Ogre and Out: Summit's Pebble Players Stage 'Shrek Jr., The Musical' Beginning Jan. 20

SUMMIT, NJ - Hilltop City fans of 'Shrek' can now see the movie's beloved characters come to life ogre and ogre again, as Summit's Pebble Players are set to stage 'Shrek Jr., The Musical' at The Oakes Memorial Center, beginning January 20 and continuing through January 29.

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, 'Shrek Jr., The Musical' is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure,

"Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek. ..." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero.

Luckily, there's one on hand... and his name is Shrek.

Show dates are Jan 20 - 22 ad 27 - 29, with Friday and Saturday performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’ matinées starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are available by visiting stonyhillplayers.org and also at the door. Those wishing to purchase at the door are asked to call 888-817-3013 in advance to confirm ticket availability.

The family-friendly show welcomes kids 5-years-old and up.

The Oakes Memorial Center is located at 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ.



