Nashville 2, Calgary 1

First Period_1, Nashville, Josi 12 (Duchene, McDonagh), 8:26. 2, Nashville, Parssinen 5 (Sissons, Jeannot), 14:24. Second Period_3, Calgary, Zadorov 7 (Mangiapane, Backlund), 18:07. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-9-21_39. Nashville 12-12-5_29. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; Nashville 0 of 3. Goalies_Calgary, Markstrom 13-11-5 (29 shots-27 saves). Nashville, Saros 16-12-5 (39-38).
