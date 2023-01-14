Read full article on original website
Bucks peak in 4th quarter to topple Pacers
Jrue Holiday scored 35 points and dished out 11 assists, Bobby Portis went for 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat the visiting Indiana Pacers 132-119 on Monday. The Bucks, playing without two-time MVP and 31-point-per-game scorer Giannis Antetokounmpo for...
Jayson Tatum’s 51 points power Celtics past Hornets
Jayson Tatum racked up a season-high 51 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the last 64 seconds, and the Boston Celtics defeated the host Charlotte Hornets 130-118 on Monday afternoon. Tatum shot 15-for-23 from the field, making seven 3-pointers, and connected on all 14 of his free-throw attempts. He...
NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum (51) guides Celtics past Hornets
Jayson Tatum racked up a season-high 51 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the last 64 seconds, and the Boston Celtics defeated the host Charlotte Hornets 130-118 on Monday. Tatum shot 15-for-23 from the field, making seven 3-pointers, and connected on all 14 of his free-throw attempts. He holds...
Without Kevin Durant again, Nets set to face Spurs
The Brooklyn Nets will be out to prove they can win again without Kevin Durant when they travel to San Antonio to play the struggling Spurs on Tuesday night. The Nets will make their only trip of the regular season to San Antonio after a 112-102 loss at home to Oklahoma City on Sunday.
Why Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Is Unhappy With Luka Doncic Mural
The Mavericks have found tough sledding in year five with superstar guard Luka Dončić. Dallas is 24–21, but a very tentative 24–21—only two and a half games separate the Mavericks from the 12th-place Thunder in a crowded Western Conference.
Jordan Clarkson's free throw pushes Jazz past Timberwolves
Jordan Clarkson hit a game-winning free throw with four seconds remaining and scored 21 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 126-125 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday afternoon in Minneapolis. Rookies Walker Kessler and Ochai Agbaji each played pivotal roles in helping the Jazz win their third...
Trail Blazers face tall task in visit to streaking Nuggets
The altitude in Colorado has always given the Denver Nuggets an extra edge when playing at home, and this year they are taking full advantage. Denver has risen above its opposition after winning 13 consecutive home games and will go for No. 14 when it plays host to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.
Grizzlies rout short-handed Suns for 10th straight win
Ja Morant scored 29 points and Desmond Bane added 28 as the Memphis Grizzlies routed the visiting Phoenix Suns 136-106 on Monday to extend the NBA's longest current winning streak to 10 games. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 18 points, eight rebounds and six blocks, Brandon Clarke scored 13 points, and...
76ers face Clippers, seek to continue road success
Undefeated on the road since the start of the new year, the Philadelphia 76ers will be in a slightly different travel scenario when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night in a game that will pit Sixers coach Doc Rivers against his former team. On Sunday, the Sixers...
Dejounte Murray scores 28 as Hawks hold on to beat Heat
Dejounte Murray and Trae Young each scored 20-plus points for the second-straight game and the Atlanta Hawks held on to beat the visiting Miami Heat 121-113 on Monday. It was the third-straight win for Atlanta, who never trailed, and broke Miami's three-game winning streak. Atlanta improved to 21-11 overall on MLK Day, including a 19-9 clip at home.
