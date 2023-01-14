ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officer Ian Rivera Sworn In as Newest Member of Summit Police Department

By Greg Elliott
 3 days ago

SUMMIT, NJ - Officer Ian Rivera is the newest member of the City of Summit Police Department, having recently been sworn in by Summit Mayor Nora Radest in Council Chamber at City Hall,

Upon graduating from Rumson Fair Haven High School, Officer Rivera enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served five years of active duty. He served as an Infantry Squad Leader over the course of three deployments to Afghanistan and received the meritorious promotion to the NCO rank of Sergeant prior to his honorable discharge.

Officer Rivera studied Computer Science at Brookdale Community College and graduated from the Camden County College Police Academy in 2019 as the Staff Elected Squad Leader. Prior to transferring to the Summit Police Department, Officer Rivera served with the Garwood Police Department and was assigned to the Patrol Division for the previous three years.

TAPinto.net

