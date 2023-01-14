Read full article on original website
Anushka Sharma’s Insta story on Virat Kohli’s 46th ton goes viral
Anushka Sharma’s Instagram story following her husband and India talisman Virat Kohli’s 46th ODI hundred has gone viral on social media. On Sunday, Virat Kohli toppled multiple Sachin Tendulkar records en route to his 74th international century against the Dasun Shanaka-led side at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kohli passes Jayawardene; closing in on Tendulkar
India broke the record for the biggest victory in ODIs by beating Sri Lanka by 317 runs in Thiruvananthapuram
The Kishan dilemma, Kuldeep vs Chahal, Malik's rise: India face tricky calls vs NZ
In the absence of KL Rahul and Axar Patel, India will be testing out a few of their bench players
AB de Villiers’ social media post on Virat Kohli goes viral
South African legend AB de Villiers’ tweet for his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate and India superstar Virat Kohli following the latter’s 46th ODI and 74th international hundred in the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram went viral on social media. “Virat Kohli! Different level,” AB de Villiers tweeted Monday morning. Virat Kohli! […] The post AB de Villiers’ social media post on Virat Kohli goes viral appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kuldeep Yadav breaches the defences of Dasun Shanaka
Sri Lanka are falling down rather rapidly in pursuit of a massive 391 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Trivandrum. Dasun Shanaka is done in by a bewitching beauty from Kuldeep Yadav. It's a classical delivery, that spins in and shoots through the bat-pad gap to hit the stumps. Shanaka didn't read the stock ball out of the hand and presented a dead bat, but the ball spun sharply to defeat his judgement. India are inching closer to a big win in the immaterial third ODI, with Sri Lanka on the mat at 50/7.
Rishabh Pant: India wicketkeeper says 'road to recovery has begun' after car crash
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant says "the road to recovery has begun" after he was injured in a car crash. Police say the 25-year-old "dozed off" and lost control of his car, which flipped over twice and caught fire last month. He was flown to Mumbai to have surgery on 4...
No 'desperation' for 'relaxed' Kohli in yet another clinical innings
As an anchor in ODIs who can accelerate in the death overs as he did on Sunday, Kohli is proving to be indispensable
‘Fraud’ Virat Kohli draws social media mockery after 74th century
Swashbuckling India batter Virat Kohli drew online mockery despite scoring a record-breaking 46th ODI and 74th international century against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram during the weekend. While a section of netizens posted memes on Twitter to mock Virat Kohli, others labeled him a “fraud”. Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s supporters in particular were not happy with […] The post ‘Fraud’ Virat Kohli draws social media mockery after 74th century appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fans go wild as Shubman Gill shatters Virat Kohli’s big record
Cricket fans went into overdrive after India opener Shubman Gill broke Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in 20 ODI innings by an Indian on Sunday. Shubman Gill’s feat came after he struck a 97-ball 116 in the third ODI against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. While Virat Kohli had amassed 847 […] The post Fans go wild as Shubman Gill shatters Virat Kohli’s big record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shocking stats about Virat Kohli’s 46th ODI century emerge online
Shocking stats about premier India batter Virat Kohli’s 46th ODI and 74th international hundred have emerged online. While several media outlets reported that he broke a slew of world records during his masterful unbeaten 166-run-knock off 110 deliveries against the Dasun Shanaka-led side at the Greenfield Stadium, most of them missed two of the major […] The post Shocking stats about Virat Kohli’s 46th ODI century emerge online appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pakistan's economy grinding to a halt as dollars dry up
Thousands of containers packed with essential food items, raw materials and medical equipment have been held up at Pakistan's Karachi port as the country grapples with a desperate foreign exchange crisis. A shortage of crucial dollars has left banks refusing to issue new letters of credit for importers, hitting an...
India vs Australia: Who has won the most Border-Gavaskar trophies in Test cricket rivalry?
Australia will renew their historic rivalry with India in February, with a mammoth four-game Test series set to decide the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India are the current holders of the trophy and have had the wood over the Aussies in recent outings, including an unlikely series victory back in the summer of 2020/21.
Morne Morkel joins New Zealand women's coaching staff for the T20 World Cup
Former South Africa fast bowler has had coaching roles with Namibia and Durban's Super Giants
Eddie Jones makes stunning Australia return after England sacking
Former England boss Eddie Jones has been reappointed as head coach of his native Australia, replacing the sacked Dave Rennie, in a stunning move at the start of the Rugby World Cup year.Jones was dismissed by England in December but has signed a five-year deal with the Wallabies and returns to the Australia helm ahead of the 2023 World Cup in France, which gets underway in September.The 62-year-old had previously been in the role from 2001 to 2005, which included Australia finishing as runners-up to England on home soil at the 2003 World Cup, and is set to start with...
India's wedding season is here, but for many it's no longer the bigger, the better
Many millennial couples in India no longer see the appeal of having wedding guest lists with hundreds of people. Despite couples trimming the size of their weddings, they're spending just as much. Major spending for venues, food and decorations remain the norm, said one wedding planner. Indian weddings are big...
