San Diego woman scammed out of $500 after trying to rescue puppy

Judi Curry was heartbroken after unexpectedly losing her companion of 10 years, Shadow - A golden retriever.

"I got him shortly after my husband passed away and he was my companion. He anticipated all of my needs,' said Curry.

She began looking for an adult golden retriever to adopt immediately after Shadow was put down.'

Little did Curry know, this search would lead to scammers, cost her more than $500 dollars, and leave her without a new dog.

Curry searched local rescues for the perfect dog, but to no avail.

Eventually, she came across a Facebook page, "Golden Retrievers for rehoming", and began messaging a person named "Mallory".

Mallory claimed to have two golden retrievers, both two years old, and she wanted to rehome them.

After corresponding for some time, Curry agreed to buy one of the dogs from Mallory.

Mallory allegedly said she could send the dog via a pet courier, and the total cost would be $470 dollars. Curry says Mallory would only accept payment through a payment app, like Zelle or CashApp, and used a different name for the account.

"The flags were there, but I wanted that dog so badly that I just ignored it," said Curry, looking back on the situation.

At the last moment, Mallory changed the cost from $470 dollars to $530 dollars. Curry paid the money.

Shortly after, Mallory reportedly told Curry she needed more money to cover the shipping cost and to get the dog registered with the American Kennel Club.

Mallory also suggested that Curry needed to go to Walmart and purchase a gift card for her, then she would ship the dog.

Curry refused to pay for anything other than the $530 dollars.

"That was really the big red flag, there were a few, but that was it," said Curry, reflecting on the request to go to Walmart.

Mallory eventually told Curry she would give her a refund by sending a check in the mail.

Curry says the check never came. When she reached out to Mallory to ask her where it was, Curry was blocked by both Mallory and the Facebook page.

Curry wanted to share her experience, hoping to prevent others from going through the same thing.

"I know when people lose an animal it's like losing your best friend and so I just wanted other people to know, to be careful."

Curry ultimately rescued a dog, Precious, from a shelter in San Bernadino, but is still searching for another golden retriever to adopt.