news3lv.com
Rise in car thefts across Las Vegas leads victims to start support community online
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the valley sees a rise in vehicle thefts, victims of the crime have established a new community to help others. According to Las Vegas Metro Police Department statistics, more than 10,600 car thefts were reported in 2022. That is up big from the little...
8newsnow.com
Woman calls on community for help after friend dies suddenly of cardiac arrest
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A local woman is sharing the story of her friend, who died suddenly from cardiac arrest Sunday; one of several who has suffered the same fate in Las Vegas this past week. Michele Morgan told 8 News Now her friend and employee of 30 years, Alicia...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police warn of burglary series in Summerlin
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning residents of a series of burglaries that have targeted properties near golf courses in Summerlin. According to a news release, the burglaries have occurred on 11 occasions since October 2022. Police say that in each event, the...
8newsnow.com
news3lv.com
Suspect sought after stabbing man to death near east Las Vegas valley bus stop
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are looking for the person who stabbed a man to death during a fight in the east Las Vegas valley Sunday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say a stabbing was reported just after 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, near a bus bench on Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.
Las Vegas student found unresponsive after gym class, school officials say
Jordan Brister, a senior at Amplus Academy in Las Vegas, was found unresponsive after suffering cardiac arrest for unknown reasons, his family and the school said.
8newsnow.com
Vigil Friday for slain tow truck driver who leaves behind 9 children
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family members and friends of a tow truck driver who was shot to death while on the job will hold a candlelight vigil Friday night to remember a man they say was devoted to his family and community. Jonet Dominguez was killed on Tuesday, Jan....
963kklz.com
Nearly 1,000 Desert Springs Hospital Employees To Be Laid Off
After more than fifty years serving our community, Desert Springs Hospital has announced that they are discontinuing all in-patient services and laying off close to one thousand employees. According to an article written by Brett Forrest on News3LV.com, officials made the announcement on Tuesday, January 10th, which detailed their plans...
Cause of empty Kmart fire unknown to valley firefighters as building is unstable
A large fire has broken out in the central Las Vegas valley around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to surveillance footage.
Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns about safety
Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas roads with kids riding their bikes into oncoming traffic, and many in the Southern Highland Community said they are fed up.
news3lv.com
Investigation underway for burglary series in Summerlin, police say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is currently investigating a series of burglaries in the Summerlin area. LVMPD said these burglaries have occurred within properties near golf courses on 11 occasions since October 2022. Officials said in each event, the suspects have been gaining...
KTNV
Motorcyclist in 'critical condition' following crash with SUV in southern Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is in "critical condition" after being struck by an SUV in the south-central Las Vegas valley, according to police. Las Vegas Metro Police responded to the collision at Spencer Street and East Pebble Road, and immediately transported the motorcyclist to an area hospital for their injuries.
8newsnow.com
Family, friends gather to remember man shot, killed at tow yard
Days after a man was killed at a local tow yard, his friends and family gathered to remember him with a candlelight vigil. Family, friends gather to remember man shot, killed …. Days after a man was killed at a local tow yard, his friends and family gathered to remember...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police locate missing 11-year-old girl
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE (10:41 p.m.): The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Lanaiyah McChristian-Stumpges has been located. ORIGINAL: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's help locating a missing child. LVMPD said Lanaiyah McChristian-Stumpges,11, might possibly be in severe...
Hundreds honor slain tow company owner with candlelight vigil
Jonet Dominguez left a wife and nine children behind after a gunman shot and killed him at his tow company Tuesday.
Las Vegas murder suspect talked about buying saw, chemicals to dispose of victim in barrel: documents
Prosecutors believe a murder suspect accused of killing a man and dismembering his body, leaving it to decompose in a barrel, made jail phone calls and sent Facebook messages about the alleged crime, including the purchasing of blades and a 55-gallon drum, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Friday said.
news3lv.com
Hope for Prisoners host re-entry graduation ceremony
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some locals in the valley are getting a second chance at life. Hope for Prisoners hosted a 'Re-Entry Graduation Ceremony' at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday. The event welcomed 41 men and women returning to the community from prison. The organization provides...
