ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Rafael Nadal vows to reverse rocky form for duel with Jack Draper at Australian Open

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33jdRk_0kEX7rXf00
Top seed Rafael Nadal during a practice session ahead of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

Top seed Rafael Nadal is confident he can turn around his troubling recent win-loss record to successfully defend his Australian Open title.

The veteran Spaniard has arrived at Melbourne Park with just one victory from his last six matches dating back to the US Open, including United Cup losses to Australia’s Alex de Minaur and Briton Cameron Norrie earlier this month.

Coming off an injury-dogged 2022, Nadal takes on Englishman Jack Draper in the opening round on Monday, with the world No 40 one of the rising stars of the game.

Despite his rocky record, Nadal feels he is regaining the form that saw him down Russian Daniil Medvedev in the Asutralian Open final last year to earn his 21st grand slam trophy and move clear of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer for the most men’s singles major titles.

“It’s true that I have been losing more than usual,” Nadal told reporters. “I think I am humble enough to accept that situation and just work with what I have today. I need to build again all this momentum, I need to build again this confidence with myself with victories.

“I didn’t play that bad the first two matches this year - I lost against two great opponents, but having very positive chances to win both matches,” Nadal observed. “I would love to arrive here with a couple of victories, yes, but that didn’t happen, so need to accept that, need to live with it.

“The rest of the parts of my game that I have been working with, I am quite happy and I feel ready in terms of try to play very good tennis on Monday.”

Playing his first grand slam since becoming a father - and with his son Rafael with him in Australia - the 36-year-old said his preparation has been first rate.

Despite having a newborn he said he had practised more in the past three weeks than he had in past 10 years and was starting to see the fruits of his work.

“I have been better and better every single week and I feel faster in the legs and playing better with more confidence,” said Nadal, who has assumed the tournament’s top seeding with world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz out injured.

“The last three weeks of preparation here have been very positive from my point of view, then I’m going to go on court and I’m going to try my best,” Nadal said. “I feel ready honestly - the only thing that didn’t happen in my side is victories.

“I don’t know what can happen on Monday, but my personal feeling, without a doubt, is better now than three weeks ago.”

Nine-time champion Djokovic is the fourth seed but runaway favourite with bookmakers to win a 10th crown. However the 35-year-old, who missed the Australian Open last year after being deported, said he was still hampered by a hamstring injury he suffered at the Adelaide International.

“I’ve been struggling with that a bit, to be honest, the last seven days but it’s hopefully not the major concern,” said Djokovic, who was still able to play an pre-tournament exhibition match with Nick Kyrgios.

“So far I’ve been able to train, compete and play points, practice sets so that’s a positive sign,” said the Serb. “Obviously, I’m being a bit more cautious and I’m not going full out on the training sessions, conserving the energy for next week so hopefully it won’t cause an issue for me then.”

Djokovic opens his campaign against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Rafael Nadal calls for United Cup overhaul after defeat to Alex de Minaur in Sydney

Rafael Nadal has called for an overhaul of the nascent United Cup competition as his Spanish side prepare for the second day of a dead tie against Australia. The new teams’ tournament debuted in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane this season but has proven to be more miss than hit with player withdrawals, a convoluted schedule, and ties that count for nothing.
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
The Independent

Where can I watch Australian Open? TV channel, schedule and more

The Australian Open continues at Melbourne Park on Tuesday with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek the favourites to win the opening grand slam of the tennis season.Djokovic is back at the Australian Open following his dramatic deportation fom the country 12 months ago, and is now looking to add a record-extending 10th title in Melbourne as well as a record-equalling 22nd grand slam title overall.Meanwhile, Swiatek will aim to continue following in the footsteps of last season’s Australian Open champion Ash Barty. Swiatek replaced Barty as world No 1 after her sudden retirement last season and went on to...
E! News

Inside Pregnant Naomi Osaka's Private World Off the Tennis Court

Watch: Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant With 1st Baby. In tennis, it's imperative to be able to dart forward, shuffle from side to side and sprint backwards in a matter of seconds, hence the players' perpetual bounce on the court, even when they're standing still. Naomi Osaka has that...
tennisuptodate.com

Kyrgios shares 'gruesome' drainage procedure photo after withdrawing from Australian Open: "I'm devastated obviously, it's my home slam"

Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an injury that has bothered him leading up to the event and it's left him devastated. Kyrgios was excited about a chance to play in Melbourne once more but it wasn't meant to be. He missed most of the preseason due to the knee that was troubling him and he explained the devastation he feels about it:
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, a family representative said. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest at her home, according to reports.
MEMPHIS, TN
tennisuptodate.com

"Has a reigning Wimbledon champ ever been so quickly disregarded?": Journalist Ben Rothenberg on Rybakina being shunted onto Court 13 for Australian Open first round tie

Tennis journalist Ben Rothernberg questions the Australian Open court selection with reigning Wimbledon champ Rybakina playing on court 13. Organising the early round of a tennis grand slam can be a logistical nightmare as some big names simply will have to play on the smaller. That's what happened to Elena Rybakina who is the reigning Wimbledon champion. She will play her 1st round match on Court No. 13 which Rothenberg questioned.
The Independent

Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Results as Daniil Medvedev coasts through plus Novak Djokovic injury update

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Rafael Nadal began his title defence with a four-set victory over Britain’s Jack Draper on the opening day in Melbourne. Nadal was given a scare by Draper in a physical battle, but the 21-year-old was hampered by cramps as Nadal went on to claim a 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 win in over three and a half hours. Emma Raducanu is through to the second round of the Australian Open after sealing an impressive win over Tamara Korpatsch. Raducanu arrived at Melbourne Park with some questions over her fitness after rolling her...
Reuters

Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
NBC Sports

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — A “devastated” Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open on Monday — the day before he was scheduled to play his first-round singles match — because of an injured left knee that needs arthroscopic surgery. Kyrgios, a 27-year-old from Australia, was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Why are female clergy cheering for a bishop who doesn’t believe in female priests?

It was with “great joy” that the senior Church of England cleric the Rev Dr Jill Duff, the bishop of Lancaster, announced Philip North’s appointment as the next bishop of Blackburn this week. “Thrilled by this news,” she wrote – the ostensive message that the appointment is good news for women in the church. But this may seem curious to those who know the backstory.
New York Post

Daniil Medvedev lashes out at Australian Open fan: ‘F–k off’

Daniil Medvedev lashed out at a presumed heckler during his opening match of the 2023 Australian Open. The Russian tennis pro opened this year’s tournament Monday with a first-round match against American Marcos Giron at Rod Laver Arena. But as Medvedev was about to finish the match, he turned around to a spectator and yelled for them to “f–k off.” The crowd audibly gasped. Medvedev, the No. 7 seed in the tournament, had won the first two sets, 6-0, 6-1. The incident came during the final game of the third set when he was up 5-2. Medvedev was hit with a code violation by...
The Guardian

Victoria police to pursue Nick Kyrgios over failure to wear helmet on electric scooter

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is facing a please-explain from police and potential fines for riding an electric scooter while not wearing a helmet and with a passenger aboard. Just ahead of his first round Australian Open clash the world no.21 was photographed on Elizabeth Street in central Melbourne on Sunday riding a Lime e-scooter with a female passenger clinging to him, neither of them wearing helmets.
The Guardian

The Guardian

554K+
Followers
127K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy