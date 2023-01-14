Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Describes Her Difficult Entrance Into The Royal Family
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first began dating, things were immediately difficult for them. The couple recently shared details of their complicated courtship in their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." Most notably, the royal defectors experienced clashes with the British press and with Meghan's new royal family members, paired with the harsher judgment due to her race.
Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall
We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Told Meghan Markle the 'Best Way to Induce Labor'
The Duke of Sussex shared a sweet story from his wife's first solo outing with the Queen in his memoir Spare, out Tuesday Meghan Markle connected with Queen Elizabeth over her dream of becoming a mother. Prince Harry, 38, shares the sweet story in his long-awaited memoir, Spare, out Tuesday. During Meghan and the Queen's first joint engagement in June 2018, weeks after the Sussexes' royal wedding in Windsor, Prince Harry writes that his wife came home "glowing" from her visit to Cheshire, some 200 miles away from...
veranda.com
Prince Harry Was “Embarrassed” to Have William and Kate at His and Meghan’s Less-Lavish Home
In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry speaks extensively about how differently he and his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, have been treated all their lives. The title of the book is a testament to that, alluding to the way in which Harry has always been seen as a "spare" by his father, King Charles III, and the institution, while William has always been prioritized as the heir. That favoritism has been shown in many ways over the years, per Harry, including in the brothers' respective royal homes.
In Style
Meghan Markle Was Reportedly Offended When She Was "Reprimanded" for Suggesting Kate Middleton Had "Baby Brain"
Although there are still a few days until Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir Spare is available to the public, bombshell tidbits are already dropping left and right. The latest? Promises that the prince will reveal details surrounding an especially epic fight between his wife Meghan Markle and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
Meghan Markle Bragged About Serving Marijuana at Her First Wedding Before Marrying Prince Harry
Meghan Markle was married once before she met Prince Harry, and the "Suits" star reportedly boasted about giving guests marijuana as a party favor at her first wedding.
netflixjunkie.com
“on her knees… her eyes closed”: Prince Harry Reveals How Meghan Markle Asked Princess Diana for Guidance
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have brought the Royal Family down to the dust, but their unquestioned respect for the Duke’s mother, Princess Diana is unconditional. Following the death of his mother, the sidelined Prince devoted his entire life to seeking justice for his mother who had to meet such a tragic death. Ever since Meghan Markle stepped into the Royal Family, she could share the same amount of respect for her mother-in-law as Harry.
netflixjunkie.com
Meghan Markle Once Spoke About Being “unable to afford” Their Six-figure Worth Montecito Mansion
After their recent sneak peeks in the Netflix bombshell docuseries, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Montecito estate is once again in news. Although the independent royal couple now owns a huge stretch of extravaganza in the hills of Santa Barbara, it did not come free to them at all. In the infancy of their troublesome life together, both of them could only dream of owning such a bungalow. The infamous Megxit had left everyone shattered and the couple too also took its time to settle down.
If Harry sounds callous about killing, he is. All of us who served were – at least he knows why
As a former soldier, I’ve followed Prince Harry’s career with a mix of ironic and genuine interest. We served at similar times and in the same war. Friends who worked alongside him in the Household Cavalry and Army Air Corps reflect that he was a decent, rather laddish officer who did his job – which is about the highest accolade available to anyone who went to Sandhurst.
A Psychologist Says Prince Harry is Telling the Truth: Those Who Doubt Him Should ‘Take a Fresh Look’
Prince Harry is promoting his book, Spare. A psychologist says the Duke of Sussex is telling the truth. Here's what she observed.
Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter accuses Harry and Meghan of ‘using’ his legacy
The granddaughter of Nelson Mandela, Ndileka Mandela, has called out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for using his legacy to promote their newest Netflix documentary, describing it as “deeply upsetting and tedious”.In an interview with The Australian, social activist Ndileka Mandela admitted she admired Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for having the “confidence to break away” from the royal family, but criticised the couple’s involvement in the documentary series Live to Lead, which they say has been inspired by Nelson Mandela.“I admire Harry for having the confidence to break away from an institution as iconic as the royal...
Prince Harry ‘snapped’ at Meghan Markle in ‘cruel’ fight that led to therapy
Prince Harry sought therapy after “cruelly” speaking to Meghan Markle during an argument, he reveals in “Spare.” The Duke of Sussex writes in the book, out Jan. 10, that he “became touchy” and “snapped” when a conversation with the “Suits” alum “took an unexpected turn” (via Us Weekly). The 38-year-old royal recalls being “disproportionately, sloppily angry” with Markle, addressing her “harshly” enough that “everything in the room [came] to a stop.” After spending a “full 15 minutes apart,” Harry and the “Deal or No Deal” alum, 41, eventually spoke in their bedroom. “She was calm, but said in a quiet, level tone that she...
Prince Harry Says He Has “Spent The Last Six Years Trying To Get Through To My Family Privately” Before Going Public With Story In ITV Interview
In the first of a number of interviews promoting new memoir Spare, Prince Harry has said he’s “spent the last six years trying to get through to my family privately” before reaching the point of “fleeing my home country fearing for our lives.” Harry delivered an extraordinary broadside against the “briefings, leakings and plantings” to the press that have come from members of his own Royal Family about him and wife Meghan Markle as a reason for his now going public with first Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan and then the book plus a set of interviews including three in the...
Prince Harry admits he was 'EMBARRASSED' to show Meghan his Nottingham Cottage home
Prince Harry wrote in his memoir Spare that although he had been looking forward to showing Meghan his London home, he worried that the two-bedroom cottage might not live up to expectations.
King Charles III BANNED Prince Harry's Alleged 'Real Dad' From Meghan Markle Wedding: Sources
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were blissfully planning their 2018 wedding, one person was prohibited from the guest list — Princess Diana's ex-lover, James Hewitt, the man long suspected of being Harry's biological dad, RadarOnline.com has learned.The groom was allegedly told to ban Hewitt by his furious father, then Prince Charles, who scoffed at the idea of sending Di's former flame an invite. Harry — who recently addressed the longtime biological father rumors — reportedly wanted Hewitt there because he meant so much to his mom.Diana was killed at age 36 in a 1997 Paris car crash. Hewitt also inspired Harry...
Meghan Markle's 'Jealousy' Of Prince Harry's Exes Caused Tension As Royal Strived To Remain Friendly Post-Split: Sources
Meghan Markle set a firm boundary when it came to her new husband Prince Harry staying in contact with his exes following their lavish royal wedding in May 2018, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. Palace insiders claimed there was a time she couldn't help but become envious of the bond he and his former flames developed, despite Harry's past romances fizzling out."Meghan's jealous," a well-placed source dished in 2019, claiming the Duke of Sussex made efforts to "reassure her that he's never looked at another woman." It became a cause for concern because Harry is known for being amicable with exes...
‘I do not want to be a single dad’: Harry explains decision to leave the UK with Meghan
Prince Harry has explained his and wife Meghan Markle’s decision to leave the UK and relocate overseas in his ITV interview with Tom Bradby. The Duke of Sussex’s conversation with the British presenter was broadcast on Sunday (8 January), two days before the release of his memoir Spare. The interview began with Harry narrating an excerpt from his book, recounting the night his father Charles, then-Prince of Wales, told him his mother Diana had died. Harry then told Bradby that he “took myself back to that moment” so he could remember details from that night, when he was 12...
Beware the ‘spare’: let’s drop the need for a second-in-line, and let Harry be the last
“My family had declared me a nullity. The Spare,” declares Prince Harry in his new memoir, frustrated in a history lesson at Eton that the teacher expected him to know the story of Charles Edward Stuart. He doesn’t want to think about it, doesn’t want to know about history – “Why memorise the names of past spares?”. And yet he has: they thread through his book, unspoken. Not just Princess Margaret (who he notes once gave him a Biro for Christmas), all the others who were No 2, and those who are to come. Harry was, as he sees it, “brought into the world in case something happened to Willy”.
