 1 Detroit Catholic Central (Division 1) The Shamrocks remain unbeaten and the clear favorite in Division 1. Past week: Wins over Port Huron Northern and Clarkston. This week: At #10 Brother Rice, Host #19...
Starting Michigan DL announces return for his senior season
Michigan’s football team is losing two key defensive linemen to the NFL draft this offseason, but it also is returning another. Kris Jenkins, who finished fifth on the team with 54 tackles in 2022, announced in a social media post Monday that he is coming back for his senior season in Ann Arbor. The news comes on deadline day to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball beats sloppy Michigan State at raucous Crisler Center
ANN ARBOR -- In front of a large, enthusiastic crowd mostly wearing maize, Round 1 of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry went to the home team. The Michigan women’s basketball team beat Michigan State 70-55 on Saturday afternoon at Crisler Center. Michigan’s Leigha Brown led all players with 17 points...
mgoblue
Michigan Women Dominate at Michigan Invitational
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan women's track and field team won eight field events and commanded the track events, winning seven, as it hosted the Michigan Invitational on Saturday (Jan. 14) at the U-M Indoor Track Building. Aasia Laurencin won the 60-meter hurdles in a time of...
More Good News For Michigan Football
Michigan continues to get good news when it comes to its roster and personnel.
Why Jim Harbaugh Needs to Stay at Michigan
Mike Farrell on why the Wolverines' head coach should keep his bags unpacked in Ann Arbor
At $3.7M, This Linden Lakeside Dream Has 2 Pools & Indoor Basketball Court
Imagine if someone built a house with so many extraordinary details that you'd never want to leave. There just may be such a place in Genesee County and for $3.7 million it can now be yours. Right now the most expensive home on the market in Genesee County is a...
MI Sixth-Grade Field Trip Starts at Symphony, Ends at Nightclub
This field trip ended at a nightclub with stripper poles. A Rochester Hills school is now catching some heat after a November field trip ended with pizza at a Detroit nightclub. Apparently, this sixth-grade field trip started with a trip to see a performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and ended somewhere that has parents fired up.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years
Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores
DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
Detroit News
Grosse Pointe school board breaks ranks by pursuing 'own' legal counsel; others mull new firms
In at least one Metro Detroit community where the school board has been roiled by political divisions, board members are saying they need legal protection — independent of district counsel — to protect themselves and serve their own interests. The Grosse Pointe Public School System board of education...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed
You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this week
A local restaurant serving up some "unconventional" menu combinations recently opened a new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. If you ever dreamed of putting Cool Ranch Dorritos on a cheeseburger, you must give Taystee's Burgers a try.
Woman killed, man injured after being hit by car in unlit area with no sidewalks in St. Clair County
A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after they were hit by a car Friday night near Algonac in St. Clair County. The 70-year-old driver is cooperating with investigators.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Jan. 15
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Summit Street: The road between Main Street and Wildt Street/Hiscock Street is closing starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. Corby Energy Services, on...
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill hosts new event with tropical drinks, ice sculptures, and barbecue
The idea behind the ‘North South West Party’ is to experience three destinations in one location
