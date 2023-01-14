Effective: 2023-01-16 21:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-17 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

AITKIN COUNTY, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO