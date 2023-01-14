ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

There is a winner of the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rX3QS_0kEX5rc500

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Someone matched all six numbers Friday and won an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, overcoming steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner.

The winning numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14.

The front page of the Mega Millions website states there has been a winner of the jackpot in Maine.

The site also says the next grand prize will be for $20 million and the cash option will be $10.7 million, indicating there was a winner of the estimated $1.35 billion prize.

Mega Millions officials did not immediately release a statement about the jackpot winner.

The $1.35 billion grand prize is for a winner who takes an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always choose the cash option, which for Friday night's drawing was an estimated $724.6 million.

There had been 25 straight drawings without a jackpot winner, but that string of lottery losing ended with someone beat the odds of 1 in 302.6 million to win the top prize. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
wild941.com

Someone In Florida Has A Winning Mega Millions Ticket

Congratulations to the person in Maine who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot. The drawing was Friday night and the person who purchased the winning ticket is a lone winner. That jackpot is the second largest Mega Millions prize ever and the fourth largest in the history of the United States. The Mega Millions winning numbers were: 30-43-45-46-61. The Gold Mega Ball was 14 and The Megaplier was 2.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS LA

Jackpot winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.35 billion sold in Maine

With a one in 303 million chance at winning, why not line up and pay out in hopes of becoming the big lottery winner on this most unlucky day, Friday the 13th. Today's Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.35 billion and many see the odds worth the $2 ticket. That $1.35 billion has a cash value of $707.9 million, it's the second largest prize in Mega Millions history.A winning ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Maine. In Riverside, a ticket matching five numbers — worth an estimated $1 million — was sold at the Stater Bros. Markets on Iowa Avenue.A $1.53 billion Mega Million prize won in South Carolina in October 2018 remains at the top in prize-winning history of the game. And while we are talking about luck, odds and superstitions, there was a $1.586 billion Powerball winner in California Jan. 13, 2016. So why is Friday the 13th such an unfortunate date? Both Friday and the number 13 are regarded as unlucky in certain cultures throughout history …. So, good luck.
MAINE STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Biden to visit devastated areas of California on Thursday

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to California's central coast Thursday to visit areas that have been devastated by extreme weather. The White House said in a statement Monday that the president would visit with first responders and state and local officials, survey recovery efforts and assess what additional federal support is needed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Friday’s Mega Millions $1.35 Billion drawing winning numbers

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Many of you were given another chance have another chance to become a billionaire in tonight’s mega millions jackpot drawing!. The amount of the jackpot now sits at $1.35 billion dollars. with a cash option of $707 million dollars. The South Carolina Education Lottery...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

8 Most Common Types Of Birds In Florida

With its forests, prairies, and everglades, Florida is one of the most biodiverse states in the country. Over 500 bird species have been recorded in the state, and some are extremely rare. But others call the Sunshine State home year-round and regularly visit suburban lawns and city parks. Do you have a feathered friend at your backyard feeder you need help identifying? Check out this list of the eight most common types of birds in Florida!
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

Bombshell in Florida real estate could destroy several wallets

Florida Real Estate – Area of Surfside Building Collapse, Surfside, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock — Kristi Blokhin. In response to the fatal collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring emergency reserve funds for condominiums statewide in May of last year.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go

Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
VERO BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
130K+
Followers
149K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy