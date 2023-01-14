Read full article on original website
Prep roundup: Starkville boys basketball handles Olive Branch at Rumble in the South
CLINTON — The Starkville High School boys basketball team emerged victorious at the Rumble in the South tournament on Monday at Mississippi College. The Yellow Jackets (17-4) beat Olive Branch 70-55. Wichita State signee Makhi Myles led Starkville with 23 points and added eight rebounds. The Jackets led throughout,...
MUW track and field caps opening weekend at Emory CrossPlex Showdown
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mississippi University for Women track and field competed at its second meet in as many days at the Emory University CrossPlex Showdown. The Owls came away with a trio of school records at Sunday’s event, after participating in the UAB Vulcan Invitational at the same facility on Saturday.
Bulldog bullets: Louisville transfer Ahlana Smith settling in for Mississippi State
Louisville grad transfer Ahlana Smith took a bit of time to really settle in with Mississippi State, but in recent games, she’s shown a great deal of growth and success for the Bulldogs. On Sunday, Smith led MSU in scoring with 18 points in a convincing 60-44 win over...
Eleven area players named to 2023 North Mississippi all-star soccer teams
Eleven players from the Golden Triangle region were selected for the 2023 North Mississippi All-Star soccer games. Both all-star games will be played at Itawamba Community College on Feb. 9, beginning with the girls at 5:30 p.m. The boys match will take place at 7:30 p.m. Five girls and six...
Mississippi State guard Jamel Horton Jr. no longer with program
Mississippi State men’s basketball will be without one of its newest players for good. Albany transfer guard Jamel Horton Jr. left the Bulldogs earlier this week and is no longer part of the program, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday evening. Horton did not make the trip to Athens for...
MUW men drop opener of road swing at University of Dallas
IRVING, Texas — Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball started its longest string of road games of the season — six in all — with an 81-71 loss at the University of Dallas. The loss dropped the Owls to 8-8 overall, while the Crusaders improved to 6-10. The teams were nip and tuck in the early going before UD took the lead for good with 12:18 left in the first half. The Crusaders took a 44-35 lead into the halftime locker room and led by as many as 12 points. MUW got to within five points at 65-60 on a Brye Hopkins layup with 6:23 to play but could get no closer.
Prep roundup: Starkville basketball dominates Oxford
STARKVILLE — It was Yellow Jacket domination on Friday night at Starkville High School. The Jackets’ boys and girls teams both posted comfortable home wins over Region 1-6A rival Oxford. The Starkville girls beat Oxford 67-30. Je’Niecia Hill had 20 points, eighth-grader Zariah Brown had 13, and Jamaica...
Disappointing from deep: Mississippi State men’s basketball held without a made 3 in loss at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Trailing by just five points as the second half wound down Saturday night, Mississippi State continued to hang around with No. 21 Auburn on the road. But after the Bulldogs’ scuffling offense missed three shots on one crucial possession, Auburn’s Allen Flanigan hammered home the difference between the two schools.
‘Great dude’ takes reins of MSU athletics
STARKVILLE — A brief lull in Zac Selmon’s introductory press conference Friday was abruptly ended by a metallic clanging from the right of the lectern. As Selmon had predicted minutes earlier, his daughter “Meatball” had taken an interest in the cowbell. “Told you,” Mississippi State’s new...
Weather pushes Cornerstone Park opening indefinitely
STARKVILLE — Pitching great Satchel Paige once said his Negro League contemporary James “Cool Papa” Bell was so fast, “he could flip a light switch and get into bed before the room went dark.”. Unfortunately, a statue commemorating the Starkville native Bell won’t make it that...
George Bryan: A mover, shaker and, above all, a kind gentleman
Former Mississippi State athletic director Larry Templeton remembers vividly a crisp, clear fall day back in 1984, when his good friend and former MSU classmate George Bryan took him on an excursion into the backwoods of Clay County near West Point. Says Templeton, “We were in George’s old Bronco on...
Junior Auxiliary members commemorate 80 years of service with trip to NAJA headquarters
Several Junior Auxiliary of Columbus board members recently traveled to Greenville, Miss., home to the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries (NAJA) headquarters, to celebrate a milestone anniversary for the chapter, which has been diligently serving the children of Lowndes County since 1943. 2023 marks the 80th anniversary of Junior Auxiliary...
Roses & Thorns: 1-15-23
A rose to local organizers for their efforts to honor the memory and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr, with a variety of events on Monday, the federal MLK Jr. Day holiday. Columbus will hold its first MLK Day Breakfast and Day of Service since 2020 at 8 a.m. at Lion Hills Center, where the United Way of Lowndes and Clay counties will collect school supplies for area teachers as this year’s service project.
Wicker: Launches tour in Mississippi military bases
Note: The following is Sen. Roger Wicker’s Weekly Report and is provided by the Senator’s office. America’s Pilot Pipeline Runs Through Mississippi. In the movie “Top Gun,” San Diego is referred to as “Fightertown, USA.” With all due respect to Hollywood, our state of Mississippi has multiple fightertowns, and I recently visited two of them: Columbus and Meridian. These were the first two stops in a statewide tour I am taking of Mississippi military bases as I prepare to serve as Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. The visits were especially gratifying to me as a retired Air Force officer. I met with our airmen and base leadership, witnessed their flight operations firsthand, and heard about their successes and challenges. I also met with local community leaders and members of the defense industry who keep our forces well supplied. With 12 military installations and countless defense suppliers across our state, Mississippi should be proud of the role we play in protecting our country.
Tupelo hosts a motorcade in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
Motorcade honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King. A motorcade was held Monday in Tupelo to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on what would have been his 94th birthday.
One injured in Mississippi VFW armed robbery
One person was injured and several more were robbed just before 7 p.m. Thursday night at a north Mississippi VFW. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry described the robbery as “an unconscionable act against those that have served and protected us.”. Columbus police said two armed suspects entered the bar...
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in Mississippi
If you've been looking for more ways to save on your grocery bills, you may be interested to know that a major discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Mississippi to help you do just that. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event.
VFW bingo night disrupted, bartender struck by robbers
Two people disrupted bingo night at the VFW Thursday night, robbing the bar at gunpoint and striking a 62-year-old woman before making off with an unknown amount of cash. The robbers entered the VFW Post 4272, located at 2850 Seventh Ave. N., shortly before 7, according to a Columbus Police Department press release. The suspects were dressed in heavy clothing and masks, and at least one of them was armed with a handgun.
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Winston County teen
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. MBI officials said he is five feet and eight inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes. They said he was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 […]
National Weather Service gives EF-1 rating to Monroe County twister
MULDON, Miss. (WTVA) - An EF-1 tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Muldon area of Monroe County. Muldon is south of Prairie. The National Weather Service published the rating Thursday afternoon. The storm destroyed a house off U.S. Highway 45 Alternate. No one was there at the time of...
