ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert's Announcement

Will Justin Herbert be playing for a new head coach next season? Not if he has anything to say about it.  Despite widespread calls for the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley, Herbert appears to have trust in his head coach moving forward. Herbert announced on Sunday that he believes in Staley. He ...
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Hustle Sports News

The Vikings Have Daunting Marching Orders

<p>The San Francisco 49ers eviscerated the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 on Saturday afternoon, turning on the jets in the second half</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/the-vikings-have-daunting">The Vikings Have Daunting Marching Orders</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Why Minnesota Vikings will win the 2023 Super Bowl

In the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the Minnesota Vikings are the third seed in the NFC. They are hoping for a deep run to the Super Bowl this year. This is especially after they won the NFC North and proved a lot of doubters wrong this season. Here we look at why they will win the 2023 Super Bowl.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota Vikings getting blasted on social media for questionable trick play involving Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings tried to pull a fast one in Sunday’s playoff game against the New York Giants. Kirk Cousins was used in a trick play to try and pick up a first down. Cousins caught the snap in shotgun and flipped the ball to WR Justin Jefferson. Jefferson then threw the ball back to Cousins, who didn’t even gain a yard on third down. The Giants’ defense was not fooled one bit by what Minnesota tried to do.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Shocked By Dolphins' Inexcusable Mistake

Mike McDaniel's inexperience as an NFL head coach was, unfortunately, on full display on Sunday.  The Dolphins made way too many costly, and frankly inexcusable, mistakes in a playoff loss to the Bills on Sunday.  The worst by far came late in the fourth quarter when the Dolphins trailed ...
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL World Furious With Tony Romo For Josh Allen Nickname

A nickname like "Mr. January" should probably be solely reserved fo. But Tony Romo thinks it belongs to Josh Allen.  Romo gave Allen the nickname during Sunday's playoff game between the Bills and Dolphins. Fans hate it.  A nickname like that should probably be reserved for a player like ...
The Hustle Sports News

We Now Know 80% of Sunday’s Vikings Offensive Line

<p>The Vikings&#8217; offensive line was a disaster for the most part in the last decade, costing the team important games</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/we-now-know-80">We Now Know 80% of Sunday&#8217;s Vikings Offensive Line</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Sunday Afternoon

Fans aren't loving Tony Romo's nickname for Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Early in the broadcast of Sunday's wild card matchup between Miami and Buffalo, Romo referred to Allen as "Mr. January" for his playoff performances thus far in his young career. Something that the NFL world pushed back on a ...
The Hustle Sports News

Vikings Fans Turn Sights on Shiny New Target

<p>The Minnesota Vikings were eliminated from the postseason by the New York Giants on Sunday after a 31-24 loss in</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/vikings-fans-turn-sights-on">Vikings Fans Turn Sights on Shiny New Target</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

Vikings Inactives: Harrison Smith Will Play, Cam Dantzler Won’t

<p>The Minnesota Vikings have released their inactives list for their Wild Card game against the New York Giants, and there</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/harrison-smith-will-play">Vikings Inactives: Harrison Smith Will Play, Cam Dantzler Won&#8217;t</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

The Hustle Sports News

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to place for collectibles, gadgets, and much more.

 https://sportsnaut.com/hustle-sports-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy