NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert's Announcement
Will Justin Herbert be playing for a new head coach next season? Not if he has anything to say about it. Despite widespread calls for the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley, Herbert appears to have trust in his head coach moving forward. Herbert announced on Sunday that he believes in Staley. He ...
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Look: Eli Manning Has 2-Word Reaction To Giants' Playoff Upset
The New York Giants are officially moving on to the NFC's Divisional Round where they will play the Philadelphia Eagles. Brian Daboll and the Giants upset the No. 2 seed Minnesota Vikings 31-21 on Sunday night. Eli Manning had a two-word reaction to the massive playoff victory. "Let’s ...
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
The Vikings Have Daunting Marching Orders
<p>The San Francisco 49ers eviscerated the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 on Saturday afternoon, turning on the jets in the second half</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/the-vikings-have-daunting">The Vikings Have Daunting Marching Orders</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
ClutchPoints
Why Minnesota Vikings will win the 2023 Super Bowl
In the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the Minnesota Vikings are the third seed in the NFC. They are hoping for a deep run to the Super Bowl this year. This is especially after they won the NFC North and proved a lot of doubters wrong this season. Here we look at why they will win the 2023 Super Bowl.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota Vikings getting blasted on social media for questionable trick play involving Kirk Cousins
The Minnesota Vikings tried to pull a fast one in Sunday’s playoff game against the New York Giants. Kirk Cousins was used in a trick play to try and pick up a first down. Cousins caught the snap in shotgun and flipped the ball to WR Justin Jefferson. Jefferson then threw the ball back to Cousins, who didn’t even gain a yard on third down. The Giants’ defense was not fooled one bit by what Minnesota tried to do.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
ClutchPoints
Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
NFL World Shocked By Dolphins' Inexcusable Mistake
Mike McDaniel's inexperience as an NFL head coach was, unfortunately, on full display on Sunday. The Dolphins made way too many costly, and frankly inexcusable, mistakes in a playoff loss to the Bills on Sunday. The worst by far came late in the fourth quarter when the Dolphins trailed ...
Look: NFL World Furious With Tony Romo For Josh Allen Nickname
A nickname like "Mr. January" should probably be solely reserved fo. But Tony Romo thinks it belongs to Josh Allen. Romo gave Allen the nickname during Sunday's playoff game between the Bills and Dolphins. Fans hate it. A nickname like that should probably be reserved for a player like ...
Giants player released from hospital after hit during Vikings game
Good news for Giants special teamer Jason Pinnock.
We Now Know 80% of Sunday’s Vikings Offensive Line
<p>The Vikings’ offensive line was a disaster for the most part in the last decade, costing the team important games</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/we-now-know-80">We Now Know 80% of Sunday’s Vikings Offensive Line</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Sunday Afternoon
Fans aren't loving Tony Romo's nickname for Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Early in the broadcast of Sunday's wild card matchup between Miami and Buffalo, Romo referred to Allen as "Mr. January" for his playoff performances thus far in his young career. Something that the NFL world pushed back on a ...
Vikings Fans Turn Sights on Shiny New Target
<p>The Minnesota Vikings were eliminated from the postseason by the New York Giants on Sunday after a 31-24 loss in</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/vikings-fans-turn-sights-on">Vikings Fans Turn Sights on Shiny New Target</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Giants DB Jason Pinnock Hospitalized After Win Over Vikings
New York Giants defensive back Jason Pinnock did not return after suffering an abdomen injury during his team’s 31-24 victory... The post Giants DB Jason Pinnock Hospitalized After Win Over Vikings appeared first on Outsider.
saturdaytradition.com
Tanner Morgan, former Minnesota QB, puts up impressive numbers at Hula Bowl
Tanner Morgan put up impressive numbers at the Hula Bowl Saturday afternoon, completing 5 of his 8 passes for 94 yards, leading 2 scoring drives in a 16-13 Team Kai win. By many accounts, Morgan was the most complete player on the field in the end-of-year all-star game. Morgan used...
Vikings Inactives: Harrison Smith Will Play, Cam Dantzler Won’t
<p>The Minnesota Vikings have released their inactives list for their Wild Card game against the New York Giants, and there</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/harrison-smith-will-play">Vikings Inactives: Harrison Smith Will Play, Cam Dantzler Won’t</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
NFL Fans Are Stunned Learning There’s a Chip in the Football Despite Questionable Calls
With all of the advanced stats and things out there, you wonder how much tech is used in today’s NFL,... The post NFL Fans Are Stunned Learning There’s a Chip in the Football Despite Questionable Calls appeared first on Outsider.
Giants vs Vikings: How to Watch, Odds, History and More
Let’s take a look at the Giants Wild Card matchup against the Vikings.
