Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police investigate after man killed at bus stop Sunday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after they said a man was killed at a bus stop Sunday night. According to police, officers received a report of a person stabbed near a bus bunch at approximately 8:51 p.m. Sunday near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.
Las Vegas police warn of burglary series in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning residents of a series of burglaries that have targeted properties near golf courses in Summerlin. According to a news release, the burglaries have occurred on 11 occasions since October 2022. Police say that in each event, the...
Motorcyclist critically injured in south valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with another vehicle in a south valley intersection, police said. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Pebble Road and Spencer Street. According to Metro, the motorcyclist was heading southbound on Spencer at the...
Nearly 1,000 Desert Springs Hospital Employees To Be Laid Off

After more than fifty years serving our community, Desert Springs Hospital has announced that they are discontinuing all in-patient services and laying off close to one thousand employees. According to an article written by Brett Forrest on News3LV.com, officials made the announcement on Tuesday, January 10th, which detailed their plans...
Investigation underway for burglary series in Summerlin, police say

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is currently investigating a series of burglaries in the Summerlin area. LVMPD said these burglaries have occurred within properties near golf courses on 11 occasions since October 2022. Officials said in each event, the suspects have been gaining...
Family, friends gather to remember man shot, killed at tow yard

Days after a man was killed at a local tow yard, his friends and family gathered to remember him with a candlelight vigil. Family, friends gather to remember man shot, killed …. Days after a man was killed at a local tow yard, his friends and family gathered to remember...
Las Vegas police locate missing 11-year-old girl

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE (10:41 p.m.): The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Lanaiyah McChristian-Stumpges has been located. ORIGINAL: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's help locating a missing child. LVMPD said Lanaiyah McChristian-Stumpges,11, might possibly be in severe...
Hope for Prisoners host re-entry graduation ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some locals in the valley are getting a second chance at life. Hope for Prisoners hosted a 'Re-Entry Graduation Ceremony' at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday. The event welcomed 41 men and women returning to the community from prison. The organization provides...
