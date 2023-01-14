ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Chasten Buttigieg rips Fox News over interest in partner’s paternity leave: ‘Go yell at an M&M’

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UuD1t_0kEX66cK00

Activist and writer Chasten Buttigieg slammed Fox News over its interest in his partner’s paternity leave and slammed them saying “it’s been 17 months” and they should look for “new material”.

Fox News recently published an article implying that Mr Buttigieg’s husband Pete Buttigieg limited the amount of work during his paternity leave in 2021.

Chasten Buttigieg added: “Go yell at an M&M” referring to the right’s outrage this week over M&M’s women-focused advertising campaign.

The Fox News article criticised transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg and said that he avoided some phone calls and requests for public appearances while he was on paternity leave in 2021.

Citing internal documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, Fox reported that Mr Buttigieg declined a request for a call with Senator Chuck Grassley [R-Iowa], in September 2021 to discuss an application for funds toward a bridge in his state.

“Unfortunately, the Secretary is currently on leave due to the birth of his twins, and that may lead to a delay in possibly scheduling in the future,” a staffer emailed Mr Grassley’s office, according to documents.

The article also mentions that the transport secretary didn’t participate in “an hour-long Zoom call for an event with the Indiana Chamber of Commerce” while he was on paternity leave after the birth of his twins.

Chasten Buttigieg tweeted: “This morning the twins helped pick out their sweaters, scooted down the stairs, ran to their chairs, and sat at the table eating scrambled eggs with forks. They said ‘bye bye dada’ on the way out the door. It’s been 17 months. You need new material. Go yell at an M&M.”

The transport secretary’s paternity leave has been criticised by the conservatives. “Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child. Paternity leave, they call it, trying to figure out how to breastfeed. No word on how that went,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson said in October 2021.

“The guy was not working! Because why? He was trying to figure out how to chestfeed,” Lauren Boebert said in November 2021. “Maybe someone should tell him, please, so he can get back to work.”

Meanwhile, Mr Buttigieg received several messages of support on Twitter. One user wrote: “Hey just letting you know that you and your hubby are loved and your kids are adorable.”

Comments / 192

Peter Pickering
2d ago

When your missing from your very important job for months and no one noticed ... then your a joke waiting to be told . And then have to have significant other publicly defend you ... embarrassing !! Just one of the clowns in the Biden circus .

Reply(9)
222
Lisa K
2d ago

you know the have a full time nanny right? They have no intention or interest in raising their child. therefore they needed no maternity leave

Reply(3)
106
Stro
1d ago

If you think Pete Bootie Jej is a Biden joke, look at Dr. Rachel Levine. AKA Dr. Richard Levine. Now, this is a guy that dresses like a lady, and thinks he is a lady. Appointed by President Biden. What A Joke.

Reply(2)
75
Related
The Independent

Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’

Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
TEXAS STATE
OK! Magazine

Joe Biden Accidentally Refers To VP Kamala Harris As The 'President' In Latest Embarrassing Gaffe

President Joe Biden made another awkward public mistake when he referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as "President Harris" during a White House address on Thursday, January 5. According to Radar, the two politicians had been busily discussing potential new border policies at the time of the flub — a conversation that came shortly after Biden and Harris both found themselves in hot water with critics for not previously visiting the Mexico-US border since before Biden was elected in 2020."President Harris led this effort — led this effort to make things better in the countries from which they are leaving,"...
SheKnows

Joe Biden Was Reportedly Shocked by the Letter Donald Trump Left Him After Leaving the White House

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The new year is going to bring another political book our way, and it’s not about Donald Trump this time. The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, by Chris Whipple, is coming out Jan. 17, 2023, and it does have a rather positive story to share about Donald Trump’s letter to Joe Biden as he entered the White House.  The 45th president followed the tradition started by Ronald Reagan to George H. W. Bush in 1989 of wishing...
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
msn.com

Joy Behar admits that Biden’s answer to Doocy on documents ‘did not help him’

"The View" co-host Joy Behar admitted that Joe Biden's comments to Peter Doocy about leaving classified documents near his Corvette this week did not help the president's case. "Classified documents next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?" Doocy asked Thursday. "I'm going to get the chance to speak on...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy