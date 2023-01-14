Former England boss Eddie Jones has been reappointed as head coach of his native Australia, replacing the sacked Dave Rennie, in a stunning move at the start of the Rugby World Cup year.Jones was dismissed by England in December but has signed a five-year deal with the Wallabies and returns to the Australia helm ahead of the 2023 World Cup in France, which gets underway in September.The 62-year-old had previously been in the role from 2001 to 2005, which included Australia finishing as runners-up to England on home soil at the 2003 World Cup, and is set to start with...

1 DAY AGO