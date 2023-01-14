In the first of a number of interviews promoting new memoir Spare, Prince Harry has said he’s “spent the last six years trying to get through to my family privately” before reaching the point of “fleeing my home country fearing for our lives.” Harry delivered an extraordinary broadside against the “briefings, leakings and plantings” to the press that have come from members of his own Royal Family about him and wife Meghan Markle as a reason for his now going public with first Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan and then the book plus a set of interviews including three in the...

