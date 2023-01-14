Read full article on original website
2 arrests made in Madera homicide, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department has arrested two men in connection with a homicide that occurred in Madera last Thursday, according to police. Officers say that they responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of Country Club Drive and Clark Street. Upon arrival, life-saving measures were attempted by EMS, but […]
goldrushcam.com
Suspect Wanted for Robbery, Assault with a Firearm, and Carjacking was Arrested During Traffic Stop in Fresno
January 16, 2023 - Last Thursday night, Southwest DST officers were in the area of Belmont Avenue and First Street when they contacted the occupants of a vehicle due to a vehicle code violation which posed a major safety concern on the roadway. While speaking with the occupants, officers observed tobacco products in plain sight which was illegal for the underage driver to possess. Officers learned that one of the passengers had multiple warrants for robbery, assault with a firearm, carjacking and other charges. Officers also located a loaded handgun on that passenger. He was arrested on his warrants and the additional firearm charges, and booked into the Fresno County Jail.
KMPH.com
3 hospitalized after shooting in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people were hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday morning in Merced. The Merced Police Department was called out around 01:27 a.m. to San Moritz Avenue, near Yosemite Avenue and Snelling Hwy, for reports of around 20 shots fired. Officers say that three people showed...
KCRA.com
Police investigate fatal shooting near bar in Turlock
TURLOCK, Calif. — The Turlock Police Department said in a release that a man was shot and killed in the downtown area around 1:38 a.m. on Sunday. Police said they responded to a call and found the victim lying on the ground after suffering multiple gunshot wounds behind Grand Cru and The Udder Place, two bars located on West Main Street in Turlock.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Bicycle Accident Fatality on Golden State Boulevard in Fresno
The Fresno Police Department reported a fatal bicycle accident on Swift Avenue and Golden State Boulevard on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Multiple parties contacted 911 to report a vehicle versus bicycle accident in the area at approximately 11:10 p.m., according to Fresno PD. Details on the Fatal Bicycle Accident on...
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after downtown Turlock fight turns into shooting
TURLOCK, Calif. — A man is dead and one is recovering at a hospital after a shooting in Turlock early Saturday morning, according to the Turlock Police Department. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Market Street and South Broadway in Downtown Turlock around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.
goldrushcam.com
Former Fresno-Area Auto Dealer Sentenced to Over 4 Years in Prison for Bank Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft - Involving Over $2 Million Dollars
January 15, 2023 – FRESNO, Calif. — Scott Radtke, 60, of Clovis, was sentenced on Thursday to four and a half years in prison for bank fraud and aggravated. identity theft, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, Radtke owned California Motoring Company, a car...
Mom of woman killed, dismembered at suspect’s court hearing in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of stabbing his girlfriend and then dismembering her in Fresno County was in court Friday for his scheduled arraignment – along with the mother and family of the victim. According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, 22-year-old Cameron Tyler Wright allegedly stabbed and killed 24-year-old Samantha Sharp. […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Bicycle Accident on Almond Avenue and Elm Avenue in Modesto
On the afternoon of Tuesday, January 10, 2023, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal vehicle versus bicycle collision on Almond Avenue in the Modesto area. The incident occurred on Almond Avenue in the vicinity of Elm Avenue at approximately 3:20 p.m. and involved a Chevrolet sedan, officials said. Details on...
Car loses control and crashes into taqueria in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver lost control of a vehicle in Fresno hitting a corner market, according to the Fresno Fire Department. According to the Fresno City Fire Battalion Chief, a driver was traveling westbound on East Tulare Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle crashing into the El Dorado Carniceria y Taqueria […]
goldrushcam.com
Turlock, California Police Department Reports Early Morning Downtown Altercation Between Multiple People Results in Shooting Homicide
January 14, 2023 - Turlock, CA – Turlock Police Department officials report at 2:06 a.m. this morning, Turlock Police Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from a man who reported a shooting in the vicinity of Market Street and South Broadway in Downtown Turlock. Officers responded to the scene and identified evidence that indicated at least one person had been struck by gunfire, but individuals involved were no longer at the crime scene.
GV Wire
Fresno Man Charged With Murder, Dismembering Girlfriend
Cameron Tyler Wright, 22, of Fresno, was charged Thursday with murdering and dismembering his girlfriend, Samantha Sharp, 24, near Raisin City. He remains in Fresno County jail on a $1 million bond. Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wright after taking a domestic violence call Monday evening...
Three people hospitalized, one critically injured following shooting in Merced
Merced Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent three people to the hospital.
DOJ: Madera County man sentenced for cultivation operation
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera County man was sentenced Friday for conspiring to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana and possessing firearms in furtherance of the conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Talbert says Carson Shane Wilhite, 43, of Ahwahnee, was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison […]
kion546.com
Greenfield Police arrest attempted murder suspect during court appearance for another crime
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Greenfield Police Department arrested someone for an attempted murder that occurred at 4:30 a.m. on the 100 block of 10th Street Tuesday. Officers arrived Tuesday to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, according to police.
GV Wire
Sierra Cannabis Grow Sends Madera County Man to Federal Prison
Carson Shane Wilhite, 43, of Ahwahnee, was sentenced Friday to seven years and six months in prison for conspiring to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana and possessing firearms in furtherance of the conspiracy in Fresno federal court. In addition, Wilhite was ordered to pay $46,680 in...
Evacuation warning lifted for 4 more areas in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has announced that evacuation warnings have been lifted for four more areas in Merced due to the flooding caused by heavy rain. These areas are Planada and Le Grand as well as Beachwood and McSwain. Although, McSwain Union Elementary extended its closure until Friday. Additionally, evacuation […]
DA: Almond shaker thief arrested, charged in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing an almond shaker several times, officials from the Merced County District Attorney’s Office said. DA’s office investigators say they received a call on Dec. 19, 2022, from a local farmer reporting the theft of a COE S7 Almond Shaker. After investigators […]
Woman burned after she set sheds on fire in Clovis, PD says
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman in Clovis was burned after sheds in a Lowe’s parking lot were set on fire Saturday afternoon, according to the Clovis Police Department. Police say around 1:00 p.m. they responded with Clovis Fire Department to a report of a fire in a Lowe’s parking lot in Clovis. While responding […]
DOJ: Clovis man sentenced for over $2 million in fraud
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Clovis auto dealer was sentenced on Friday for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft according to the Department of Justice. Court documents say 60-year-old Scott Radtke of Clovis owned California Motoring Company, a car dealership in Clovis. As early as January 1, 2016, through June 2017, Radtke executed a […]
